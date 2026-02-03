Scaly-Shin Season Doesn't Exist If You Follow These 6 Expert-Approved Bodycare Tips

Is it just me, or does this winter feel like it's gone on forever? I'm so ready for some sunshine, and it seems as if my skin is, too. The last few weeks, I've been suffering big time with dry skin, especially on my legs and shins. No matter what body cream or lotion I use, my skin still feels tight and itchy, so I decided it was time to speak to an expert about how to prevent scaly shins, and what mistakes I might be making in my current bodycare routine.
So, last week I reached out to Dr Martin Druelle, scientific communication director at leading French sensitive skin brand, Mixa, to ask him all of my burning questions. Interestingly enough, he told me that our shins have fewer oil glands, which is why they can feel particularly dry. Below, Dr Druelle shared his top tips for preventing scaly shins this winter, including the ingredients (and products) to look out for when shopping for bodycare and the mistakes most people make when caring for dry skin. What are you waiting for? Keep scrolling for everything I want you to know...
6 Expert Tips for Preventing Scaly Shins This Winter
1. Switch to a Soap-Free Cleanser
First up, Dr Druelle recommends switching your shower gel to a soap-free cleanser. "Harsh soaps can strip the skin of its natural oils," he explains. "Use a lipid-enriched, pH-balanced body wash to protect the skin barrier right from the shower."
Shop Soap-Free Cleansers:
Aveeno
Skin Relief Moisturising Body Wash
This soap-free body wash from Aveeno features a prebiotic triple oat complex to soothe dry skin.
La Roche-Posay
Lipikar Syndet AP+ Soothing Cream Wash
Suitable for the whole family, this lipid-replenishing body wash will instantly reduce irritation.
2. Use the "Three-Minute Rule"
I personally found this tip super helpful, as it wasn't something I'd heard before. After showering, Dr Druelle says you should apply your body cream or lotion within three minutes of towel-drying your skin. "This helps to 'lock in' the moisture while the skin is still slightly damp and most receptive," he tells me. I tested it out this morning after showering, and have already noticed just how soft my skin feels.
3. Target the Shins
As mentioned, although I've had dry skin all over my legs, it's my shins that are really suffering. Turns out, this isn't totally uncommon. "This area has fewer oil glands and is prone to 'crocodile skin'," says Dr Druelle. "Don't just swipe over them; massage your cream thoroughly to ensure deep absorption."
4. Avoid Very Hot Water
Look, it's cold outside, and in my opinion, there's nothing better than a super-hot shower to warm up after a long day. However, according to Dr Druelle, this isn't the smartest decision for those of us who suffer from dry skin. "Hot showers can exacerbate dryness," he says. "Opt for lukewarm water to prevent further dehydration of the epidermis."
5. Exfoliate Gently
Exfoliating the skin can be a great way to get rid of all those dead skin cells. However, Dr Druelle recommends using something gentle, rather than a harsh body scrub. "On dry skin, physical scrubs can be too abrasive," he says. "Use a cream with chemical exfoliants (like urea) that smooths the skin while providing intense hydration."
Shop Chemical Exfoliants:
Cetaphil
Gentle Exfoliating Salicylic Cleanser
Salicylic acid, mandelic acid and PHA work together to exfoliate both the face and body. The best bit? This cleanser is gentle enough for sensitive skin.
Naturium
The Smoother Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Body Wash
Featuring a powerful AHA blend, this body wash cleanses and exfoliates the skin for a smooth, soft finish.
6. Look for the Right Ingredients
Last but by no means least, it's important to look for the right ingredients when shopping for body lotions and creams. "For dry to severely dry skin on the legs, I recommend focusing on ingredients that both hydrate and protect," says Dr Druelle. "Urea is a powerful humectant that also helps eliminate dead skin cells, leaving the legs feeling soft and deeply moisturised for days."
Alongside urea, Dr Druelle tells me that ceramides are great at rebuilding the skin barrier from within, whilst glycerin can provide deep hydration. You can also look for squalane, which creates a protective layer on the skin's surface for immediate comfort. "It’s a good option to consider as well for dry shins."
Shop Hydrating Body Creams:
Mixa
Urea Cica Repair+ Renewing Cream
Dr Druelle recommends this body cream from Mixa, featuring 10% urea to smooth rough skin and provide up to 100 hours of hydration.
Mixa
Ceramide Protect Strengthening Cream
For intense hydration, Dr Druelle recommends the brand's ceramide body cream, designed to calm severe dryness thanks to a blend of ceramides, squalane and glycerin.
