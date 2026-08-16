I'm a Beauty Editor, But I'm Not Immune to TikTok Hacks—This Dewy Foundation Trick Is Practically Magic

While I'm not easily influenced by BeautyTok (very few viral products genuinely impress me), I do often refer to the app for quick, easy-to-follow tutorials. Read: how to use a high-frequency wand, secure a French comb, apply eyeliner, and so on. I'm a visual learner, so even though I speak to derms, hairstylists, and makeup artists daily, it helps to see those beauty tips in action.
So there I was completing my daily scroll, when I came across a makeup video from model Aisha Potter. (If you're into dewy looks, trust me, she's worth a follow. She has some of the glowiest skin I've ever seen!) After underpainting with bronzer, she created her own foundation-highlighter concoction on the back of her hand before applying it to her skin ("The most airbrushed base," she wrote in the caption), and I was immediately floored by how perfect it looked. I know this phrase gets overused a ton, but there's no other way to describe it: Potter looked legitimately lit from within. Naturally, I had to try this trick for myself, and I can confirm that it's the best dewy makeup combo to ever exist. I now refuse to do my makeup in any other way. Ahead, discover the exact products Potter and I use, plus other tried and tested ways to replicate the ethereal beat.
You only need two base products here: a foundation stick and liquid highlighter. For the former, Potter uses the Dior Forever Skin Perfect Multi-Use Foundation Stick, which, for the record, is already a viral hit in its own right. In fact, seven Who What Wear editors (including yours truly) gave it 10s across the board, praising its buttery glide and natural, blurring finish. That said, the soft-matte formula becomes even more sheer and flexible with the addition of liquid highlighter—namely, Rhode's Highlighting Milk. After swiping the foundation stick on the back of her hand, Potter shakes a few drops of shade 2 (a pearly champagne) right on top, then blends the two together using the rounded side of Rhode's Pocket Brush. She applies the concoction to her skin using light, circular motions, and the product diffuses effortlessly and evenly. And there you have it: a lightweight, airbrushed-looking base.
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You can use any liquid highlighter you please, but the milky base of Bieber's formula is what I suspect makes the foundation look perfect. Shade 2 is currently sold out, but you could replicate the results with any of the other three luminizers, or simply use a milky toner you already own with a drop or two of liquid highlighter. I'd wager Laneige's Cream Skin Milky Toner and Westman Atelier's Liquid Super Loaded All-Over Highlighter in the shade Peau de Pêche would lend a similar champagne glow.
If you don't have the Dior foundation stick on hand, I've also tried the same trick using Merit's The Minimalist stick and find that it works just as well. For those who don't love stick formats, you could also totally use a lightweight cream or liquid formula, such as Chanel's Les Beiges Water-Fresh Tint. The main trick is applying it to the back of your hand, which warms up the formula and results in a softer, streak-free finish. Then when you add in the highlighting milk (or milky toner, whatever you've got!), that finish becomes even creamier. Give it a go, and I promise you won't ever look back.
Shop the Routine
DIOR
Forever Skin Perfect 24H Multi-Use Foundation Stick
Believe the hype—this blurring foundation stick makes your skin look like plush velvet.
I personally use shade 2, which has sadly been sold out for a minute. However! Shade 1 will provide a similar pearly effect.
Merit Beauty
The Minimalist
Merit's complexion stick is just as weightless, IMO, yet it has a slightly dewier finish compared to Dior's.
LANEIGE
Cream Skin Milky Toner
To DIY your own highlighting milk, simply add a few drops of Laneige Cream Skin…
Westman Atelier
Liquid Super Loaded All-Over Illuminating Highlighter
…and mix it with Westman Atelier's liquid highlighter. When sheered out, this peachy shade has more of a champagne hue that rivals Rhode's shade 2.
Charlotte Tilbury
Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Foundation Stick
FYI: Celeb makeup artists also adore Charlotte Tilbury's lightweight foundation stick.
SheGlam
Skin Magnet High Coverage Foundation Stick
SheGlam's full-coverage number is amazing for all-day wear. It's called a "skin magnet" for a reason!
Jones Road
Your Skin Foundation Stick
Jones Road is known for its super creamy, hydrating formulas, and this medium-to-full coverage foundation stick definitely fits the bill.
Chanel
Les Beiges Water-Fresh Tint
This Chanel skin tint is A+ for a sheer, skin-like finish, but when you mix it with a liquid highlighter, the effect is downright ethereal.
Drunk Elephant
Kamo Triple-Peptide Cover Drops
I also adore Drunk Elephant's serum foundation for this trick, as it was specifically formulated to mix with serums and toners. Just one pump with two to three drops of highlighting milk is all you need for your entire face.