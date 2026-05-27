I've Done the Research—Experts Say These Are the 7 Most Wearable Makeup Trends for Summer

From high placement blush to pretty pastel shadows.

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summer makeup trends 2026
(Image credit:  @anaasmood;  @rachelle.rowlings;  @mexicanbutjapanese)
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It’s official: with temperatures soaring, summer has arrived, bringing with it a fresh wave of makeup trends experts are calling some of the chicest and easiest to wear yet.

Speaking to some of the best MUAs in the game, from Jamie Coombes, Dior Beauty international backstage makeup artist, as well as Aimee Connolly, founder of Sculpted By Aimee and Nars senior artist, Jen Lyons, the three of them revealed that if last summer was about clean-girl minimalism, summer 2026 is taking things somewhere far more unbothered and infinitely more practical.

This season, think comeback makeup trends—nineties contour, shellac-looking lips, pastel eyeshadows that survive humidity and makeup routines streamlined enough to do in the back of a taxi en route to the beach club or bar. Keen to know more? Ahead, we've rounded up the best summer makeup trends to bookmark from June through to September.

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1. Playful Pastels

summer makeup trends 2026

(Image credit: @anaasmood)

Pastel makeup is shaping up to be the season’s prettiest beauty trend, offering a softer, fresher way to wear colour. Across red carpets, washes of lilac and powder blue have been appearing everywhere over the past few months and for good reason. "Playful soft pastels in cool shades of blue and lilac elevate your makeup look," explains Coombes. Forget powders or eye shadow palettes; the easiest way to steal this look is by opting for an eye shadow stick. "Super easy to apply, they create the perfect harmony of colour and sheen," adds Combes.

2. Lacquered Lips

summer makeup trends 2026

(Image credit: @chasemarieee)

"Matte lips always come and go, but for summer, soft, glossy hydrated lips feel much more current," says Connelly, who adds that she's seeing a demand for comfort, shine and something that looks easy rather than overly polished. "Gloss-balm hybrids are great because they give that fresh, juicy finish while still feeling wearable," she tells me.

3. Radiant Skin

Summer makeup trends 2026

(Image credit: @samimiro)

Glass skin might look great on socials, but doesn't always translate IRL, which is why you want to boost your skin's natural glow, reveals Coombes.

Connelly agrees, stating that "glow is becoming more intentional these days, rather than an all-over shimmer, the focus is on placing light in places such as the inner corners of the eyes and just under the brows. This creates a more refined, editorial finish that still feels completely wearable and flattering on different skin types and ages."

4. Monochromatic

summer makeup trends 2026

(Image credit: @jenesaisquoithe)

"Glossy, playful finishes in soft-focus shades of berry and rosy pink help to create a monochromatic look that replaces full glam," says Coombes. The beauty of this look is that it's lightweight enough to withstand the heat, while still giving skin that healthy, just-flushed glow.

Multitasking formulas come into their own here, adds Connelly. "They can be used across the face, lips and eyes and make getting ready feel simpler without compromising on the result."

5. '90s Contour

summer makeup trends 2026

(Image credit: @lounorthcote)

While bronzing and sculpting products always surge in popularity once summer arrives, the key difference this year is the finish: less Kardashian-level contour, more effortless ’90s supermodel glow.

"In the 1990s, supermodels really started leading beauty trends through their own aesthetic and character. Cindy Crawford, in particular, embodied the deep bronzed, 'just back from holiday' look. Her skin was matte and sun‑kissed, paired with a brown lip, and it still felt fresh and effortless. It wasn’t about grunge or heavy makeup; it was a look that actually felt achievable," reveals Lyons.