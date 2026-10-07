Derms, MUAs, and Longevity Doctors Suggest Starting This Serum in Your 30s for Smooth, Firm Skin

Three weeks ago, if you'd asked me to name the gold-standard skincare product for aging concerns (sagging, fine lines, and the like), I'd probably recommend a retinol serum, peel, or some kind of peptide-infused, collagen-stimulating treatment. And, yes, I still do consider those top-tier formulas, but after a crash course in skin longevity with Elizabeth Arden, I'll say that a simple, foundational ingredient deserves way more hype. The brand gathered a collective of industry-leading skin experts—including London-based dermatologist Mary Sommerlad, holistic GP Lafina Diamandis, and Madrid-based aesthetic physician Inés Lipperheide—to discuss how to support skin's resilience over time rather than resorting to quick aesthetic fixes. All three of them agreed that the best thing anyone can do, regardless of skin type or lifestyle, is focus on ceramides.
A quick refresher: Ceramides are the glue that literally holds your skin barrier together. The stronger your skin barrier, the better it can hold onto moisture and keep aggressors (pollutants, free radicals, irritants) from wreaking havoc—which, in turn, keeps you looking firm and plump. "No matter how sophisticated your acids are, if your skin is irritated and inflamed, [that will] drive the degradation of collagen and elastin, stop cells from functioning, and you're just going to get increased damage," Sommerlad explains to me. Your skin does create its own natural ceramides, but alas, that process degrades over time. "Once we get into our mid 30s, we're not making as many ceramides as we were before, so it becomes even more important to look for formulations that restore your ceramide levels," Sommerlad adds. Read: If you're in your 30s or older, you should *definitely* incorporate ceramide-infused skincare into your routine.
If you're familiar with Elizabeth Arden, then you know the brand has been formulating with ceramides for over 35 years—way before the ingredient reached buzzword status. That said, the brand consistently evolves its ceramide-infused products as new research and technologies become available, and the Advanced Gold version reflects the latest science to address and prevent signs of skin aging.
It does so with an enhanced skin-identical ceramide matrix, which, as the name suggests, mimics the exact ceramides present in your skin. "There are various classes of ceramides. They differ in their chemical structure. They differ in their sizes," explains Vivek Subramanian, vice president of R&D, during an exclusive brand preview. "What we have done is make it completely skin identical, so it goes exactly where it needs to and instantaneously creates a stronger barrier."
Elizabeth Arden
Advanced Gold Ceramide Capsules
But the formula doesn't just introduce new ceramides into the skin. It also enhances your skin's natural production of its own stores (which drops dramatically with age) via a patent-pending P-PAR longevity catalyst. See, P-PARs (or peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors) play a significant role in lipid production, similar to how retinoic acid receptors (RARs) are responsible for stimulating collagen. Elizabeth Arden's proprietary ingredient is able to switch on those receptors and instruct them to create more ceramides, thus strengthening the skin barrier from the inside out. "It's a small molecule that penetrates deep below the stratum corneum, and it actually turns on the engine that produces ceramides, so you're teaching skin to make its own ceramides," Subramanian adds.
Finally, as skin tends to grow more sensitive with age, the capsules include a phyto-proof complex with bisabolol and ginger root that soothes, minimizes inflammation, and reduces the appearance of redness—both immediately and over time.
What Changed in the Formula?
Many beauty brand loyalists (self included) groan whenever they see the word "reformulation." I mean, if it ain't broke, don't fix it—right? Rest assured, this revamp doesn't change the serum's user experience. If anything, the texture is even more easily absorbed and layers better underneath makeup (more on that in just a moment!). Ingredient-wise, the brand didn't actually take anything away; rather, it added innovative players—namely, that P-PAR longevity catalyst—for a more synergistic approach to ceramide skincare.
"The addition is something that's really positive for your skin," shares Sommerlad, who assures me that her patients wouldn't notice a difference between the old and new capsules. "The difference they notice would be a good difference," she adds. "Maybe even sooner [the skin] feels softened… But in terms of the packaging, presentation, and sensorial feel, it should just be a joy. There's nothing added that could potentially irritate someone."
