Sorry to My Neutral Manicure—This Fun Nail Trend Is Tempting Me to Try Something New

Eleanor Vousden
By
published

I'm all for a neutral manicure. In fact, my usual go-to is usually some kind of sheer pink nail polish like OPI Bubble Bath (or if I'm pushing the boat out, perhaps a coat of Funny Bunny too). But right now, I have a hankering for some nail art. Fruity nails have been all over my social feeds right now. And according to Pinterest, it's tipped to be one of the biggest nail trends of the summer, which searches for fruit nails up 175% on the platform. From lemon nails to watermelon nails, everyone is going tutti frutti for their manicures this summer, so we won't be seeing fruity nails going anywhere anytime soon.

If you're ready to get one of your five a day on your fingertips, then scroll ahead for the trending fruity nail designs that even nail art minimalists will love. Which one will you pick?

Fruity Nail Art Ideas

1. Lemon Nails

Lemon nail art

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

How adorable is this lemon nail art, complete with leaves and branches?

2. Strawberry Nails

Hailey Bieber strawberry nail art

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Hailey Bieber called the strawberry trend last summer, and strawberry nail art still feels fresh for 2024.

3. Watermelon Nails

Watermelon nail art

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

How adorable are these tiny micro nail art watermelon slices? This is a great choice for shorter nails or if you want something a little more minimal for your mani.

4. Orange Nail Art

Orange nail art

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Just looking at this zesty orange nail art is giving me holiday vibes.

4. Peach Nails

Peach nail art

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

How chic is this peach nail art?

6. Papaya Nails

Papaya nail art

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

Papaya is the unexpected fruity nail art that looks good enough to eat.

7. Tutti Frutti Nails

Tutti frutti nail art

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

If you can't decide on just one fruit, why not go for the whole fruit bowl across your nails.

8. Banana Nails

Banana nail art

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

This black nail polish and banana nail art combo is surprisingly chic.

9. Lemon Nails + French Tips

Lemon nail art

(Image credit: @irmaninails)

Why not combine two of summer's biggest nail trends: fruity nails and colourful French tips?

10. Apple Nails

Apple nail art

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

An apple a day keeps the doctor away, and we're loving it for our nails too.

11. Strawberry Accent Nail Art

Strawberry nail art

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

How pretty is this negative space strawberry nail design?

12. Watermelon Chrome Nails

Watermelon chrome ombre nail art

(Image credit: @imarninails)

A colourful nod to the fruity nails trend is this ombre chrome design in pink and green, which gives us watermelon vibes.

13. Dolce Vita Orange Nails

Orange nail art

(Image credit: @thehangedit)

This beautiful Italian-inspired orange nail art wouldn't look out of place on the Amalfi Coast.

14. Tiny Banana Nail Art

Banana nail art

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

I'm going bananas for this cute nail art design.

15. Yellow + Lemon Nail Art

Lemon nail art

(Image credit: @imarninails)

Go for nail art on some accent nails and match with a bright yellow on others.

16. Strawberry Picnic Nails

Strawberry gingham nail art

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

There's something about this gingham and strawberry nail art pairing that makes me want to immediately buy a punnet of strawberries.

Shop The Trend

Zara nail art brushes
Zara
Nail Art Brush Set

Every brush you could ever need to create fruity nails.

Chanel Ovni 129 (le Vernis) Longwear Nail Colour | Harrods Uk
CHANEL
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Ovni 129

The perfect lemon yellow.

Etsy strawberry nail stickers
Etsy
Strawberry Nail Art Stickers

If you don't have a steady hand, then nail art stickers are an easy way to tap into the trend.

Painter's Palette Mani Marker Set
Nails Inc
Painter's Palette Mani Marker Set

The genius mani markers make it so easy to create detailed nail art, from watermelon slices to strawberries.

H&M, Nail Polish
H&M
Nail Polish

I love this strawberry hue for summer.

10 Sheets Cute Fruits Nail Art Stickers Decals for Kids Self Adhesive Strawberry Watermelon Avocado Cherry Summer Nail Decoration Accessories for Little Girls Kids
jmeowio
Fruits Nail Art Stickers Decals

Every fruit you could ever think of in nail decal form. Simply apply and seal in with a clear nail polish.

Explore More:
Nails Nail Art Nail Polish
Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