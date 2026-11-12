I'm a Beauty Editor Who Shops 24/7—18 Gift Sets I'm Begging You to Buy for Your Friends

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As a beauty editor, I'm constantly shopping for new products and curating my ever-growing collection. As much as I love shopping for myself, nothing beats the satisfaction of giving my friends and family gifts I know they'll love. I'd be doing you a disservice if I didn't share my expertise, so I scrolled through Nordstrom's new arrivals and handpicked my top 18 gift sets that would make any beauty lover's eyes light up.

I have friends on every end of the beauty spectrum, from fragrance fanatics to makeup masters to skincare enthusiasts, and Nordstrom has a range of impressive and unique gifts for each of them. Keep scrolling to shop the gifts your friends will treasure forever.

Fragrance

Skincare

Lips

Eye and Face Makeup

Hair

Body

Emma Walsh
Emma Walsh
Beauty Editor, Branded Content

Emma is a beauty editor on the branded content team. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns the digital brand PureWow. She currently resides in sunny Los Angeles, where you can find her running to Pilates classes, sipping on matcha, or sunbathing on the beach.