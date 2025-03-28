I'm 29, My Sister Is 25, and My Mom Is 62—We All Love This "Divinely Sophisticated" Perfume
As a beauty editor, I test a lot of fragrances, and I mean a lot. This month alone, I've tested 12 new (or new-to-me) perfumes. My vanity is cluttered with an undisclosed number of chic, scent-filled bottles, ranging from classic vanilla fragrances to fancy florals, citrus scents, and beyond. However, there's one fragrance I keep coming back to even though it's been a full year(!) since I first sniffed it. I'm talking about Henry Rose Torn Eau de Parfum ($120). (For anyone unfamiliar, Henry Rose is a clean, genderless, fine-fragrance brand founded by Michelle Pfeiffer.)
I'm not the only one who loves it. A couple of months ago, my mom and sister were over at my apartment. I took the opportunity to show them my new favorite scent, and they both agreed that it was divine—divine enough to ask me to get them a bottle of their own. Like a good daughter and sister, I obliged. Now, all three of us wear the same perfume. I think that's really something special. After all, I'm 29, my sister is 25, and my mom is 62. Unlike other fragrances that veer too youthful or too mature, we all agree this one is ageless.
Fragrance notes: Vanilla bean, praline, freesia, rose, violet, jasmine, musk, sandalwood, vetiver roots
I was introduced to this perfume a little over a year ago when I was writing a roundup of the best sultry vanilla perfumes. Back then, I described it as equally floral, earthy, and creamy. I also said that once it dried down, it turned into something warmer and spicier, probably thanks to the praline and vetiver root notes.
After wearing it for a year straight, I agree with my original review. However, I feel it's necessary to expand on it, especially after hearing how my mom and sister have described it. First of all, we agree that the descriptors "warm" and "spicy" are the most accurate. Notes like vanilla bean, praline, and musk give it a deep, comforting feel, while the vetiver gives it an almost bitter edge of earthiness. The fresh floral notes of freesia, rose, violet, and jasmine lend a light sophistication. I wholeheartedly relate to one review I saw on Sephora's website. It said, "I have over 200 bottles of perfume, and I don’t have anything like this one! It’s so cozy and unique!"
It's also worth noting that, like most perfumes, it smells slightly different on all three of us. On me, I detect the creamy vanilla note the most. On my sister, the fresh florals are more forward. On my mom, the warm, spicy notes are prominent. Despite that, the unique combination of notes creates a special scent that feels just as wearable for my 20-something sister as it does for my 62-year-old mom. In other words, it's sophisticated and expensive-smelling without veering anywhere near "grandma" territory. It's truly and utterly ageless and will continue to sit on the forefront of our vanities. Now we're just trying to figure out how to send personalized thank-you notes to Michelle Pfeiffer…
Make sure you read up on Pfeiffer's fragrance layering tips.
Shop More Sophisticated Scents
Notes: Turkish rose, blackcurrant, raspberry, cinnamon, patchouli, sandalwood, amber
Here's another ultra-sophisticated scent I keep at the forefront of my vanity. It launched 15 years ago, but it's as relevant as ever. Read my full review.
Notes: Jasmine, saffron, cedarwood, ambergris
You can never go wrong with one of TikTok's favorite scents—Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum. It just so happens to be on sale rn.
Notes: Vanilla orchids, tonka absolute, amber woods
Warm, creamy, and oh so alluring, this perfume was an instant hit for me.
Notes: Patchouli, tonka bean, vanilla absolute
An icon. A classic. A masterpiece. I love this feminine, floral fragrance.
Notes: Vanilla infusion, vanilla caviar, vanilla absolute
This sophisticated scent is the epitome of "quiet luxury" with a trio of vanilla notes.
Notes: Blackcurrant, jasmine grandiflorum, bourbon vanilla
This might be my all-time favorite designer perfume. There, I said it.
Notes: Pear, sweet pea, white musk
If you like fruity-floral fragrances, you'll love this English-garden scent.
Notes: Lavender, orange blossom, musk accord
This unique perfume features a winning combo of lavender and orange blossom.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.
-
From TikTok-Viral to Undiscovered Gems—Here's My Editor-Approved Nordstrom Sale Shopping List
Trust me.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
My Friend Wanted to Smell Like French High Society—I Sent Her These 10 On-Sale Scents
These brands are almost never on sale.
By Alyssa Brascia
-
Saie Beauty's Internet-Famous Blush Got a Cool, Italian Update—My Sun-Kissed Skin Says It All
I'm saying ciao to flushed, glowing skin.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
I Tried the New Skin Tint That's Been Dominating My FYP—I 20/10 Recommend
It's my secret to "no-makeup makeup."
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
This New Spring and Summer Scent Is "Italian Citrus Grove Meets French Riviera"
It calls for sunny days ahead.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
When I Want to Smell Like a Fancy Hotel Lobby, I Turn to This Unexpected Source
As if I could be a bigger fan.
By Alyssa Brascia
-
These 16 Cult Beauty Products Always Cause a Frenzy in My Group Chat, and They're 20% Off RN
Our picks from La Roche-Posay, EltaMD, Augustinus Bader, and more start at $4.
By Alyssa Brascia
-
Don't Miss Dermstore's Spring Refresh Sale—I Saved $267 on These 18 Beauty-Editor Essentials
My skin is happy—so is my wallet.
By Kaitlyn McLintock