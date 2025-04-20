Fashion Insiders Are Ditching Classic French Tips for These Yellow Manicures Right Now

When it comes to nail trends, you can't go wrong with a classic white French tip. This chic nail design is completely timeless and is bound to complement everything in your wardrobe. That being said, now that summer is on its way, I'm a little bored with white nail polish. Don't get me wrong, there's nothing wrong with the shade, but this season I'm favouring those softer hues, such as almond milk nail polishes or butter yellow nail designs.

In my opinion, these shades are so elevated. Yes, they will still go with everything, and they feel so much more delicate and add a subtly chic touch to any manicure. The great news is that these nail polish colours also work perfectly for those of you who want to stick to your French tip designs. In fact, I predict that fashion insiders will be wearing yellow French tip nails all summer.

I've already spotted a couple of my favourite nail artists sharing yellow French tip nail designs on their Instagram feeds, and if this season's fashion trends are anything to go by, this colour will continue to reign supreme in the coming months. So, if you want to get ahead and plan your summer manicure early this year, keep on scrolling for some of the best yellow French tip nail designs to take with you to the salon...

Yellow French Tip Nail Inspiration

Soft and chic, yellow French tip nails are the perfect alternative to white this summer.

This colour works so well for a micro French-tip manicure, too.

Neon yellow will add a fun pop of colour to your nails.

Why not mix and match your pastel shades this season?

This is my summer nail art design of choice.

This is giving me holiday vibes.

I love the pop of yellow on the pinky finger. In fact, I love this whole pastel French tip design.

I predict that so many people will be recreating this manicure this season.

Products You Need for Yellow French Tip Nails

H&M Vegan & Natural Nail Polish in Piece of Lemon £6 SHOP NOW This lemon yellow H&M nail polish will see you through the whole of summer.

Essie Original Nail Art Studio Yellow Jelly Gloss in Buttercup Jelly £9 SHOP NOW How gorgeous is this butter yellow hue?

Manucurist Nail Art Brush £16 £13 SHOP NOW A thin nail art brush is essential when it comes to doing French tips at home.

Kiss Salon Acrylic French Colour in Hype £8 SHOP NOW If you fancy a pop of neon yellow on the nails, these press-ons will make doing your manicure at home so much easier.