What Experts Say
As Sommerlad mentioned up top, natural ceramide levels dip once we hit our mid 30s, which is why she recommends formulas that restore those reserves. Of course, it's never a bad idea to nourish the skin with ceramides at any age (whether you're 25 or 85), but consider it a top to-do once you hit that 30-year-old benchmark. "You need an intact skin barrier for having healthy skin [and] for tolerating procedures," she says, adding that these capsules are wonderful for "strength training" your skin barrier before spendy, in-office treatments. Plus, you can use them 24 hours post treatment to soothe and fortify the skin. "Even the way your makeup will sit will be so much better if you have a lovely, intact skin barrier," she adds.
In fact, celebrity makeup artist Nam Vo(known for her dewy "dumpling" skin) always keeps a few capsules in her kit for on-the-go makeup prep and swears by one capsule on clean skin for a glowy base that never reads too greasy. "As soon as you put it on, it feels like silk and absorbs instantly," she tells me. "You could go right into foundation, and it doesn't make the foundation pill." Sometimes she'll even mix a capsule with the foundation itself for an even dewier application, which "will make your matte foundation slip on like butter," she declares. "Another thing I do sometimes is mix a drop with my cream bronzer. It looks like you just made love to the sun, like golden hour on your face." Sold.
My Personal Review
I can attest: This texture is delightfully silky. I usually steer clear of anything that feels too greasy (my easily congested pores break out at the mere thought of heavy balms and oils), so I was a little worried that the lipid-rich serum would lead to angry zits. Much to my relief, it had the complete opposite effect. My redness-prone skin looked immediately calmer post-application, and it eagerly drank up the serum in seconds—likely thanks to those skin-identical ceramides. You'll see I do turn a bit rosy in the video below, but that happens when I massage any skincare product into my skin (again, I have a fair, sensitive complexion that flushes easily). After a few seconds, all I'm left with is an incredible glow and skin that feels baby-soft.
I am quite diligent with my skincare as a beauty editor, so I'm not exactly starting from scratch when it comes to promoting ceramide production. That said, I could always be better at prioritizing skin barrier health, as I'm constantly putting it under duress with every treatment and product I test. (Don't get me wrong, I'm happy to play guinea pig for the sake of robust recommendations, but I'd be lying if I said my barrier was thriving!) Incorporating these ceramide capsules into my routine has made me feel more at ease; I can literally feel them coddling my skin barrier with each application. I know that'll serve me well in the long-run as my internal ceramide levels deplete and keep my skin calm as I introduce it to harsher treatments (acids, retinol, and the like).
After hearing Vo's review, I also had to give her buttery-foundation trick a try. I've been mixing my foundation with a milky toner the past few months for a super-sheer, dewy application, but I'm curious if something a tad more moisturizing would work better when cooler weather hits. Lo and behold, the trick worked like a charm. I definitely didn't need a ton of product—just a drop or two did the trick—but it mingled seamlessly with my velvety skin tint and made my skin look nicely hydrated. Since the ceramides in the formula are structurally similar to the ones naturally present in skin, it absorbs like a dream and reflects light in all the right places, which is what makes it read glowy, not sweaty.
The best part? You literally can't overuse it, so I can apply a capsule in the morning for a healthy glow, mix one with my foundation for a "butter skin" effect, and layer one underneath my retinol to keep my complexion supple and moisturized. Three weeks of this routine, and the benefits only compound.
Shop Elizabeth Arden Advanced Gold Ceramide Capsules
Yes, you can layer the Advanced Gold Ceramide Capsules with retinol. Might I suggest the brand's retinol capsules, which also feature HPR—a type of retinol that's more potent than OTC options yet less irritating than prescription-strength formulas.
Elizabeth Arden
Prevage Multi-Restorative Day Cream Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30
Jamie (Schneider) Chevron is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She specializes in trend forecasting, having tested countless beauty products and treatments to inform her discerning recommendations. With over eight years in the industry, she covers everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to robust celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more.