Drop Everything—the Celeb- and Editor-Obsessed Lyma Laser Is Currently $670+ Off

Hands down, the most common questions I receive as a beauty editor have to do with skincare tools. Which gadgets are actually worth the money? What's the difference between two equally buzzy brands? Is there a tool that I personally swear by? The answer to that last one is an immediate yes, and if you know me (or took a quick glance at this headline), you already know what I'm going to recommend: the Lyma Laser, a handheld cold-laser device that claims to have 100 times the power of standard LED. I've used it every single night for the past seven months (give or take a few days off, but I swear I've been consistent!), and my skin has never looked more radiant, clear, or buttery-smooth.
The only downside? The Lyma Laser will set you back a cool $2695—a hefty investment, but one that I wouldn't encourage if it didn't actually procure results. I'm of the belief that high-quality skincare routine doesn't have to rely on fancy formulas (my own regimen is chock-full of drugstore heroes that work just as well as, if not better than, luxury products), but if you are going to drop coin on a certain item, tools are rather strong assets—mainly because you don't have to repurchase them every few months like a serum or cream. Still, I don't make these recommendations lightly, so when I do tout the powers of a spendy device, you can trust that it really is that good. I wouldn't use it myself if it wasn't.
In case you need another reason to bite, I just received word that the brand is offering a huge discount on the celebrity- and editor-obsessed tool for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Startingtoday (because why not jump on BFCM shopping early?), you can save over $670 with your Lyma Laser purchase.
What Is the Lyma Laser Again, and How Does It Work?
You might read the word "laser" and immediately think of the redness, burning, and peeling associated with Fraxel, IPL, or other in-office treatments, but rest assured the Lyma Laser has absolutely no discomfort or downtime. In fact, you don't feel a thing as you glide it across your skin. That's because the Lyma is a cold laser that relies on low-level, near-infrared light to stimulate collagen and cell renewal deep within the skin—all the way down to the muscle tissue that sits behind it. That technology has the ability to trigger a genetic switch inside each skin cell that encourages it to create collagen and elastin at a faster rate.
The result? A plumper, firmer, more resilient complexion—that is, assuming you use the tool consistently. I repeat: You have to use the Lyma Laser every single day in order to reap the benefits. The first three months are really critical. Then you can technically go into maintenance mode and use it two to three times per week.
The Lyma Laser Pro does procure those results faster, as it has a bigger treatment lens (it's essentially three Lyma Lasers in one!), but it does come with a steeper price. That said, I personally have the Pro and cannot say enough good things about it. (Sabrina Carpenter and Martha Stewart have it too, FYI!) The Pro sadly isn't part of the BFCM discount, but I'd still call it a solid investment for those looking for some extra skin tightening.
Why Beauty Editors, Facialists, and Celebrities Are Obsessed
As discussed, I personally own and love my Lyma Pro. I've never received more "Your skin is glowing!" compliments as the weather turns crisper (a feat for those with dehydrated, easily irritated complexions like mine), which I'm fully chalking up to my nightly Lyma sessions. People have even asked me if I've had Botox since my forehead is so smooth and radiant. My answer? Nope, just Lyma! It's also the only skincare tool I used regularly leading up to my wedding; if you have an important event coming up, I highly recommend using it for at least three months beforehand—such a game changer.
WWW beauty editor Kaitlyn McLintock also considers herself a major fan. "Within two weeks, I started to notice changes in my skin. Generally, my complexion looked more even and bright," she writes in a review. "When I inspected my skin in a magnifying mirror, I was shocked to see my stubborn dark spots were fading. What's even wilder is that the red, enlarged, and broken blood vessels on my cheeks were disappearing. I thought that would only be possible from a series of in-office treatments, but the Lyma Laser was making it happen."
The Lyma Laser has no shortage of celebrity endorsements too, including Martha Stewart and Sabrina Carpenter (as mentioned above), plus Sofia Richie Grainge, who declared that "this transformed [her] skin," and Kate Hudson, who shared, "Not an ad, just telling you this is one of the best things I've ever used on my face." Celebrity aesthetician Angela Caglia has it in her personal skincare lineup, as does celebrity facialist Lord Gavin McLeod-Valentine, who uses it in his signature treatments. "It helps with absorption and sealing a brightening effect to the skin," he once told me. So if my own experience and results haven't convinced you, consider the fact that skincare pros and their celebrity clientele also give it their discerning stamps of approval.
In case you can't tell from my gushing love letter to Lyma, I firmly believe this handheld device should earn a spot in your skincare routine. It's an effective purchase that will truly last you a lifetime (I'll personally use it forever!), and it's a whopping 25% off until December 2. With that, I only have two more words: Don't wait.
Foreo's high-quality microcurrent device firms and sculpts the face.
This K-beauty tool is viral for a good reason. It features LED, microcurrent, and EMS tech to firm, brighten, and tighten the skin. Not to mention it enhances skincare absorption like no other.
I will never stop recommending the almighty NuFace! The adorable mini version is a no-brainer for holiday traveling.
Can't decide between microcurrent and LED? You don't have to with this multitasking tool. It comes equipped with multiple attachments to sculpt, lift, and tone (like a Dyson Airwrap for your face, as the TikTok crowd would say); after testing it for 40 days, I can confirm this four-in-one tool is well worth the price.
Beauty editors have been FTFO over this at-home facial device. It seriously sucks all the gunk from your pores in the most satisfying way and leaves you with a plump, healthy-looking sheen.
Don't underestimate the power of a quick ice facial! Just a quick dunk reduces inflammation, redness, and puffiness (hence celebs like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid swear by it before photo shoots and red carpet events). This travel-friendly bowl has a built-in ice tray that's so easy to use. Simply fill it up with water, pop the whole thing in the freezer, then ice away.
For skin that could always use a little more hydration (same here), this mister is an absolute game changer. It calls upon ultrasonic vibration technology to break water into nano particles and flood multiple layers of the skin, thus leading to a plumper, juicier appearance. I take it on flights so my skin doesn't wither up in the stale airplane air.
