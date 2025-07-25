If You Think French Tips Are Boring, The Half-Moon Manicure Should Be on Your Radar Instead

Calling all classic nail art lovers, the French manicure has been replaced by a cooler, more unconventional nail trend—the half moon manicure.

Half Moon Manicure Designs
(Image credit: @paintbyjaz, @buffcs, @kate.rosebeauty)
Jump to category:
By
published
in Features

As a classic nail girlie, when it comes to nail art, I like mine sleek, simple and striking. For that reason, you won’t find me opting for intricate marine designs or even soft-girl inspired floral nails—although, I will happily admire them on other people. Instead, the nail art designs that pull me away from my favourite expensive-looking nail colours are those that radiate chic simplicity.

Of course, that means the French manicure is never far from my nail rotation; however, recently I’ve noticed that all the cool people are calling time on the timeless tipped look.

Instead, they’ve been opting for another minimalist nail art look, and it’s one I’m now inspired to try out at my next nail appointment. Turning the French manicure on its head, all the best nail artists and their clients have been styling a half-moon mani this summer, and trust me, after seeing these inspo pics, you’ll be eager to join them.

Half-Moon Manicure Inspiration

Blue Moon

@iramshelton June Nail Colours blue nails

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

The easiest way to create a half moon manicure? Opt for a block colour, leaving a curved space at the nail bed like nail artist Iram Shelton has here.

Feel the Love

@matejanova Nail art for short nails

(Image credit: @matejanova)

This heart-print, half-moon manicure design is oh-so-fancy.

Negative Space

@paintbyjaz Half Moon Manicure

(Image credit: @paintbyjaz)

Another great negative space nail design, this time in a cool neutral hue.

Go Graphic

@kate.rosebeauty Half Moon Manicure

(Image credit: @kate.rosebeauty)

Minimalists will love this simple line style half-moon mani.

Contrasting Colours

@mimixn Nail colour combinations

(Image credit: @mimixn)

Striking colour combinations offer a playful take on the half-moon mani.

Nude Moons

A rounded nail with a subtle French manicure design

(Image credit: @matejanova)

This nearly-naked design looks incredibly luxe.

Red Alert

@buffcs Half Moon Manicure

(Image credit: @buffcs)

Classic red nails with a trend-led twist.

Mix and Match

@_citre simple nail art designs

(Image credit: @_citre)

Why choose one colour when you can have them all?

Take Two

@paintbyjaz Half Moon Manicure

(Image credit: @paintbyjaz)

Okay, I know I said the French manicure was boring, but it can actually be worn alongside a half-moon manicure look.

Bright and Bold

@paintbyjaz Half Moon Manicure

(Image credit: @paintbyjaz)

This bright-blue look, complete with evil eye, offers a unique take on holiday nails.

Duo-Tipped Moons

@paintbyjaz Half Moon Manicure

(Image credit: @paintbyjaz)

Duo French tips with a half-moon halo? Now that's my kind of nail art.

Two Toned

@paintbyjaz Half Moon Manicure

(Image credit: @paintbyjaz)

Contrasting shades take the French tip and half-moon combo up a notch.

The Best Half Moon Manicure Products

Mylee Artiste Nail Brush Kit
Mylee
Nail Brush Kit

Use this brush kit to achieve neat, defined lines.

Seche Vite + Dry Fast Top Coat
Seche Vite
Top Coat

A top coat will lock your nail look in place.

Manicurist Active Smooth
Manucurist
Active Smooth

This is the perfect base colour for all your half-moon manicures.

Essie Blanc Nail Polish
Essie
Nail Polish in Blanc

For an understated look, opt for classic white half-moons.

CHANEL Le Vernis Nail Colour, 153 Pompier
Chanel
Le Vernis in Pompier

Or, why not try red for a bolder half moon nail look?

Explore More:
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