Anyone who knows me will tell you that I'm very much a nail trend minimalist, tending to stick to nudes, pinks and, of course, my beloved French manicure. However, there's just something about the chillier weather that always makes me want to get something slightly more interesting on my hands. Nothing too crazy, of course, rather a design that will earn me compliments without feeling too out of my comfort zone.
And whether I'm scrolling on my TikTok FYP, Instagram feed or Pinterest boards, it seems like the most stylish people cannot get enough of velvet nails at the moment.
They're stylish, versatile and strike the perfect balance between elevated and classic. And if the cat-eye craze that inspired velvet nails and is still going strong 10 years later is anything to go by, it’s clear that it's going to be way more than just a fleeting microtrend.
What Are Velvet Nails?
Much like the very popular cat-eye nails, velvet nails are created by applying a gel nail polish with magnetic pigments to the nails, which can then be "shaped" into various designs with a special magnet. The difference lies in the fact that whilst traditional cat-eye nails feature a single, sharply focused bright line of light (resembling a cat's eye), velvet nails feature more evenly dispersed magnetic particles, which create a sparkly, multidimensional sheen.
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This makes for a fuzzy but glowy-looking velvety texture on your nails, almost like your favourite party-season dresses, bags and trousers, hence the name. And I think that we can all agree that whilst these nails will look chic at any time of the year, they'll really come into their own as party season approaches.
But the best part? Between gorgeously deep neutral tones and bright, playful pops of colour, you’ll be pleased to know that there’s a velvet nail style to suit everyone.
Keep scrolling to see my edit of the best velvet nail manicures to save for your next salon visit.
Velvet Nail Inspiration
1. Espresso Velvet Nails
This might just be my first manicure of the upcoming season.
2. Nude Velvet Nails
This nude velvet set is perfect for minimalists who want to try out the trend.
3. Deep Teal Velvet Nails
What a gorgeous colour!
4. Gold Velvet Nails
Did someone say "party season"?
5. Silver Velvet Nails
There's something about this silver velvet mani that feels equally as classic as it does fresh.
6. Royal Purple Velvet Nails
Proof that the velvet trend works just as well on shorter nails.
7. Red Velvet Nails
Imagine these with an all-black outfit.
8. Black Velvet Nails
So dreamy.
9. Sage Green Velvet Nails
This sage green hue will feel just as pared-back as any neutral.
10. Burgundy Velvet Nails
Burgundy is synonymous with the colder months.
11. Aubergine Velvet Nails
No notes from me.
12. Deep Blue Velvet Nails
This ombre blue effect is so mesmerising to me.
13. Turquoise Velvet Nails
Turquoise nails are having a moment.
14. Charcoal Velvet Nails
Elegant and elevated in equal measure.
15. Pink and Green Velvet Nails
For those who prefer a slightly bolder manicure, why not opt for this two-tone velvet design?
The Best Products for Velvet Nails
Kiss
Core Magnetic Nails
Can't make it to the salon? This press-on set will make getting velvet nails easy and are also a great way to try out the trend before fully committing.
Beetles
Golden Mirage Cat-Eye Gel Nail Polish Set
These colours feel perfect for autumn.
Mylee
Magnet Duo for Cat Eye Effect Polish
Mylee's nail magnet duo will allow you to get velvet and cat-eye nails at home.
Manucurist
Premium Lamp
Every at-home gel mani needs a UV lamp, and Manucurist has some of the best.
OPI
Infinite Shine Long-Wear Gel-Like Base Coat and Top Coat
A base and top coat will keep your velvet nails looking glossy and salon-worthy.
Le Mini Macaron
Moon Beam Cat-Eye Set
This silver polish feels perfect for the upcoming party season.
Modelones
Cat-Eye Gel Nail Polish Set
This 6-polish set will allow you to change up your look as often as you'd like.
Why Trust Us
At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products over the years—spanning skincare, makeup, hair and nails—and work closely with trusted experts including dermatologists, makeup artists and leading industry insiders to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.
We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.