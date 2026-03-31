PSA: These TikTok-Viral Korean Skincare Products Are Only On Sale For Another 12 Hours

From a glow-boosting face mask to an undetectable SPF.

Kaitlyn McLintock's avatar
By
published
in News

Beauty products on a vanity

(Image credit: Vault Stock)

ICYMI, Amazon's Big Spring Sale is on now. During it, you can score big discounts on some of the best beauty products on the site, including high-tech devices and big-ticket items that rarely go on sale (including the Dyson Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer, NBD). Here's the thing, though. It ends at 11:59 p.m. PDT on March 31, 2026...so, like, today. That means, if you don't place your order by midnight, you'll miss out on this stellar sale.

As your friendly neighborhood beauty editor, I don't want that to happen. So consider this my PSA: there are still so many good deals to jump on, and many of them are TikTok-viral K-beauty products. I'm talking about a celeb-approved skin device that can improve product absorption by over 700%! I'm talking about a skin-reviving PDRN serum! I'm even talking about an undetectable SPF that will actually make you *want* to wear sunscreen! Ahead, check out the best last-minute deals.

The Best Last-Minute K-Beauty Deals

Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask

Medicube Booster Pro

Medicube PDRN Pink Peptide Serum

Round Lab Birch Juice Moisturizing UV Lock SPF 45

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patches

Anua Azelaic Acid 10 Hyaluron Redness Soothing Serum

Beauty of Joseon Revive Firming Moisturizer

Medicube Zero Pore Pad 2.0

Abib Collagen Peptide Eye Patches

Anua Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil

Explore More: