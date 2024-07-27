I Want My Nails to Look Classy and Chic—9 Designs I’m Taking to My Tech
Is it just me or does it feel like there are a million and one different nail designs out there at the moment? One look on Instagram or TikTok and I'm overwhelmed by all the different options. From food-themed nail art to animal prints, there's no denying that there's lots of fun ideas to choose from, but sometimes I want something a little more classic that I know will go with everything.
I'm talking about those nail designs that are so chic that they will never give you that post-salon regret. Those timeless choices that every time you look down at your manicure you think yep, this was the right decision. That nail art that looks good no matter what outfit you chuck on in the mornings when you're in a rush.
If you can't tell, I'm pretty passionate about classic nail designs, which is why I've rounded up some of the chicest choices you could ever go for in order to give you a little bit of inspiration for your next visit to the nail salon. Below, you'll find timeless choices from white French tips to sheer neutral shades and shiny chrome finishes. So, if you're in the mood to get an elevated manicure this season, keep on scrolling for all the ideas you could possibly need...
9 Classic Nail Designs to Try
1. Soft Ombré Nails
First up is ombré nails. I love how subtle and chic this nail design is. It's ideal for those of you who want something a little more fun than your standard nude manicure, but still don't want to go too far out of your comfort zone.
Get the look:
2. French Tips
I don't think it gets more classic than a simple French tip. This design has been in style for years and it shows no signs of slowing down.
Get the look:
3. Deep Red Shades
Nail designs don't always have to include complicated nail art. Sometimes it can be as simple as choosing a classic nail polish shade such as a deep red.
Get the look:
4. Accent Nail
If you do fancy some nail art, instead of applying it on every single nail, why not go for an accent nail instead? I think this looks so timeless.
Get the look:
If you want to try nail art at home, I highly recommend investing in some nail brushes.
5. Blush Nails
I am loving the blush nail trend, and can see this becoming such a classic nail design. Try to go for nail polishes that will add a healthy flush to the nails. I'm personally a fan of a super shiny finish.
Get the look:
This polish will give you that blush nail look in no time.
6. Reverse French
Like French tips but want something a bit different? Reverse French tips are the way to go.
Get the look:
7. Chrome Nails
Chrome nails are still one of the biggest nail trends of the year, and the shiny finish always looks so chic.
Get the look:
8. Colourful French Tips
As much as I love a classic white French tip, there's no denying how elegant a colourful French tip looks too.
Get the look:
9. Sheer Nails
Last but by no means least, say hello to sheer nails. This classic look is a great way to add a little oomph to your natural nails, by opting for a sheer, glossy polish.
Get the look:
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
