If You Think French Tips Are Boring, The Half-Moon Manicure Should Be on Your Radar Instead

Of course, that means the French manicure is never far from my nail rotation; however, recently I’ve noticed that all the cool people are calling time on the timeless tipped look.
Instead, they’ve been opting for another minimalist nail art look, and it’s one I’m now inspired to try out at my next nail appointment. Turning the French manicure on its head, all the best nail artists and their clients have been styling a half-moon mani this summer, and trust me, after seeing these inspo pics, you’ll be eager to join them.
Half-Moon Manicure Inspiration
Blue Moon
The easiest way to create a half moon manicure? Opt for a block colour, leaving a curved space at the nail bed like nail artist Iram Shelton has here.
Feel the Love
This heart-print, half-moon manicure design is oh-so-fancy.
Negative Space
Another great negative space nail design, this time in a cool neutral hue.
Go Graphic
Minimalists will love this simple line style half-moon mani.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.