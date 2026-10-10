Hold the Neutral Manicure—These Velvet Nails Are About to Be Everywhere

Whether I'm scrolling on TikTok, Instagram or Pinterest, people are obsessed with velvet nails at the moment. Here are 15 ideas to take to your next salon visit.

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Close-up shots of velvet nails in burgundy, dark brown, charcoal grey, nude, turquoise, sage green, red and gold
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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Anyone who knows me will tell you that I'm very much a nail trend minimalist, tending to stick to nudes, pinks and, of course, my beloved French manicure. However, there's just something about the chillier weather that always makes me want to get something slightly more interesting on my hands. Nothing too crazy, of course, rather a design that will earn me compliments without feeling too out of my comfort zone.

And whether I'm scrolling on my TikTok FYP, Instagram feed or Pinterest boards, it seems like the most stylish people cannot get enough of velvet nails at the moment.

Close-up shots of charcoal grey, pinky-nude, red and gold velvet nails

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

They're stylish, versatile and strike the perfect balance between elevated and classic. And if the cat-eye craze that inspired velvet nails and is still going strong 10 years later is anything to go by, it’s clear that it's going to be way more than just a fleeting microtrend.

What Are Velvet Nails?

Much like the very popular cat-eye nails, velvet nails are created by applying a gel nail polish with magnetic pigments to the nails, which can then be "shaped" into various designs with a special magnet. The difference lies in the fact that whilst traditional cat-eye nails feature a single, sharply focused bright line of light (resembling a cat's eye), velvet nails feature more evenly dispersed magnetic particles, which create a sparkly, multidimensional sheen.

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Close-up shots of burgundy, dark brown, turquoise and sage green velvet nails

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

This makes for a fuzzy but glowy-looking velvety texture on your nails, almost like your favourite party-season dresses, bags and trousers, hence the name. And I think that we can all agree that whilst these nails will look chic at any time of the year, they'll really come into their own as party season approaches.

But the best part? Between gorgeously deep neutral tones and bright, playful pops of colour, you’ll be pleased to know that there’s a velvet nail style to suit everyone.

Keep scrolling to see my edit of the best velvet nail manicures to save for your next salon visit.

Velvet Nail Inspiration

1. Espresso Velvet Nails

a close-up shot of dark brown velvet nails

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

This might just be my first manicure of the upcoming season.

2. Nude Velvet Nails

a close-up shot of baby pink velvet nails

(Image credit: @meraki_nails_cardiff)

This nude velvet set is perfect for minimalists who want to try out the trend.

3. Deep Teal Velvet Nails

a close-up shot of deep teal velvet nails

(Image credit: @buffcs)

What a gorgeous colour!

4. Gold Velvet Nails

a close-up shot of gold velvet nails

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

Did someone say "party season"?

5. Silver Velvet Nails

a close-up shot of silver velvet nails

(Image credit: @buffcs)

There's something about this silver velvet mani that feels equally as classic as it does fresh.

6. Royal Purple Velvet Nails

a close-up shot of purple velvet nails

(Image credit: @buffcs)

Proof that the velvet trend works just as well on shorter nails.

7. Red Velvet Nails

a close-up shot of deep red velvet nails

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Imagine these with an all-black outfit.

8. Black Velvet Nails

a close-up shot of black velvet nails

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

So dreamy.

9. Sage Green Velvet Nails

a close-up shot of sage green velvet nails

(Image credit: @meraki_nails_cardiff)

This sage green hue will feel just as pared-back as any neutral.

10. Burgundy Velvet Nails

a close-up shot of burgundy velvet nails

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Burgundy is synonymous with the colder months.

11. Aubergine Velvet Nails

a close-up shot of dark purple velvet nails

(Image credit: @meraki_nails_cardiff)

No notes from me.

12. Deep Blue Velvet Nails

a close-up shot of deep blue velvet nails

(Image credit: @buffcs)

This ombre blue effect is so mesmerising to me.

13. Turquoise Velvet Nails

a close-up shot of turquoise velvet nails

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

Turquoise nails are having a moment.

14. Charcoal Velvet Nails

a close-up shot of charcoal grey velvet nails

(Image credit: @buffcs)

Elegant and elevated in equal measure.

15. Pink and Green Velvet Nails

a close-up shot of green and baby pink velvet nails

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

For those who prefer a slightly bolder manicure, why not opt for this two-tone velvet design?

The Best Products for Velvet Nails

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At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products over the years—spanning skincare, makeup, hair and nails—and work closely with trusted experts including dermatologists, makeup artists and leading industry insiders to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.

We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.

Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Junior Writer

As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!

Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.