9 Chic Makeup Trends You'll Want To Try Before Anyone Else This Spring

Spring is finally here, and with it comes a refreshing shift with new spring nail trends and hair trends, but particularly so with the spring 2025 makeup trends. After months of deep, rich tones from winter, it's time to brighten up and embrace the new season’s makeup trends and breathe a fresh energy into our makeup.



And thankfully, 2025's spring makeup trends are both wearable and fun. From soft-focus skin to long-wearing lip stains and monochromatic makeup to graphic eyeliner, our social feeds, the runways, the data and the experts have spoken. This spring is all about effortless, radiant skin, playful accents to the eyes and innovative formulations that make our makeup go the extra mile. Think dewy skin, playful cream blushers, effortless lip oils and eyeshadow looks that you don't require a makeup artist qualification to replicate. It's fun, playful and easy makeup.

Whether you’re experimenting with graphic eyeliner or embracing the return of glossy lips, spring’s makeup trends are here to reinvigorate your makeup bag with a fresh energy. Ready to hit refresh on your makeup? Here’s everything you need to know about the biggest makeup trends for spring 2025, according to the data and makeup experts.

1. Fairytale Punk

Out of all the Spring/Summer 2025 beauty trends we saw on the runways, one leading look was ethereal skin juxtaposed with grungy, smudgy eyes. Yes, eyeliner is firmly back on the agenda as a leading spring makeup trend this year, according to Jamie Coombes, Dior makeup international pro artist. We're wearing it with paired-back skin—think skin tints or natural-looking foundation to keep the skin looking fresh and dewy while letting the eyes shine.



"This makeup look [below] was showcased at the Dior Spring Summer 25 Haute Couture show, created by Peter Phillips, creative and image director for Christian Dior Makeup," says Coombes. "This beautiful spiky brow made the look flawless, with luminous skin using the Dior Forever Skin Perfect (£48), a soft nude rose blush using Rouge Blush Colour & Glow (£48) and Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil (£33) on the lips, creating a very soft, romantic, edgy look," he says.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight, Dior SS25)

Shop The Trend

Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner £32 SHOP NOW When it comes to eyeliner, there is nothing that compares to the Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner, which comes in an array of classic and on-trend hues in matte, shimmer and glitter formulas.

Dior Dior Forever Skin Perfect £48 SHOP NOW This foundation stick imparts skin with a dewy, second-skin finish—even Hailey Bieber uses it.

Merit Beauty Brow 1980 £24 SHOP NOW A sweep of a brow gel ensures brows are fluffy and full without detracting from the eyes. Merit's is a firm favourite of ours to bestow brows with a subtle tint while holding them in place.

2. Lip Stains

With Google searches for long lasting lip stains up over 5,000% in the past month, it's clear to see that lip stains will be big news for spring 2025, and it seems we're all currently looking for low-maintenance lip stains that can stay put all day, from your morning coffee to your evening dinner reservation. After many lip stains innovations coming out from Korea, there are thnakfully now several innovations to choose from in the UK. From the viral Wonderskin lip stain to the new NYX Lip IV Gloss Stains (£10) and Sacheu Stayn Lip Liner (£12), there are multiple ways to reap the benefits of lips stains, whether you want a lip liner that truly lasts all day or a bright lip that won't smudge, these formulas goes above and beyond with no top-ups required.

Shop The Trend

NYX Professional Makeup Lip IV Hydrating Gloss Stain £10 SHOP NOW NYX's glossy stains impart a glassy sheen which stains the lips, so you can enjoy the colour payoff once the gloss has faded.

Wonderskin Wonder Blading Lip Stain Peel Off and Reveal Kit £33 SHOP NOW A favourite of the Who What Wear UK team, Wonderskin's lip stains truly go the distance. Simply apply the formula as a mask (it applies blue, but don't be alarmed—it wipes off) and once dry you can remove it to reveal perfectly stained lips. It comes in so many flattering hues too.

Sacheu Stayn Lip Liner £12 SHOP NOW If you're wanting a long-wearing lip liner then look no further than Sacheu's, which applies and peels away for perfectly defined lips that lasts all day—perfect to combine with a lip oil for a low-maintenance look.

