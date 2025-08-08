Rare Beauty's New Perfume Is All My Group Chat Can Talk About—Here Are My Honest Thoughts

In case you missed it: Rare Beauty debuted its first fine fragrance, Rare Eau de Parfum—a warm, vanilla scent with a hint of spice. My friend group certainly did not overlook the news, as I was greeted with dozens of texts when it finally arrived at Sephora on Thursday morning. "What does it smell like?" "How long does it last?" "Is it worth it???" My nearest and dearest know I'm extremely choosy when it comes to my fragrance collection—and even choosier when it comes to celebrity-led brands. I'm not afraid to deter them from investing in a product I personally find subpar! That said, Rare is one of the few A-lister launches that genuinely surprised me, so keep scrolling for my unfiltered scent review.
Pros: Incredible longevity, doesn't smell overly sweet, layers easily, great for fall and winter
Cons: Not for those who prefer a softer, more understated perfume
Customer review: "I love this perfume! It is a perfect perfume for every day or even a night out! It is a cozy, warm, sweet with sandalwood scent. It’s truly a 10/10!!"
What Does Rare Eau de Parfum Smell Like?
A little bit of everything—allow me to explain. The scent is officially described as a gourmand thanks to its emphasis on caramel, pistachio, and vanilla, but I actually don't catch whiffs of those upon first spritz. (Though, they do ultimately provide the rich, sensual dry-down.) Zaps of ginger and pink pepper hit my nose first, both of which brighten the blend and add some intrigue. (I swear spicy notes like these have a special way of attracting compliments.) The scent then blooms into its sophisticated gourmand phase, saltier notes of pistachio and caramel poking through the brightness, before it evolves into a gorgeous whisper of sandalwood and skin musks.
Each "era," so to speak, truly brings something new to the table, which was intentional from the jump. "My days are never the same, so I wanted a fragrance that evolves for the moment. Something that could take me from a quiet morning at home to a big night out—and always feels just right," Selena Gomez herself shared in a press release. So, yes, technically Rare is filed under gourmand, but I'd argue you can't really put it into a box. Those who shy away from dessert-like scents will love its complexity; those who crave edible notes will find comfort in the sweet sillage.
What's more, you can gently coax the eau de parfum into an entirely different scent category by applying one of the brand's fragrance layering balms, a silky hydrator that intensifies and extends the life of your fragrance. (As a general rule, well-moisturized skin holds onto scent for longer!) These balms come in four scents: Amber Vanilla, to enhance the blend's warmth and creaminess; Floral Peony Blossom, to add a delicate touch; Fresh Bergamot, to supercharge the brightness; and Woody Oak, to emphasize its earthy edge. These $19 balms are selling out quickly, so I'd act fast!
My Honest Review
Since Rare is categorized as a gourmand, I definitely expected the blend to smell pretty syrupy—not a bad thing, by the way! I personally love a dessert-inspired blend (when done right, of course), but I was surprised to catch those spicier whiffs before registering any sort of sweetness. My immediate thought? Well, this is a surprise.
It definitely leans feminine, but I wouldn't say it's light. Those gourmand elements make their presence known later on, and the dry-down is actually quite heady. If you prefer delicate, understated fragrances, this probably isn't the one for you. That said, Rare left me smelling good all day long. I'm talking about "beast mode"–level quality. I spritzed it on my wrists as soon as I brought home my sample, was immediately told "You smell nice!" from my fiancé (score!), and proceeded to smell like expensive vanilla for the remainder of my workday. Even after I had showered before bed, I could still catch faint traces of Rare on my wrist—a major win for someone who frequently tops off her fragrance throughout the day.
My ultimate response to the group chat? "Rare is SO good!! Honestly wasn't expecting to love it as much as I did. It kinda reminds me of Viva La Juicy (caramel, vanilla, sandalwood) but spicier and less fruity. I haven't stopped wearing it." If you're looking for a new cozy, sophisticated scent for fall, I suggest you too give it a whirl.
Rare Beauty
Rare Eau de Parfum
Rare Beauty
Woody Oak Rare Fragrance Layering Balm
Rare Beauty
Amber Vanilla Rare Fragrance Layering Balm
Rare Beauty
Fresh Bergamot Rare Fragrance Layering Balm
Rare Beauty
Floral Peony Blossom Rare Fragrance Layering Balm
Similar Scents I Think You'll Love
Juicy Couture
Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum
As I mentioned, Rare reminds me of Juicy Couture's nostalgic Viva La Juicy. Both profiles feature caramel, sandalwood, and vanilla, but Rare swaps fruity florals for spice.
U Beauty
Proem Eau de Parfum
U Beauty's Proem is an "everything fragrance" you can't quite put your finger on, which reminds me of how surprised I was by Rare. With notes of night-blooming jasmine, lychee, rhubarb, vetiver, pistachio, and pink peppercorn, it's at once a floral, gourmand, and fruity blend.
BURBERRY
Goddess Eau de Parfum
Redditors swear Rare smells just like this designer favorite, only with more of an emphasis on vanilla.
PHLUR
Vanilla Skin Body & Hair Fragrance Mist
A warm and spicy gourmand, this Phlur favorite is for the sophisticated vanilla lovers out there.
Tom Ford
Vanilla Sex Eau de Parfum
This vanilla-sandalwood elixir is pure luxury.
The 7 Virtues
Santal Vanille Eau de Parfum
This blend leans on earthy and woody elements plus a touch of coconut for a hint of fruity freshness.
