Zendaya Wore the Anti-Fall Color Trend That'll Ironically Be Everywhere This Season

We discuss color trends a lot here at Who What Wear, but truth be told, it's a worthy topic. It's one of the easiest ways to look on-trend for a new season, but not all fall color trends are created equal. The one Zendaya just wore in L.A. is undoubtedly more daring than, say, chocolate brown, burgundy, or red. The color is lime green, and no, it didn't reach its expiration date on Labor Day.

Thanks in large part to Charli XCX, it was a Brat-green summer, but designers were a step ahead of her with 2024's lime-green color trend. The buzzy fall/winter 2024 runways of Carven, Prada, and Gucci, among others, had already contained plenty of lime green, and Zendaya, for one, is embracing the trend.

While walking with Tom Holland earlier this week, Zendaya wore black Bermuda shorts, a white tank top, and Tabi Mary Janes with a lime-green jacket that'll look especially fresh this fall. If you're already getting tired of all the burgundy and chocolate brown, keep scrolling to shop lime-green pieces that are just as fall-friendly as all of the moody-hued ones.

Tom Holland and Zendaya in L.A.

(Image credit: Bruce/javiles/Backgrid)

On Zendaya: Maison Margiela Tabi Mary Jane Mules ($1090)

Shop Lime-Green Pieces for Fall

Vitow Sweater
American Vintage
Vitow Sweater in Mousse Chine

Satin Lyocell Shirt
Mango
Satin Lyocell Shirt

Jamen Knit Dress
Reformation
Jamen Knit Dress in Lime Squeeze

Prada, Re-Edition 1978 Re-Nylon Mini Pouch
Prada
Re-Edition 1978 Re-Nylon Mini Pouch

Smocked Blouse
& Other Stories
Smocked Blouse

Chunky Knit Peter Pan Collar Cardigan
Zara
Chunky Knit Peter Pan Collar Cardigan

Horsebit-Embellished Cotton-Blend Bouclé-Jacquard Jacket
Gucci
Horsebit-Embellished Cotton-Blend Bouclé-Jacquard Jacket

Larroudé Blair Ballet Flat
Larroudé
Blair Ballet Flats in Green

Champaca Midi Skirt
Anna October
Champaca Midi Skirt in Lime Green

Short Sleeve Sweater
Tahari ASL
Short Sleeve Sweater

+ on Cloudtilt 2.0 Stretch Recycled-Knit Sneakers
Loewe x On
Cloudtilt 2.0 Stretch Recycled-Knit Sneakers in Green

Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater
J.Crew
Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater in Gentle Clover

Soft Knit Sweater
Zara
Soft Knit Sweater

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

