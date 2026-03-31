ICYMI, Amazon's Big Spring Sale is on now. During it, you can score big discounts on some of the best beauty products on the site, including high-tech devices and big-ticket items that rarely go on sale (including the Dyson Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer, NBD). Here's the thing, though. It ends at 11:59 p.m. PDT on March 31, 2026...so, like, today. That means, if you don't place your order by midnight, you'll miss out on this stellar sale.
As your friendly neighborhood beauty editor, I don't want that to happen. So consider this my PSA: there are still so many good deals to jump on, and many of them are TikTok-viral K-beauty products. I'm talking about a celeb-approved skin device that can improve product absorption by over 700%! I'm talking about a skin-reviving PDRN serum! I'm even talking about an undetectable SPF that will actually make you *want* to wear sunscreen! Ahead, check out the best last-minute deals.
I've waxed poetic about this internet-viral, glass-skin mask many times before, but that won't stop me from doing it again. Apparently, a single Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask contains a full 1.19-ounce ampoule of serum. It contains oligo-hyaluronic acid, ultra-low molecular collagen, niacinamide, and galactomyces ferment filtrate (the ultimate glass skin ingredient). Together, these ingredients hydrate, firm, minimize the appearance of pores, and boost the skin's glow. Wear this for a few hours (or overnight for best results), and you'll see why it's an editor-approved, must-have product.
Medicube Booster Pro
medicube
Booster Pro
This celeb-approved device is the ultimate skin enhancement tool. Here's what you need to know. First, it has four distinct modes. There's one for glow-boosting, plumping, pore-refining, and defining (for overall facial balance). Second, it promises to boost product absorption by over 700%. Yep. That means you're not only getting major skin benefits, but you're also getting more out of your existing products. Oh, and when I said celeb-approved, I meant it. Hailey Bieber uses a version of it in her own skincare routine.
Medicube PDRN Pink Peptide Serum
medicube
PDRN Pink Peptide Serum
This serum combines two glow-boosting powerhouses: PDRN and peptides. Together, they brighten, soothe, strengthen the skin barrier, and even address uneven tone. I'll keep it short and sweet and say there's a reason this serum is all over Instagram and TikTok...
Round Lab Birch Juice Moisturizing UV Lock SPF 45
ROUND LAB
Birch Juice Moisturizing UV Lock SPF 45
Fun fact: Billie Eilish's aesthetician recommended I use this sunscreen, and once I did, I never looked back. It's silky, soothing, hydrating, plumping, and most importantly, it protects the skin with broad-spectrum SPF 45. The best part? It's virtually undetectable on the skin. I mean it. It melts on contact, blending effortlessly. It's all thanks to a whole host of skin-loving ingredients.
First, there's the hero ingredient, birch sap, which is an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. Second, there's allantoin, which is a skin-soothing ingredient. Third, there's Portulaca oleracea extract, which is an antioxidant-rich ingredient that also goes by purslane. Add in skin-quenching humectants, and you have a next-level sunscreen.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patches
Hero Cosmetics
Mighty Patch Original Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patches
IMO, an Amazon sale is the perfect opportunity to replenish my stock of these iconic pimple patches. Thanks to their hydrocolloid material, they absorb the gunk from clogged pores and reduce visible redness and inflammation.
If you struggle with breakouts or redness, I need you to listen up. Anua's Azelaic Acid 10 Hyaluron Redness Soothing Serum is your fix. It uses 10% azelaic acid, sodium hyaluronate, and multiple inflammation-fighting ingredients to whisk away redness pretty much immediately. Whenever I use it, my rosacea looks less angry in as few as 30 seconds.
Beauty of Joseon Revive Firming Moisturizer
Beauty of Joseon
Revive Firming Moisturizer
Imagine a product that could give you the anti-aging benefits of retinol while also moisturizing, soothing, and strengthening your skin. This, dear reader, is that exact unicorn product. It uses fermented retinol and ginseng ceramides to address texture, fine lines, wrinkles, and general signs of aging, while also hydrating and supporting the skin. And thanks to its "soft bounce" texture, it will make your skin look smooth and plump.
Medicube Zero Pore Pad 2.0
medicube
Zero Pore Pad 2.0
These pore-refining toner pads are more than 50% off right now. They're dual-sided. The smooth side hydrates and soothes. The textured side exfoliates. Soaked in 4.5% lactic acid, 0.45% salicylic acid, and cypress tree leaf, they minimize the appearance of enlarged pores for a smooth, seamless, and glass-like complexion.
Abib Collagen Peptide Eye Patches
abib
Collagen Peptide Eye Patches
Let me introduce you to the eye patches I've been wearing pretty much every morning because they smooth, brighten, and firm my tired-looking eyes. Abib's Collagen Peptide Eye Patches are soaked in collagen and peptides (duh), but also hyaluronic acid, ceramides, caffeine, and Jericho rose. As a result, they address 360-degrees of eye fatigue and aging. Plus, they have a cooling effect that A) feels refreshing and B) de-puffs eye bags like a charm.
Anua Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil
ANUA
Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil
I love double-cleansing. Not only does it thoroughly clean my skin and remove any trace of makeup, but it also helps banish blackheads and control dryness. This oil cleanser is always my first step. With skin-soothing heartleaf extract, it effortlessly melts makeup and sunscreen and provides a clean slate for my subsequent gel cleanser. My skin always feels soft and smooth.