I'm a Beauty Editor Who Shops 24/7—18 Gift Sets I'm Begging You to Buy for Your Friends

As a beauty editor, I'm constantly shopping for new products and curating my ever-growing collection. As much as I love shopping for myself, nothing beats the satisfaction of giving my friends and family gifts I know they'll love. I'd be doing you a disservice if I didn't share my expertise, so I scrolled through Nordstrom's new arrivals and handpicked my top 18 gift sets that would make any beauty lover's eyes light up.
I have friends on every end of the beauty spectrum, from fragrance fanatics to makeup masters to skincare enthusiasts, and Nordstrom has a range of impressive and unique gifts for each of them. Keep scrolling to shop the gifts your friends will treasure forever.
Fragrance
Maison Francis Kurkdjian
Miniatures Discovery Fragrance Set
Maison Francis Kurkdjian fragrances are iconic. The elevated notes and all-day longevity will make them a favorite in every fragrance connoisseur's collection.
Le Labo
Eau De Parfum Discovery Set
Every fashion person loves Le Labo scents.
Prada
Paradoxe & Paradoxe Intense Eau De Parfum Set
The ever-popular Prada Paradoxe is a love spell in a bottle.
Skincare
Dr. Diamond's Metacine
Macro Dose 6-Piece Skincare Set
Editors rave about Dr. Diamond's Metacine, and this set is the perfect way to try it out.
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Hyaluronic Serum Home & Away Duo Set
If your recipient is a skincare scholar, they deserve only the best of the best, and Dr. Barbara Sturm's Hyaluronic Serum is it.
U Beauty
The Barrier Skin Care Set
U Beauty is another brand editors frequently name drop. Its hydrating, luxe formulas are top-tier.
Lips
Victoria Beckham
Rouge Victoria Lip Set
I love all makeup, but I have a penchant for lip products, especially if they're from Victoria Beckham Beauty.
Hermès
Rouge Hermès Lip Duo Gift Set
Hermès lippies? If I were lucky enough to unwrap this orange box, my jaw would be on the floor.
NARS
Line & Shine Lip Duo
You can never go wrong with Nars. This is the perfect everyday lip combo.
Eye and Face Makeup
Westman Atelier
Petite Party Mini 4-Piece Makeup Set
Wondering which brands the pros use? Westman Atelier tops the list.
ARMANI
Warm & Toasty Blush Duo
These Armani blushes are the perfect toasted, flushed shades for winter.
Victoria Beckham
Eye Wardrobe 5-Piece Makeup Set
Victoria Beckham Beauty is incomparable. The highly pigmented shadows, creamy liners, and volumizing mascara will give you mesmerizing eyes.
Hair
slip
Pure Silk Assorted Scrunchie Set
Anyone would love a Slip silk scrunchie. They're highly rated among beauty lovers.
La Bonne Brosse
N.03 Essential Soft Petite Brush & Mini Comb Set
Want to feel like royalty when you brush your hair? This luxurious hairbrush from French brand La Bonne Brosse will do the trick.
Oribe
Supershine Hydration & Shine Hair Care Set
The ultimate glassy haircare routine, courtesy of Oribe.
Body
Nécessaire
The Body Duo Mini Olibanum Set
Everyone could use a restock of travel bodycare essentials from Nécessaire.
Aesop
Trusted Companions Hand and Body Care Trio Set
Aesop soap is the crème de la crème for the fashion person who also takes pride in their home.
SALT & STONE
Signature Santal 3-Piece Set
Salt & Stone's elevated, musky scents are to die for. I'd love to receive these minis to throw in my bag.
Emma is a beauty editor on the branded content team. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns the digital brand PureWow. She currently resides in sunny Los Angeles, where you can find her running to Pilates classes, sipping on matcha, or sunbathing on the beach.