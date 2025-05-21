It's Officially a French Tip Summer—These Designs Will Have You Running to the Salon

Take your French mani up a notch with these summery nail looks.

Summer French tip nails
(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland, @harrietwestmoreland, @corrinnabianca)
When it comes to nail trends, it doesn't get much more timeless than a French tip design. Yes, this nail trend has been around for years, and it still remains one of the most popular choices in salons and on social media. As a beauty editor, I can totally see why. Not only does it look incredibly chic, but it pairs well with everything in your wardrobe, and thanks to the neutral base, it's also surprisingly low-maintenance.

That being said, with the warm weather here to stay, there are plenty of summer French tip nail designs to sink our teeth into. No, these designs might not fall into the neutrals category, but they are the chicest way to add a pop of colour to your manicure for the season ahead.

Below, I've rounded up some of my favourite summer French tip nails that have me racing to book an appointment at the salon. You'll find everything from micro French tips, colourful French manicures, modern French manicures and even trending yellow French tip nails. So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling and don't forget to screenshot your favourite designs in order to show your nail artist...

11 Summer French Tip Nail Designs

1. Sunset Orange

@harrietwestmoreland orange French tip nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

First up is this stunning sunset orange hue. I don't know about you, but this manicure makes me want to be sipping on an Aperol spritz on a rooftop bar in Spain.

Get the Look:

Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel in 33 Orange Boîte
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel in 33 Orange Boîte

Hermès nail polishes are so sophisticated, and this orange shade just screams summer.

2. Neon Yellow

@raelondonnails neon yellow French tip nails

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

If you want a real pop of colour, why not opt for a neon yellow French tip? The key to making this look modern is to opt for a thin, micro French tip for that cool-girl finish.

Get the Look:

Kiss Salon Acrylic French Colour- Hype
Kiss
Salon Acrylic French Colour in Hype

Press-on nails are an easy to way to get the look at home.

3. Multicoloured Pastels

@corrinnabianca multicoloured pastel French tip nails

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

How fun is this multicoloured design? Opt for soft pastel shades for a subtle finish.

Get the Look:

Barry M Rainbow Reload Nail Paint Gift Set
Barry M
Rainbow Reload Nail Paint Gift Set

This set comes with every pastel shade you could ever need.

4. Floral French Tips

@matejanova floral French tip nail design

(Image credit: @matejanova)

If you want to try a little bit of nail art, why not try this cute floral French tip design?

Get the Look:

Manucurist Nail Art Brush
Manucurist
Nail Art Brush

Create dainty nail art at home with a thin nail brush.

5. Soft Blue

@harrietwestmoreland blue French tip nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Don't want to stray too far from a classic white French tip this summer? Soft blue is the way to go.

Get the Look:

Nailberry L’oxygéné - Charleston
Nailberry
L’Oxygéné in Charleston

This beautiful blue shade definitely reminds me of the sparkling sea.

6. Double French Tip

@matejanova double French tip design

(Image credit: @matejanova)

A double French tip is one of the coolest designs around, and I'm obsessed with this pink and red colourway.

Get the Look:

Mylee Artiste Nail Brush Kit
Mylee
Artiste Nail Brush Kit

A good nail art brush is an essential for this nail trend, and this kit from Mylee has every size you could need.

7. A Pop of Green

@harrietwestmoreland green French tip nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

This eye-catching manicure is bound to earn you so many compliments. Just imagine this on holiday with a tan.

Get the Look:

A.s.a.p. Quick Dry Nail Polish
H&M
A.S.A.P. Quick Dry Nail Polish in Forrest Jump

H&M nail polishes are worth the hype.

8. Buttermilk

@corrinnabianca buttermilk French tip nails

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

Just because it's summer, it doesn't mean that you have to suddenly wear bright colours all season. If muted shades are more your thing, this buttermilk French tip design will be right up your street.

Get the Look:

Essie Originla Nail Polish, Summer Soulstice
Essie
Original Nail Polish in Summer Soulstice

A soft yellow shade that will never go out of style.

9. Pistachio

@matejanova pistachio green French tip nails

(Image credit: @matejanova)

If you're up to speed on the biggest summer nail trends, then you'll know that pistachio nails are set to be huge this season. So, why not opt for a pistachio French tip?

Get the Look:

Nail Colour
& Other Stories
Nail Colour in More Pistachio

The perfect pistachio shade does exist.

10. Picante French Tips

@harrietwestmoreland bright red French tip nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Picante pedicures might be trending, but a picante French tip nail design is just as good.

Get the Look:

Essie Nail Polish - 64 Fifth Avenue 13.5ml
Essie
Nail Polish in 64 Fifth Avenue

The ultimate bright red hue.

11. Multicoloured Neon French Tips

@corrinnabianca multicoloured French tip nails

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

Those of you who like to make a statement with your nails will love this multicoloured neon French tip design.

Get the Look:

Nails Inc. Neon Mani Marker Trio
Nails Inc.
Neon Mani Marker Trio

Nails Inc has created these handy nail pens that make doing a French tip at home so much easier.

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

