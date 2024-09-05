Zendaya Wore the Anti-Fall Color Trend That'll Ironically Be Everywhere This Season

We discuss color trends a lot here at Who What Wear, but truth be told, it's a worthy topic. It's one of the easiest ways to look on-trend for a new season, but not all fall color trends are created equal. The one Zendaya just wore in L.A. is undoubtedly more daring than, say, chocolate brown, burgundy, or red. The color is lime green, and no, it didn't reach its expiration date on Labor Day.

Thanks in large part to Charli XCX, it was a Brat-green summer, but designers were a step ahead of her with 2024's lime-green color trend. The buzzy fall/winter 2024 runways of Carven, Prada, and Gucci, among others, had already contained plenty of lime green, and Zendaya, for one, is embracing the trend.

While walking with Tom Holland earlier this week, Zendaya wore black Bermuda shorts, a white tank top, and Tabi Mary Janes with a lime-green jacket that'll look especially fresh this fall. If you're already getting tired of all the burgundy and chocolate brown, keep scrolling to shop lime-green pieces that are just as fall-friendly as all of the moody-hued ones.

(Image credit: Bruce/javiles/Backgrid)

On Zendaya: Maison Margiela Tabi Mary Jane Mules ($1090)

Shop Lime-Green Pieces for Fall

American Vintage Vitow Sweater in Mousse Chine $225 SHOP NOW

Mango Satin Lyocell Shirt $60 SHOP NOW

Reformation Jamen Knit Dress in Lime Squeeze $198 SHOP NOW

Prada Re-Edition 1978 Re-Nylon Mini Pouch $695 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Smocked Blouse $79 SHOP NOW

Zara Chunky Knit Peter Pan Collar Cardigan $70 SHOP NOW

Larroudé Blair Ballet Flats in Green $315 SHOP NOW

Anna October Champaca Midi Skirt in Lime Green $605 SHOP NOW

Tahari ASL Short Sleeve Sweater $69 SHOP NOW

Loewe x On Cloudtilt 2.0 Stretch Recycled-Knit Sneakers in Green $550 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater in Gentle Clover $128 SHOP NOW