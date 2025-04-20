Fashion Insiders Are Ditching Classic French Tips for These Yellow Manicures Right Now
A new mani trend is here.
When it comes to nail trends, you can't go wrong with a classic white French tip. This chic nail design is completely timeless and is bound to complement everything in your wardrobe. That being said, now that summer is on its way, I'm a little bored with white nail polish. Don't get me wrong, there's nothing wrong with the shade, but this season I'm favouring those softer hues, such as almond milk nail polishes or butter yellow nail designs.
In my opinion, these shades are so elevated. Yes, they will still go with everything, and they feel so much more delicate and add a subtly chic touch to any manicure. The great news is that these nail polish colours also work perfectly for those of you who want to stick to your French tip designs. In fact, I predict that fashion insiders will be wearing yellow French tip nails all summer.
I've already spotted a couple of my favourite nail artists sharing yellow French tip nail designs on their Instagram feeds, and if this season's fashion trends are anything to go by, this colour will continue to reign supreme in the coming months. So, if you want to get ahead and plan your summer manicure early this year, keep on scrolling for some of the best yellow French tip nail designs to take with you to the salon...
Yellow French Tip Nail Inspiration
Soft and chic, yellow French tip nails are the perfect alternative to white this summer.
This colour works so well for a micro French-tip manicure, too.
Neon yellow will add a fun pop of colour to your nails.
Why not mix and match your pastel shades this season?
This is my summer nail art design of choice.
This is giving me holiday vibes.
I love the pop of yellow on the pinky finger. In fact, I love this whole pastel French tip design.
I predict that so many people will be recreating this manicure this season.
Products You Need for Yellow French Tip Nails
This lemon yellow H&M nail polish will see you through the whole of summer.
How gorgeous is this butter yellow hue?
A thin nail art brush is essential when it comes to doing French tips at home.
If you fancy a pop of neon yellow on the nails, these press-ons will make doing your manicure at home so much easier.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