3. No-Makeup Makeup

Another trend Coombes predicts we'll see a lot more of is no-makeup makeup—and we're already on board with it. And as the days become brighter and longer, it only feels natural to switch to more lightweight formulas in our makeup bags. Plus, with the trend for no-mascara makeup taking off on TikTok, it seems we're bidding farewell to bold lashes for now.



"I use minimal products and moisture-packed skincare to create quenched, plumped, glowing skin," says Coombes, who says the key to ahcieveing this look is to apply product only where it's required to allow your skin to shine through. Think enhancing, rather than masking "Apply it where needed and pinpoint blemishes with concealer, enhancing your natural beauty with the lightest coverage," he says.

Shop The Trend

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 30 £48 SHOP NOW The Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 30 has a loyal fanbase for its magical ability to conceal redness, blemishes and dark spots while ensuring your skin still looks like yours, just better and dewy.

Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil £26 SHOP NOW A lip oil adds just enough to your look to make your feel put together. I adore Summer Friday's formula which feels like silk on the lips and delivers long-lasting hydration with a subtle tint.

Lisa Eldridge Pinpoint Concealer Micro Correcting Pencil £27 SHOP NOW This look is all about letting your skin shine. Rather than applying a heavier concealer, use the Lisa Eldridge micro-concealing pencil, which allows you to be precise in your application for undetectable concealing.

4. Lip Sculpting

Alongside lip stains, we're also seeing the return of sculpted, contoured lip looks for spring 2025. Google searches for lip liners are up 31% and thanks to an influx of new lip launches, achieving a sculpted lip look couldn't be easier. If you want to cheat a fuller pout, then Rhode Peptide Lip Shape (£24) will give your lips a naturally contoured look with its soft and creamy formula. After something more long-wearing? Makeup For Ever Artist Color Pencils (£20) are popular for a reason, with Anywhere Caffeine and Endless Cocoa some of the most popular neutral hues for lining your lips. And if that wasn't enough, MAC's iconic Lip Pencils (£20) now comes in new '90s-inspired shades with a perfect nude for everyone.

Shop The Trend

Rhode Peptide Lip Shape in Twist £24 SHOP NOW When I spoke to Hailey Bieber ahead of the Rhode Peptide Lip Shape launch, she told me that Twist was her favourite shade that she regularly wears paired with her Pocket Blush in Piggy (£24) as her go-to daily lip combo, and now I'm obsessed too.

Make Up for Ever Artist Color Pencil in Anywhere Caffeine £20 SHOP NOW Make Up For Ever's lip liners often sell out as soon as they're restocked, so act fast if you find them. The shade Anywhere Caffeine is a celebrity makeup artist favourite, and the creamy formula truly does last for hours on the lips.

Mac Lip Pencil in Spice £20 SHOP NOW When you want to find your perfect lip liner, you really cannot go wrong with MAC lip liners, which has a shade to suit every look and skin tone.

5. Monochromatic Makeup

Much how we've seen the fashion set wearing one colour head to toe, the same thing is happening for beauty for spring 2025, where according to Coombes we'll be matching our blush to our lip colour, and even our eyeshadow too. The overall result feels seamless and in springtime shades such as poppy and lilac, this is a pretty way to inject some colour into your beauty look



"Think single colours in vibrant corals, nudes, or soft pinks which are used to achieve a look that complements the skin tones," says Coombes. "The colour is harmoniously applied over the eyes, lips, and cheeks using creamy and/or fluid pigments. It is very smooth and creates a smooth monochromatic look." Look for creamy formulas that can be effortlessly be swiped onto cheeks and lips.

Shop The Trend

Violette_Fr Bisou Lip & Cheek Set £56 SHOP NOW The blusher in this set has a marbled pigment (inspired by the sfumato painting technique, which softly blends colours together) which imparts a pretty flush to cheeks, while the matching lip balm ties the look together with a satiny glow.

Merit Beauty Flush Balm £30 SHOP NOW Everyone on the Who What Wear UK team owns a Merit Flush Balm, which is the most versatile and hardworking product in our makeup bags. Swipe onto cheeks and lips for a sheer hint of colour which easily blends with your fingertips.

Dior Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil & Rosy Glow Set £68 SHOP NOW I've recently been wearing the Dior Addict Lip Glow and Rosy Glow Blush in the shade Cherry, and I'm obsessed with this springtime flush this duo gives to my lips and cheeks. Plus, they react with your skin's natural pH to deliver a natural flush to your lips and skin too.

