I Plan My Manicures in Advance—6 Nail Trends I’m Considering for My Upcoming Holiday

The weather in the UK is far from warm right now, and I've been dreaming about jetting off somewhere hot for a bit of rest and relaxation. All I can think about is sandy beaches, blue waters and clear skies as far as the eye can see. Not only am I excited to top up my tan and get stuck into a good book, but as a beauty editor, I also can't wait to start planning my holiday hair, makeup and nails.

I've already booked in for some blonde highlights and dug out my favourite summer fragrances, but now it's time to think about my manicure. There are so many options when it comes to holiday nail ideas, but as someone who often gets overwhelmed when asked to make a decision at the nail salon, I thought I'd narrow down the choices to six chic trends that are so in style right now. Although I have my personal favourites, I've made sure to include something for everyone, from bright, neon shades to more classic, minimal designs.

So, whether you're jetting off this easter or simply starting to plan a holiday for the end of summer, keep on scrolling for my top holiday nail ideas and trends to try...

Holiday Nail Ideas:

1. Colourful French Tips

For a subtle pop of colour, you can't go wrong with a bright French tip. This neon yellow shade would look incredible with a cocktail in hand.

Matcha green hues are perfect for spring.

Get the look:

Manucurist Nail Art Brush £16 SHOP NOW To recreate this look, invest in a thin nail art brush in order to get a precise French tip.

2. Sunset Hues

There's nothing better than being on holiday and enjoying the sunset, so why not opt for a sunset orange manicure to match?

If you want to make a statement with your nails, try a neon orange hue.

Get the look:

Nailberry Spontaneous Oxygenated Nail Lacquer £17 SHOP NOW This colour just screams holiday to me.

3. Pastel Shades

Pastel shades are perfect for any spring and summer holidays you have planned. I personally love this pastel French tip design, as it gives a chic take on the colourful nail trend.

There are so many fun ways to wear this manicure, so you can totally tailor it to your chosen holiday destination.

Get the look:

Nails Inc Sweetest Pastels 6-Piece Nail Polish Set £56 £24 SHOP NOW This set has everything you need for the perfect pastel manicure.

4. Aqua Blues

Heading somewhere near the sea? This aqua blue manicure will be sure to blend in with your surroundings.

If you're not a fan of block colours, why not try an aqua blue French tip design?

Get the look:

Nailberry L'oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer, Santorini £14 SHOP NOW Such a stunning shade.

5. Neon Tones

I always wear brighter colours when I'm away, which is why I'll be opting for a neon manicure on my next trip.

It's giving 'Barbie goes on holiday' vibes.

Get the look:

Nails Inc Neon Lite Nail Polish Set £22 SHOP NOW No one will miss your manicure thanks to this Nails Inc set.

6. Bright Whites

This holiday nail trend is for all of the minimalists out there. It's simple, it's classic and it will look great with a tan.

Ok fine, I'll book a holiday just so I can recreate this manicure...

Get the look: