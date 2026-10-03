If there's one colour that every fashion insider is wearing at the moment, it's blue. Spotted on this season's runways from Ferragamo, Dior, Gucci and more, we're seeing all kinds of blue from cobalt to aquamarine. It's not just designers, either. High street favourites from Zara to Cos are all leaning into the shade of the season, from bright blue suede jackets to checked shirts and statement shoes.
That said, I predict a specific hue will be the next big nail colour trend. Sitting somewhere between midnight blue, grey and teal, petrol blue nails are the perfect transitional shade when you aren't quite ready to embrace those moody winter hues. You might be thinking, well, what about bright blue? Whilst that's certainly just as trendy, as a neutral nail lover, I find petrol blue more wearable, as the teal and grey undertones make it feel soft and delicate.
Fashion influencers cant get enough of the blue colour trend.
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I write about trending nail colours constantly (in fact, I just rounded up October's biggest nail shades), and I see time and time again how fashion's colour trends quickly make their way into the beauty world, and I have a feeling petrol blue will be no different.
Whilst this manicure is yet to take over my social media feed, if you want to get ahead of the trend, I've rounded up a small selection of my favourite petrol blue nail looks below. Screenshot your faves and get down to the salon ASAP...
Petrol Blue Nail Inspiration
The perfect colour to pair with neutral knits this season.
Petrol blue French tips are one of the coolest manicures around right now.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.