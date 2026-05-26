If you’re looking for warm-weather shopping inspiration, there may be no better place to start than looking to fashion people in Los Angeles—where there’s practically sunshine all year long. L.A. style is often defined by its ease: laidback, relaxed, and effortlessly put together. The city is also synonymous with wellness culture, from Erewhon’s now-viral smoothies and its Pilates community to the Goop-ification of beauty.
Now, L.A. residents Stephanie Suganami and Cara Santana Leto are taking that mentality a step further by bringing the clean beauty mindset into an unexpected category: pet care.
One day, after clean beauty lover Santana Leto looked at the ingredients on the grooming wipes she was using on her dog, she realized the product had synthetic fragrance and questionable preservatives. After a call with her best friend and now co-founder Suganami, the two began to ask: why doesn’t pet care meet the same standards as beauty?
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Since then, they started Lil Luv Dog, the first EWG Verified pet care brand, with a straightforward principle: if they won't use it on themselves, they won't use it on their dogs.
Given their shared ingredient-conscious mindset and love of fashion, beauty, and wellness, the founders told me their everyday staples below.
What are each of your go-to summer staples to build your ideal capsule wardrobe?
Cara Santana Leto: Effortless dress from Leset, my white The Row men’s dress shirt, silk pant from Khaite and a sandal.
What are some of your favorite basics?
SS: I think Eterne has the best collection of classic basics!
CSL: A crisp white baby tee from Steph’s Adanola collab with my cut off vintage Levis and black slides from Toteme.
Is there an outfit formula you find yourself wearing on repeat? Or one you think you’ll be into this summer?
CSL: A hat or bandana—face accessories because this skin needs to be protected. So making that feel cute is my strategy.
When you think of summer style, what comes to mind, and how does that show up in your own personal style?
SS: I think of effortlessness. Whatever you can wear with ease. A silk pant from Comme Si with a vintage tee and a necklace. You can pair it with flats for the day and throw on a kitten heel for night!
CSL: Comfort. I like to feel easy and transitional for long summer day. I usually layer from tiny tank to over sized shirt and then sweater for evenin so can enjoy the day and feel comfortable.
Do you have a trend prediction for summer 2026 or a trend that you're loving right now?
SS: Anklets and toe rings!
CSL: I think we are going to see a lot of 1970s boho. Like Chloé, Doên, Eres. I like the printed pants sets going in this direction. I love a pants set.
Is there a shoe trend you’re excited to wear?
SS: I am loving my little derby shoes I just got from Celine and I have another cute pair from Repetto!
CSL: Black kitten thong sandal.
What does your 5-minute makeup routine for summer consist of?
SS: Refy brushed brows, Summer Fridays SPF and some Rhode Lip!
CSL: Rhode Glazing Milk, Merit Minimalist Stick, Westman Atelier Blush, Kosas Brown Gel and Ilia Mascara, and a lip balm—Rhode, Summer Fridays.
You’re bringing clean beauty into an entirely unregulated category with your new pet care line. As clean beauty advocates, what’re some of your favorite clean beauty products?
SS: I love Ilia for makeup and Nécessaire body products!
CSL: I echo Steph—we love Nécessaire for body. I am obsessed with them. I love Typology for makeup. And Westman Atelier as well.
Where do you think the future of clean standards are heading next?
SS: I think consumers are becoming much more educated and are asking better questions. “Clean” can’t just be marketing anymore—people want transparency, third-party verification, sourcing information, sustainability, and efficacy. That’s really why we built Lil Luv Dog the way we did.
CSL: Completely agreed. It’s not enough to just claim “clean”. What does that mean? How are we defining that standard and more importantly—prove it. I think transparency, visibility and efficacy of those claims are paramount. Consumers want accountability and that is where we are headed.
Do you have any favorite dog items to share?
SS: I love my Lil Luv Dog Daily Wipes in Oat, I just got a new hands free leash from Mountain Dog. Binx has a Wanda collar for summer from Fren Goods that is the most adorable thing I have ever seen.
CSL: I am a Cactus girl with Lil Luv Dog—especially in summer. I use our Daily Wipe and then sprinkle in our Dry Shampoo to refresh after beach day or Runyon. I love the Ferdinando Dog Leash, it is so chic.
Do you have an ideal dog-friendly L.A. day?
SS: We love the duck pond walk at Fryman Canyon Park!
CSL: My favorite part about L.A. is how dog friendly the community is. We love to take our dogs to breakfast at The Pantry and then walk to Community Goods and hang on the lawn. We can stay out all day during summer with them.
Do you have a wellness routine you're loyal to right now?
SS: I am really into homemade ginger-lemon-olive oil wellness shots right now. I love making them and trying new recipes! I also started taking Lemme Dim Detox! And I love Bee Keepers Naturals Propolis Spray to support my immune system.
CSL: Mental wellness is top tier for me and so I start every morning with a meditation and journal. I love the calm app and the 5 minute journal. First thing I drink is hot water with lemon to get my detox going. And I just started taking colostrum protein from Ballerina Farms and I am super into it.
Shop Steph's Favorites
Flamingo Estate
Manuka Rich Cream
ThirtyYears
Jelly Clear Tote
Comme Si
The Yves Sock
Sephora
It's Giving Body Large Hot Thermal Round Brush
RENGGLI
Silk Cashmere V Neck Sweater
Eterne
Fitted Muscle Tank
Cotton Jersey Foldover Pant | Soot | Xxs
Luv AJ
The Rio Rhinestone Anklet- Silver
Company 123
Camille in Onyx & Grey
CELINE
Celine Large Hair Claw in Acetate
Shop Cara's Favorites
Sephora
The Body Wash Fragrance-Free – Barrier Cleanse With Niacinamide, 5 Essential Ceramides + Hyaluronic Acid With Pump