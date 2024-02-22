I’m Bored of White French Tips, so I’m Asking for This Trending Style Next

There's nothing I love more than a classic, French-tip manicure. This popular nail art trend has had a revival over the last few years thanks to the 'quiet luxury' aesthetic, and I tend to wear it all year round as the chic, minimal finish compliments everything in my wardrobe. That being said, with spring right around the corner, I'm in the mood to switch things up and inject some colour into my nails. As a self-confessed neutral lover, I always get a bit scared of block colours in case I end up not liking the shade that I've gone for, so when I saw that pastel French tip nails were a thing, I practically ran to my nearest nail salon.

As you'll see below, pastel French tips are the perfect way to add a subtle pop of colour to your nails without fully committing to the shade of your choice. If you can't make up your mind on what colour to go for, you can even opt for a different pastel hue on each nail for a fun twist on the trend.

This manicure is perfect for spring and will brighten up your nails while still looking super chic. If you're still not convinced, keep on scrolling to see some of my favourite pastel French tip nail designs that had me saying goodbye to my white French tips for good...

Pastel French Tip Nail Inspiration

This manicure just screams spring to me.

Pastel blue French tips are always a chic option.

For something a bit different, why not opt for matcha green?

Lavender nails were huge last year, and I don't see this trend going anywhere.

Can't decide on a colour? Go for all of them.

Pastel and gingham? Yes please.

Another stunning multicoloured design.

I'm taking this picture straight to the salon.

So, so chic.

Everyone will be wanting to know where you got your nails done with this manicure.

Products You Need For Pastel French Tips:

Manucurist Nail Art Brush £16 SHOP NOW To do a French tip at home, I recommend investing in a good nail art brush.

Nails Inc Bright White Mani Marker Nail Pen £5 SHOP NOW Or you could try a nail art pen.

Nails Inc Nailpure Longwear Top Coat £15 SHOP NOW Don't forget to seal everything in with a top coat.