I’m Bored of White French Tips, so I’m Asking for This Trending Style Next

By Grace Lindsay
There's nothing I love more than a classic, French-tip manicure. This popular nail art trend has had a revival over the last few years thanks to the 'quiet luxury' aesthetic, and I tend to wear it all year round as the chic, minimal finish compliments everything in my wardrobe. That being said, with spring right around the corner, I'm in the mood to switch things up and inject some colour into my nails. As a self-confessed neutral lover, I always get a bit scared of block colours in case I end up not liking the shade that I've gone for, so when I saw that pastel French tip nails were a thing, I practically ran to my nearest nail salon.

As you'll see below, pastel French tips are the perfect way to add a subtle pop of colour to your nails without fully committing to the shade of your choice. If you can't make up your mind on what colour to go for, you can even opt for a different pastel hue on each nail for a fun twist on the trend.

This manicure is perfect for spring and will brighten up your nails while still looking super chic. If you're still not convinced, keep on scrolling to see some of my favourite pastel French tip nail designs that had me saying goodbye to my white French tips for good...

Pastel French Tip Nail Inspiration

a pastel French tip manicure design

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

This manicure just screams spring to me.

a pastel blue French tip manicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Pastel blue French tips are always a chic option.

a matcha green French tip manicure

(Image credit: @rochellehumes)

For something a bit different, why not opt for matcha green?

a pastel purple French tip manicure

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

Lavender nails were huge last year, and I don't see this trend going anywhere.

a pastel French tip manicure

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Can't decide on a colour? Go for all of them.

a pastel purple French tip manicure

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

Pastel and gingham? Yes please.

a pastel French tip manicure

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Another stunning multicoloured design.

a pastel French tip manicure

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

I'm taking this picture straight to the salon.

a blue French tip manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

So, so chic.

a pastel French tip manicure

(Image credit: @imarninails)

Everyone will be wanting to know where you got your nails done with this manicure.

Products You Need For Pastel French Tips:

Manucurist Nail Art Brush
Manucurist
Nail Art Brush

To do a French tip at home, I recommend investing in a good nail art brush.

Nails Inc Bright White Mani Marker Nail Pen
Nails Inc
Bright White Mani Marker Nail Pen

Or you could try a nail art pen.

Nails Inc NailPure Longwear Top Coat
Nails Inc
Nailpure Longwear Top Coat

Don't forget to seal everything in with a top coat.

Kiss Voguish Fantasy French Nails Disco Ball
Kiss
Voguish Fantasy French Nails Disco Ball

If you want to keep things really simple, opt for press-on nails instead.

Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow. 


As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season. 

