Sorry to My Neutral Manicure—This Fun Nail Trend Is Tempting Me to Try Something New
I'm all for a neutral manicure. In fact, my usual go-to is usually some kind of sheer pink nail polish like OPI Bubble Bath (or if I'm pushing the boat out, perhaps a coat of Funny Bunny too). But right now, I have a hankering for some nail art. Fruity nails have been all over my social feeds right now. And according to Pinterest, it's tipped to be one of the biggest nail trends of the summer, which searches for fruit nails up 175% on the platform. From lemon nails to watermelon nails, everyone is going tutti frutti for their manicures this summer, so we won't be seeing fruity nails going anywhere anytime soon.
If you're ready to get one of your five a day on your fingertips, then scroll ahead for the trending fruity nail designs that even nail art minimalists will love. Which one will you pick?
Fruity Nail Art Ideas
1. Lemon Nails
How adorable is this lemon nail art, complete with leaves and branches?
2. Strawberry Nails
Hailey Bieber called the strawberry trend last summer, and strawberry nail art still feels fresh for 2024.
3. Watermelon Nails
How adorable are these tiny micro nail art watermelon slices? This is a great choice for shorter nails or if you want something a little more minimal for your mani.
4. Orange Nail Art
Just looking at this zesty orange nail art is giving me holiday vibes.
4. Peach Nails
How chic is this peach nail art?
6. Papaya Nails
Papaya is the unexpected fruity nail art that looks good enough to eat.
7. Tutti Frutti Nails
If you can't decide on just one fruit, why not go for the whole fruit bowl across your nails.
8. Banana Nails
This black nail polish and banana nail art combo is surprisingly chic.
9. Lemon Nails + French Tips
Why not combine two of summer's biggest nail trends: fruity nails and colourful French tips?
10. Apple Nails
An apple a day keeps the doctor away, and we're loving it for our nails too.
11. Strawberry Accent Nail Art
How pretty is this negative space strawberry nail design?
12. Watermelon Chrome Nails
A colourful nod to the fruity nails trend is this ombre chrome design in pink and green, which gives us watermelon vibes.
13. Dolce Vita Orange Nails
This beautiful Italian-inspired orange nail art wouldn't look out of place on the Amalfi Coast.
14. Tiny Banana Nail Art
I'm going bananas for this cute nail art design.
15. Yellow + Lemon Nail Art
Go for nail art on some accent nails and match with a bright yellow on others.
16. Strawberry Picnic Nails
There's something about this gingham and strawberry nail art pairing that makes me want to immediately buy a punnet of strawberries.
Shop The Trend
If you don't have a steady hand, then nail art stickers are an easy way to tap into the trend.
The genius mani markers make it so easy to create detailed nail art, from watermelon slices to strawberries.
Every fruit you could ever think of in nail decal form. Simply apply and seal in with a clear nail polish.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.
-
