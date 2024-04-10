I Tried Amazon's Best-Selling TikTok Viral Lip Product —Here's My Honest Review

Anyone who knows me will be well aware that my inbox exists in a constant state of chaos. I have no filing system to speak of, and the number of emails that I've started to get back to later is, frankly, ridiculous. So for a press release on a new beauty launch to break through the disarray and catch my attention is no mean feat, but when I spotted an email shouting about a best-selling lip kit with thousands of five-star reviews, I instantly clicked on it. And I am so glad I did.

Wonderskin's Peel & Reveal Wonder Blading Lip Stain ($22) is one of those products that you might already be aware of if you're scrolling on TikTok as much as I am. I'd go as far as to say that it's gone viral on the social platform. Its appeal? You slick on a bright blue gloss (yes, you read that right), spray on an "activator," and then peel it all off to reveal perfectly tinted lips and a gorgeous color that lasts all day. At least, that's the aim. While there are tons of glowing reviews for this product on Amazon U.S.—one reviewer said she "applied it at 2:30 a.m. and wore it, without touching up WITH A MASK ON, and at 2:30 p.m. it was still on"—there is a handful of people who are a little more skeptical about the finish and longevity.

However, I'm always up for trying something new, so I jumped at the chance to try this cult lip product for myself. Ahead, keep scrolling for my honest review and the before-and-after photos.

Mica Ricketts before applying the Wonderskin Peel & Reveal Wonder Blading Lip Stain.

How does the Wonderskin Peel & Reveal Wonder Blading Lip Stain work?

There are three steps to this lip-tinting process, and the first is to apply two to three thick coats of the Lip Masque. This is effectively the color that will be transferred to your lips. I went for the shade Darling, a berry-purple color, but word of warning: They all come out bright indigo blue when you apply them on. I have to admit I found it a little tricky to work out whether I was applying this evenly, as the formula is quite thick and gloopy, and every time I went over the same area to get a thicker layer, it looked as if it was lifting the color beneath. However, I persisted and was eventually left with bright blue lips that Wonderskin advises you leave on for anywhere between 10 and 45 seconds. The longer you leave it, the more intense the color.

Mica Ricketts after applying the Wonderskin Peel & Reveal Wonder Blading Lip Stain.

Does the Wonderskin Peel Lip Stain come off easily?

I decided to go for it and wait for the full 45 seconds before going in with step two: the Lip Activator. You mist this once or twice all over the lip area (holding it approximately four inches away from your face), which should transform the Lip Masque into a peel-off film. However, I found it impossible to peel off the colour in one lovely sweep like I'd seen so many people do on TikTok. I couldn't find any bit of color to grab hold of, so I used the little lip towel that Wonderskin provides to wipe off the Lip Masque. This was the ticket for me! A few sweeps back and forth across my lips, and the blue film crumbled away.

Mica Ricketts after "peeling" off the Wonderskin Peel & Reveal Wonder Blading Lip Stain.

Does the Wonder Blading Lip Stain actually work?

Does the Wonderskin Peel & Reveal Wonder Blading Lip Stain work? In a word: yes! I have to say I was pleasantly surprised by the deep, berry-bitten lip color that was left behind—perfect for autumn and winter. The color was even, and my lips didn't feel dry or uncomfortable, either.

A lot of people have asked me if the lip stain lasts, and I'm pleased to report it does a pretty good job of staying put. Later on in the day, I applied a lip balm, as my lips did start to feel a little tight (and I'm something of a lip balm fiend), but I was amazed at how well the color stayed put. Even by the end of the day, there was still a hint of color left on my lips. With mask-wearing now a part of our daily lives, I usually skip lipstick entirely—something that pains me, as I used to love wearing a bright red lip. However, the staying power of the Wonderskin Lip Stain has genuinely convinced me to start incorporating lip color into my makeup routine again. I'm so impressed.

What's more is that there are now so many additional colors to choose from, ranging from light, subtle pinks and nudes through to deeper shades of berry—as I type I can find 15 different shades on Amazon, and there is an option to buy just the lip stain on its own or as a kit with the activator (so you could use the activator with a different shade once purposed).

This cool '90s-inspired brown is next on my list.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.