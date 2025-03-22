Trust Me—These 7 Nail Colour Combinations Make for the Most Elevated Spring Manicures

I don’t mean to sound dramatic, but choosing a nail colour is hard work. Not only do you need to consider the latest nail trends and trending colours of the season, but you also need to choose a shade that you won’t fall out of love with after a few days of wear (or make that weeks if you’re a gel or BIAB nail fan).

Thankfully, if you’re someone who always finds themselves humming and hawing between two shades, I can assure you there are some very chic nail colour combinations that you can lean on. Bringing together two contrasting colours in one graphic look, dual-toned manis are ideal for those who can’t make up their mind.

The great thing about these looks is that, when it comes to shades, anything goes. Whether you opt for a primary bright duo, a tonal look or something more subtle, there’s a nail colour combination to suit all tastes and styles. As a minimalist nails fan, it’s soft nudes paired with classic tones that catch my attention, however for those who prefer something more standout, there are plenty of brighter options to choose between too.

Want to see for yourself? While these are by no means the only nail colour combinations to try, they’re some of the chicest I’ve seen created by some of the best nail artists, so they’re a great place to start.

The Best Nail Colour Combinations

1. Red + Sky Blue

Bright red and sky blue are two tones that just shouldn’t work together yet somehow do. Here, Mimi Nguyen emphasises the contrast with a graphic half-moon design for a statement look.

H&M Nail Polish in Forget Me Not £4 £2 SHOP NOW The prettiest soft blue shade.

Nailberry L'oxygene Nail Lacquer in Rouge £17 £13 SHOP NOW A classic red will pair with a multitude of shades.

2. Pink + Brown

While this may not seem like the most spring appropriate colour combo, there’s something about an anti-trend nail look that I just love. If you prefer to stick to more seasonal manicures, however, save this to your easter nail board when they’ll tap perfectly into the chocolate theme.

Manucurist Green Nail Polish in Chestnut £14 SHOP NOW Chocolate brown nails can work year round.

Palette London Nail Paint in Candyfloss £8 SHOP NOW If dark brown feels too moody, switch the colours round and use this pink as a base.

3. Blue + Lime Green

After months of pared-back nails, I’m ready to embrace spring brights. This blue-and-lime-green set feels like the wake up call my nails need.

Nails Inc Neon Lite Nail Polish in Lightcliffe Road £11 SHOP NOW When it comes to neons, the brighter the better.

Orly Nail Polish in Bleu Iris £13 £8 SHOP NOW This is the polish Queenie used for her bold look above.

4. Red + Butter Yellow

The butter yellow nail trend first took hold last spring, however it’s one that’s set to continue into 2025. Upgrade the look by contrasting the pale tone with a bold red hue for maximum impact.

Chanel Le Vernis in Incendiare £26 SHOP NOW This postbox red shade pairs well with more a muted yellow.

Essie Nail Polish in Summer Soulstice £8 SHOP NOW This butter yellow hue is perfect for spring.

5. Mint + Forest Green

(Image credit: @_citre)

If you don’t want to try two completely different tones, opt for a dark and light polish from the same colour palette. This mint and forest green set is incredibly chic, but you can recreate this look with any shade if green isn’t for you.

OPI Nail Polish in Midnight Snacc £16 £10 SHOP NOW This rich green polish looks expensive.

Dior Vernis in Pastel Mint £29 SHOP NOW Minty freshness, bottled.

6. Electric Blue + Turquoise

If nail art isn’t your style, you can still tap into the colourful nail trend. Here Julia Diogo uses three contrasting blue tones to add interest to a simple block manicure. Follow her lead and stick to a single colour for an elevated look.

H&M A.S.A.P Quick Dry Nail Polish in You Blue It £6 £3 SHOP NOW This blue shade has warmer undertones for a softer finish.

Manucurist Nail Polish in Riviera £14 SHOP NOW I'm a huge fan of this more unusual blue polish.

7. Pink + Red

Minimalist nail lovers, if you’re looking for a way to introduce a touch of colour into your nail looks this is a great way to do it. Rather than opting for two bright shades alone, nail artist Mateja Novakovic pairs red and pink with a neutral base for a more subtle look.

Rimmel 60 Seconds Super-Shine Nail Polish in Sea Nymph £4 £0 SHOP NOW A nude pink base will pair with endless other colours.