When it comes to nail trends, it doesn't get much more timeless than a French tip design. Yes, this nail trend has been around for years, and it still remains one of the most popular choices in salons and on social media. As a beauty editor, I can totally see why. Not only does it look incredibly chic, but it pairs well with everything in your wardrobe, and thanks to the neutral base, it's also surprisingly low-maintenance.

That being said, with the warm weather here to stay, there are plenty of summer French tip nail designs to sink our teeth into. No, these designs might not fall into the neutrals category, but they are the chicest way to add a pop of colour to your manicure for the season ahead.

Below, I've rounded up some of my favourite summer French tip nails that have me racing to book an appointment at the salon. You'll find everything from micro French tips, colourful French manicures, modern French manicures and even trending yellow French tip nails. So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling and don't forget to screenshot your favourite designs in order to show your nail artist...

11 Summer French Tip Nail Designs

1. Sunset Orange

First up is this stunning sunset orange hue. I don't know about you, but this manicure makes me want to be sipping on an Aperol spritz on a rooftop bar in Spain.

Get the Look:

Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel in 33 Orange Boîte £46 SHOP NOW Hermès nail polishes are so sophisticated, and this orange shade just screams summer.

2. Neon Yellow

If you want a real pop of colour, why not opt for a neon yellow French tip? The key to making this look modern is to opt for a thin, micro French tip for that cool-girl finish.

Get the Look:

Kiss Salon Acrylic French Colour in Hype £8 SHOP NOW Press-on nails are an easy to way to get the look at home.

3. Multicoloured Pastels

How fun is this multicoloured design? Opt for soft pastel shades for a subtle finish.

Get the Look:

Barry M Rainbow Reload Nail Paint Gift Set £18 SHOP NOW This set comes with every pastel shade you could ever need.

4. Floral French Tips

If you want to try a little bit of nail art, why not try this cute floral French tip design?

Get the Look:

Manucurist Nail Art Brush £16 SHOP NOW Create dainty nail art at home with a thin nail brush.

5. Soft Blue

Don't want to stray too far from a classic white French tip this summer? Soft blue is the way to go.

Get the Look:

Nailberry L’Oxygéné in Charleston £17 SHOP NOW This beautiful blue shade definitely reminds me of the sparkling sea.

6. Double French Tip

A double French tip is one of the coolest designs around, and I'm obsessed with this pink and red colourway.

Get the Look:

Mylee Artiste Nail Brush Kit £10 SHOP NOW A good nail art brush is an essential for this nail trend, and this kit from Mylee has every size you could need.

7. A Pop of Green

This eye-catching manicure is bound to earn you so many compliments. Just imagine this on holiday with a tan.

Get the Look:

H&M A.S.A.P. Quick Dry Nail Polish in Forrest Jump £6 £3 SHOP NOW H&M nail polishes are worth the hype.

8. Buttermilk

Just because it's summer, it doesn't mean that you have to suddenly wear bright colours all season. If muted shades are more your thing, this buttermilk French tip design will be right up your street.

Get the Look:

Essie Original Nail Polish in Summer Soulstice £9 SHOP NOW A soft yellow shade that will never go out of style.

9. Pistachio

If you're up to speed on the biggest summer nail trends, then you'll know that pistachio nails are set to be huge this season. So, why not opt for a pistachio French tip?

Get the Look:

& Other Stories Nail Colour in More Pistachio £11 SHOP NOW The perfect pistachio shade does exist.

10. Picante French Tips

Picante pedicures might be trending, but a picante French tip nail design is just as good.

Get the Look:

Essie Nail Polish in 64 Fifth Avenue £9 SHOP NOW The ultimate bright red hue.

11. Multicoloured Neon French Tips

Those of you who like to make a statement with your nails will love this multicoloured neon French tip design.

Get the Look:

Nails Inc. Neon Mani Marker Trio £9 SHOP NOW Nails Inc has created these handy nail pens that make doing a French tip at home so much easier.