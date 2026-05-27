This season, think comeback makeup trends—nineties contour, shellac-looking lips, pastel eyeshadows that survive humidity and makeup routines streamlined enough to do in the back of a taxi en route to the beach club or bar. Keen to know more? Ahead, we've rounded up the best summer makeup trends to bookmark from June through to September.
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1. Playful Pastels
Pastel makeup is shaping up to be the season’s prettiest beauty trend, offering a softer, fresher way to wear colour. Across red carpets, washes of lilac and powder blue have been appearing everywhere over the past few months and for good reason. "Playful soft pastels in cool shades of blue and lilac elevate your makeup look," explains Coombes. Forget powders or eye shadow palettes; the easiest way to steal this look is by opting for an eye shadow stick. "Super easy to apply, they create the perfect harmony of colour and sheen," adds Combes.
Dior
Diorshow Flash Stick
"The flash stick has been my go-to this year at the Cannes Film Festival and offers longevity throughout the day," says Coombes.
Armani
Eye Tint
Alongside a long-lasting wash of colour (up to 24 hours), the pointed applicator tip also makes it easy to add a sharp wing or define the look when you want more precision.
2. Lacquered Lips
"Matte lips always come and go, but for summer, soft, glossy hydrated lips feel much more current," says Connelly, who adds that she's seeing a demand for comfort, shine and something that looks easy rather than overly polished. "Gloss-balm hybrids are great because they give that fresh, juicy finish while still feeling wearable," she tells me.
Fenty Beauty
Gloss Bomb Ice Cooling Lip Luminizer in Melon Chillz
The key to lacquered lip lasting the day is making sure lips are hydrated. Start with a lip balm like Sculpted By Aimee Hydralip, then follow with this high-shine gloss. The XXL wand gives easy one-swipe application while the fruity scents make every use feel a little more fun.
Tom Ford
Slim Lip Color Shine
If you like your lacquered lip to come with a serving of colour then look no further.
3. Radiant Skin
Glass skin might look great on socials, but doesn't always translate IRL, which is why you want to boost your skin's natural glow, reveals Coombes.
Connelly agrees, stating that "glow is becoming more intentional these days, rather than an all-over shimmer, the focus is on placing light in places such as the inner corners of the eyes and just under the brows. This creates a more refined, editorial finish that still feels completely wearable and flattering on different skin types and ages."
Rare Beauty
Silky Touch Highlighter Enlighten
This glowy pressed highlight gives a radiant skin finish when swept on cheeks, eyes and nose, helping to give that gorgeous filter effect without looking too "done".
Dior
Backstage Airflash Mist
Set your glow with this light-as-air mist, designed to create an invisible shield that keeps makeup looking fresh even in the heat. Infused with hyaluronic acid, it delivers that post-workout, fresh-skin radiance, no actual gym session required.
4. Monochromatic
"Glossy, playful finishes in soft-focus shades of berry and rosy pink help to create a monochromatic look that replaces full glam," says Coombes. The beauty of this look is that it's lightweight enough to withstand the heat, while still giving skin that healthy, just-flushed glow.
Multitasking formulas come into their own here, adds Connelly. "They can be used across the face, lips and eyes and make getting ready feel simpler without compromising on the result."
Lisa Eldridge
Velatura Balm Dewy Lip & Cheek Stick in Rose Madder
Lisa Eldridge is the queen of creating makeup looks that feel seamlessly pulled together, and this clever multi-use stick delivers exactly that. a fresh, monochromatic wash of colour in seconds. No precision or mirror required, it’s a total dream to use.
Pleasing
Big Lip and Cheek Tint Peachy Cheeked
With a beeswax base, this lip and cheek stick adds a gorgeous wash of colour while also helping to seal moisture. Perfect for those with dry skin.
5. '90s Contour
While bronzing and sculpting products always surge in popularity once summer arrives, the key difference this year is the finish: less Kardashian-level contour, more effortless ’90s supermodel glow.
"In the 1990s, supermodels really started leading beauty trends through their own aesthetic and character. Cindy Crawford, in particular, embodied the deep bronzed, 'just back from holiday' look. Her skin was matte and sun‑kissed, paired with a brown lip, and it still felt fresh and effortless. It wasn’t about grunge or heavy makeup; it was a look that actually felt achievable," reveals Lyons.
NARS
The Multiple Sculpting Stick
A new product from Nars, I've been testing this for weeks and am obsessed with its transformative cream-to-powder texture that lasts the day and blends like a dream. The size is perfect for dotting straight onto skin, and as for the shade? Laguna is the winner, all day long.