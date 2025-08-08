Rare Beauty's New Perfume Is All My Group Chat Can Talk About—Here Are My Honest Thoughts

In case you missed it: Rare Beauty debuted its first fine fragrance, Rare Eau de Parfum—a warm, vanilla scent with a hint of spice. My friend group certainly did not overlook the news, as I was greeted with dozens of texts when it finally arrived at Sephora on Thursday morning. "What does it smell like?" "How long does it last?" "Is it worth it???" My nearest and dearest know I'm extremely choosy when it comes to my fragrance collection—and even choosier when it comes to celebrity-led brands. I'm not afraid to deter them from investing in a product I personally find subpar! That said, Rare is one of the few A-lister launches that genuinely surprised me, so keep scrolling for my unfiltered scent review.

What Does Rare Eau de Parfum Smell Like?

A little bit of everything—allow me to explain. The scent is officially described as a gourmand thanks to its emphasis on caramel, pistachio, and vanilla, but I actually don't catch whiffs of those upon first spritz. (Though, they do ultimately provide the rich, sensual dry-down.) Zaps of ginger and pink pepper hit my nose first, both of which brighten the blend and add some intrigue. (I swear spicy notes like these have a special way of attracting compliments.) The scent then blooms into its sophisticated gourmand phase, saltier notes of pistachio and caramel poking through the brightness, before it evolves into a gorgeous whisper of sandalwood and skin musks.

Selena Gomez holding Rare Beauty's new perfume

(Image credit: @selenagomez)

Each "era," so to speak, truly brings something new to the table, which was intentional from the jump. "My days are never the same, so I wanted a fragrance that evolves for the moment. Something that could take me from a quiet morning at home to a big night out—and always feels just right," Selena Gomez herself shared in a press release. So, yes, technically Rare is filed under gourmand, but I'd argue you can't really put it into a box. Those who shy away from dessert-like scents will love its complexity; those who crave edible notes will find comfort in the sweet sillage.

What's more, you can gently coax the eau de parfum into an entirely different scent category by applying one of the brand's fragrance layering balms, a silky hydrator that intensifies and extends the life of your fragrance. (As a general rule, well-moisturized skin holds onto scent for longer!) These balms come in four scents: Amber Vanilla, to enhance the blend's warmth and creaminess; Floral Peony Blossom, to add a delicate touch; Fresh Bergamot, to supercharge the brightness; and Woody Oak, to emphasize its earthy edge. These $19 balms are selling out quickly, so I'd act fast!

Jamie Schneider testing Rare Beauty's new perfume

Testing the new fragrance

(Image credit: @jamieeschneider)

My Honest Review

Since Rare is categorized as a gourmand, I definitely expected the blend to smell pretty syrupy—not a bad thing, by the way! I personally love a dessert-inspired blend (when done right, of course), but I was surprised to catch those spicier whiffs before registering any sort of sweetness. My immediate thought? Well, this is a surprise.

It definitely leans feminine, but I wouldn't say it's light. Those gourmand elements make their presence known later on, and the dry-down is actually quite heady. If you prefer delicate, understated fragrances, this probably isn't the one for you. That said, Rare left me smelling good all day long. I'm talking about "beast mode"–level quality. I spritzed it on my wrists as soon as I brought home my sample, was immediately told "You smell nice!" from my fiancé (score!), and proceeded to smell like expensive vanilla for the remainder of my workday. Even after I had showered before bed, I could still catch faint traces of Rare on my wrist—a major win for someone who frequently tops off her fragrance throughout the day.

My ultimate response to the group chat? "Rare is SO good!! Honestly wasn't expecting to love it as much as I did. It kinda reminds me of Viva La Juicy (caramel, vanilla, sandalwood) but spicier and less fruity. I haven't stopped wearing it." If you're looking for a new cozy, sophisticated scent for fall, I suggest you too give it a whirl.

Shop Rare Eau de Parfum and Fragrance Layering Balms

Similar Scents I Think You'll Love

