Zendaya Wore the Anti-Fall Color Trend That'll Ironically Be Everywhere This Season
We discuss color trends a lot here at Who What Wear, but truth be told, it's a worthy topic. It's one of the easiest ways to look on-trend for a new season, but not all fall color trends are created equal. The one Zendaya just wore in L.A. is undoubtedly more daring than, say, chocolate brown, burgundy, or red. The color is lime green, and no, it didn't reach its expiration date on Labor Day.
Thanks in large part to Charli XCX, it was a Brat-green summer, but designers were a step ahead of her with 2024's lime-green color trend. The buzzy fall/winter 2024 runways of Carven, Prada, and Gucci, among others, had already contained plenty of lime green, and Zendaya, for one, is embracing the trend.
While walking with Tom Holland earlier this week, Zendaya wore black Bermuda shorts, a white tank top, and Tabi Mary Janes with a lime-green jacket that'll look especially fresh this fall. If you're already getting tired of all the burgundy and chocolate brown, keep scrolling to shop lime-green pieces that are just as fall-friendly as all of the moody-hued ones.
On Zendaya: Maison Margiela Tabi Mary Jane Mules ($1090)
Shop Lime-Green Pieces for Fall
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
5 Fall Trends Worth Investing In and 5 We're Leaving Behind
Let the shopping games begin.
By Ana Escalante
-
The Rich-Looking Color Trend That's Better Than Black (Yes, Really)
It's demure.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
Jenna Ortega Ditched Her Signature Black Heels for Flats in 2024's Hottest Color
I'm influenced.
By Natalie Munro
-
7 Pretty Fall Color Trends Everyone Is Wearing in Paris
Autumn is in the air.
By Allyson Payer
-
European Fashion People Just Declared This Color Trend Will Continue Into 2025
Earthy and grounding.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
The 37 Best J.Crew, Zara, and H&M Pieces in All the Trendiest Fall Colors
Everyone loves a color trend.
By Allyson Payer
-
In-the-Know Fashion People Are Trading In Their Black Shoes for This Sleek Alt
Just ask Katie Holmes.
By Eliza Huber
-
Sydney Sweeney Wore the Shoe Color Trend That'll Still Be Everywhere in 2025
It makes every outfit better.
By Allyson Payer