6. High Shine Lips

Following in the footsteps of glass skin and liquid hair, lips are now enjoying the glassy treatment with lip gloss feeling fresh again as we welcome in the spring months. "For spring 2025, lips are hydrated and plumped with high shine," says Coombes. "Use mirror glosses or balmy shine in nudes to lollypop shades. The new Dior Addict Lip Glow (£33) paired with Dior Addict Lip Maximiser (£33) is a great power duo to create this look."

Shop The Trend

Dior Dior Addict Lip Glow £33 SHOP NOW With it's balmy texture and array of juciy shades, this balm is perfect for bestowing your lips with a healthy sheen and a veil of colour.

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Stix £23 SHOP NOW If you want more pigment payoff, then Fenty Beauty's lipsticks leave lips drenched in colour and a luxuriously glassy lacquer.

Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm £36 SHOP NOW We can't talk about glossy lips without mentioning Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balms, which are a hybrid between a gloss and a lip balm and coat lips in a mirror-like shine.

7. Blurred Skin

While we typically see dewier complexions resurface in the spring, all signs are pointing to blurred skin making a major comeback—think soft matte yet radiant skin that doesn't look flat. "The skin is blurred with a luminous matte-satin finish," says Coombes. "A sheer application of matte liquid or stick foundation refines the texture and balances the complexion." And thanks to innovations in makeup, matte makeup needn't be cakey nor lifeless on the skin. A new era of foundation sticks and blurring balms will leave your skin velvety, just in time for when the temperatures rise and shine strikes.

Shop The Trend

Merit Beauty The Minimalist £38 SHOP NOW Neither a foundation nor a concealer, this makeup stick is like a correcting ballpoint pen that melts into the skin with a creamy matte finish.

Ilia Beauty Skin Rewind Complexion Stick £48 SHOP NOW For a natural matte finish with medium, buildable coverage I reach for Ilia's Skin Rewind Complexion Stick which leave skin naturally radiant.

Vieve Skin Nova Complexion Balm £34 SHOP NOW This velvety balm from Vieve lends skin a soft-focus finish while providing buildable medium coverage to your complexion.

8. Graphic Eyeliner

Our wildcard spring 2025 makeup trend? Bold, graphic eyeliner. And it's one trend we predict will be big news long into summer too. "Graphic liner is coming back in geometric and bold shapes in various colours, accentuating the eye shape with creative graphic lines," says Coombes. Whether you opt for a '60s-inspired accent in the crease of the lid or go with a traditional wing, there's a look to suit every mood. Keep it classic with black and brown, or get experimental with bold colours. Kohl liners are ideal for creating a soft smudge, while liquid eyeliners will give a crisp line as you accentuate your eyes.

(Image credit: @harold_james)

Shop The Trend

Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner £20 SHOP NOW When it comes to liquid eyeliners, it's hard to find one better than this. It's inky black in pigment, glides on and creates precise lines every time, whether you're going for a subtle wing or a bold accent.

jones road beauty Gel Liner £30 SHOP NOW For long-lasting wear, you'll find many makeup artists recommending gel formulas. They apply smoothly and last all day and night without smudging or fading.

Kosas Soulgazer Intensifying Gel Eyeliner £20 SHOP NOW Why not try a bold hue? We're tipping blue eyeliner to be big news for spring.

9. Cool-Toned Metallics

It's official, metallic eyeshadow is back on the agenda according to Coombes, and its cool-toned silvers, purples and blues that will take a major revival. "It's a nod to the 90s and 00s with a modern twist," he says. "Light washes of cool metallic eye shadows in electric blue, silver, or purple over the eyelids and look great paired with a fresh, natural complexion to complement the look."

Shop The Trend

Makeup By Mario Ethereal Moonlight Eyeshadow Palette £69 SHOP NOW With a mix of shimmering metallics and transparent glitters nestled amongst wearable neutral mattes, this is one palette that will see you through several looks.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Lid Lustre £36 SHOP NOW Infused with real crystals, the Victoria Beckham Beauty Lid Lustres give the prettiest sparkle to the lids. I have my eyes on this rich shimmering blue shade.