It's Officially a French Tip Summer—These Designs Will Have You Running to the Salon
Take your French mani up a notch with these summery nail looks.
When it comes to nail trends, it doesn't get much more timeless than a French tip design. Yes, this nail trend has been around for years, and it still remains one of the most popular choices in salons and on social media. As a beauty editor, I can totally see why. Not only does it look incredibly chic, but it pairs well with everything in your wardrobe, and thanks to the neutral base, it's also surprisingly low-maintenance.
That being said, with the warm weather here to stay, there are plenty of summer French tip nail designs to sink our teeth into. No, these designs might not fall into the neutrals category, but they are the chicest way to add a pop of colour to your manicure for the season ahead.
Below, I've rounded up some of my favourite summer French tip nails that have me racing to book an appointment at the salon. You'll find everything from micro French tips, colourful French manicures, modern French manicures and even trending yellow French tip nails. So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling and don't forget to screenshot your favourite designs in order to show your nail artist...
11 Summer French Tip Nail Designs
1. Sunset Orange
First up is this stunning sunset orange hue. I don't know about you, but this manicure makes me want to be sipping on an Aperol spritz on a rooftop bar in Spain.
Get the Look:
2. Neon Yellow
If you want a real pop of colour, why not opt for a neon yellow French tip? The key to making this look modern is to opt for a thin, micro French tip for that cool-girl finish.
Get the Look:
3. Multicoloured Pastels
How fun is this multicoloured design? Opt for soft pastel shades for a subtle finish.
Get the Look:
4. Floral French Tips
If you want to try a little bit of nail art, why not try this cute floral French tip design?
Get the Look:
5. Soft Blue
Don't want to stray too far from a classic white French tip this summer? Soft blue is the way to go.
Get the Look:
6. Double French Tip
A double French tip is one of the coolest designs around, and I'm obsessed with this pink and red colourway.
Get the Look:
7. A Pop of Green
This eye-catching manicure is bound to earn you so many compliments. Just imagine this on holiday with a tan.
Get the Look:
8. Buttermilk
Just because it's summer, it doesn't mean that you have to suddenly wear bright colours all season. If muted shades are more your thing, this buttermilk French tip design will be right up your street.
Get the Look:
9. Pistachio
If you're up to speed on the biggest summer nail trends, then you'll know that pistachio nails are set to be huge this season. So, why not opt for a pistachio French tip?
Get the Look:
10. Picante French Tips
Picante pedicures might be trending, but a picante French tip nail design is just as good.
Get the Look:
11. Multicoloured Neon French Tips
Those of you who like to make a statement with your nails will love this multicoloured neon French tip design.
Get the Look:
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
