I'm all for a neutral manicure. In fact, my usual go-to is usually some kind of sheer pink nail polish like OPI Bubble Bath (or if I'm pushing the boat out, perhaps a coat of Funny Bunny too). But right now, I have a hankering for some nail art. Fruity nails have been all over my social feeds right now. And according to Pinterest, it's tipped to be one of the biggest nail trends of the summer, which searches for fruit nails up 175% on the platform. From lemon nails to watermelon nails, everyone is going tutti frutti for their manicures this summer, so we won't be seeing fruity nails going anywhere anytime soon.



If you're ready to get one of your five a day on your fingertips, then scroll ahead for the trending fruity nail designs that even nail art minimalists will love. Which one will you pick?

Fruity Nail Art Ideas

1. Lemon Nails

How adorable is this lemon nail art, complete with leaves and branches?

2. Strawberry Nails

Hailey Bieber called the strawberry trend last summer, and strawberry nail art still feels fresh for 2024.

3. Watermelon Nails

How adorable are these tiny micro nail art watermelon slices? This is a great choice for shorter nails or if you want something a little more minimal for your mani.

4. Orange Nail Art

Just looking at this zesty orange nail art is giving me holiday vibes.

4. Peach Nails

How chic is this peach nail art?

6. Papaya Nails

Papaya is the unexpected fruity nail art that looks good enough to eat.

7. Tutti Frutti Nails

If you can't decide on just one fruit, why not go for the whole fruit bowl across your nails.

8. Banana Nails

This black nail polish and banana nail art combo is surprisingly chic.

9. Lemon Nails + French Tips

Why not combine two of summer's biggest nail trends: fruity nails and colourful French tips?

10. Apple Nails

An apple a day keeps the doctor away, and we're loving it for our nails too.

11. Strawberry Accent Nail Art

How pretty is this negative space strawberry nail design?

12. Watermelon Chrome Nails

A colourful nod to the fruity nails trend is this ombre chrome design in pink and green, which gives us watermelon vibes.

13. Dolce Vita Orange Nails

This beautiful Italian-inspired orange nail art wouldn't look out of place on the Amalfi Coast.

14. Tiny Banana Nail Art

I'm going bananas for this cute nail art design.

15. Yellow + Lemon Nail Art

Go for nail art on some accent nails and match with a bright yellow on others.

16. Strawberry Picnic Nails

There's something about this gingham and strawberry nail art pairing that makes me want to immediately buy a punnet of strawberries.

