Sandal Weather Is Upon Us—These Are the 6 Nail Colours to Bookmark for Your Toes This Spring
Spring is that confusing in-between season where you can be wearing boots and a thick coat one day then sandals and a light jacket the next. While so far, we've experienced a lot more of the former than the latter, I live by the motto "always be prepared", and so last week I booked in for my first pedicure of the season. With my feet prepped and toes painted, I'm officially ready for spring and, and I'm prepped to embrace sandal season in all its glory.
If you too are preparing to pack away your winter boots and replace them with some lighter or open-toed footwear, then you're probably on the hunt for some colour inspiration. Fortunately, you're in the right place—while spring nail trends have been aplenty, there are also some very chic spring pedicure colours to choose from this year, and I've compiled the best below.
1. Chocolate Brown
Okay, I know what you're thinking, brown doesn't seem like an obvious choice for a spring pedicure colour, right? The thing is, chocolate brown is trending everywhere—beauty, fashion, interiors, you name it—and it doesn't look like the trend is disappearing any time soon, not least because it's spring. Of course, the great thing about brown is that it's a neutral and therefore goes with everything, making it a practical and chic pedicure colour choice to start the year with.
Shop the trend:
A true chocolate brown, this literally looks like melted Dairy Milk.
This warm-toned brown comes in a long-lasting formula that promises 11 days wear.
2. Soft Pink
Whether you wear it alone or with a French tip, a soft pink is always a classic pedicure colour for spring. It works for every skin tone, and therefore, is practically a neutral, unlikely to clash with any outfit or footwear choice.
Shop the trend:
Essie Mademoiselle has cult status as the ultimate soft pink nail polish.
This dusky pink from Rimmel is a super-affordable pick.
Nailberry's oxygenated polish formula is light and breathable, a bonus for nail health.
3. Lilac
It wouldn't be a spring pedicure colour roundup without a pop pf pastel, would it? This year I'm calling that lilac will be the muted hue of the season, and it's a versatile one, working well with greens, reds and pinks. If you don't normally wear colours, opt for a pale, cool-toned lilac like this one—it feels grown up and sophisticated.
Shop the trend:
Another Essie bestseller, this popular shade flatters all skin tones.
Chanel's nail polish formulas come highly recommended by professional manicurists.
One coat of this ultra-pigmented formula is all you need.
4. Classic Red
I truly believe that a red pedicure works well for every season, but while a deep red lends itself to the autumn and winter months, and a warm red works well for summer pedicures, a cool-toned red is perfect for spring. Timeless and classic but still fun and eye-catching, there's something about a red pedicure that really does put a spring in my step (pun fully intended).
Shop the trend:
This high-shine gel formula will rival a professional pedicure.
Got a gel lamp at home for DIY pedicures? I find Mylee's formulas are amongst the best in terms of both application and longevity.
5. Milky White
Milky colours are trending in manicures, so it only makes sense that they're set to be just as popular for pedicures this spring. If you're wondering which colour I opted for for my first spring pedicure of 2025, this is it—I love a light shade for a clean, fresh look.
Shop the trend:
H&M nail polishes are highly underrated.
Choose a soft off-white like this one if you're worried about a true white looking too bright.
This shade has a subtle shimmer for a pearlescent finish.
6. Candy Colours
Can't choose a colour? Choose them all. I love a mixed colour pedicure, but actually, opting for French tips rather than block colours looks more sophisticated and luxurious. Paired with a neutral base and a high shine finish, the result is still playful and fun while nodding to classic spring hues.
Shop the trend:
If you're going to attempt a French tip at home, you'll absolutely need one of these.
This pastel set would be perfect for spring.
Grace Day is a beauty editor and content creator. She has over 10 years of beauty-industry experience, spanning editorial, retail, and e-commerce, which gives her a unique understanding into how people shop for their beauty routines.While studying for a history degree (specialising in the history of beauty) and working as a beauty adviser in department stores, Grace started writing her own beauty blog in order to share the products she discovered while dealing with acne. After graduating, she moved to Beauty Bay as beauty editor and content manager. Grace is currently a beauty contributor to Who What Wear. She has also written for Hypebae and PopSugar and works as a brand consultant and copywriter.
