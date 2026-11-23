We're officially entering sale season, and there are even early Black Friday beauty deals to be had right now. But amongst beauty lovers, Merit's Black Friday sale is one of the most anticipated. The reason is that Merit only ever offers a discount once a year. So if you're looking to stock up on some of your Merit favourites, or try something new from the brand, now is the time to strike on your wishlist.
Our beauty count ourselves as Merit superfans. It's one of our favourite makeup brands, and we've tried every single product between us, so we know the ones that are worth a spot in your beauty routine. From the effortless makeup formulas that make getting a "no makeup" makeup look a breeze, to the Merit perfumes that never fail to pay for themselves in compliments, we've compiled an edit of the ones to consider adding to your basket during the sale.
What Discount Is Merit Offering for Black Friday 2026?
This year, Merit is offering 20% off all orders on site (no code required) or 25% off if you spend over £125. All orders will also come with a free Merit Signature Bag, which is a chic navy pouch to store your products inside.
The Best Merit Black Friday Beauty Deals 2026
1. Flush Balm
Merit Beauty
Flush Balm
If you're yet to try anything from Merit Beauty, then make it the Flush Balm. Possibly its most-loved product (and the most-loved amongst our editorial team—it's a firm favourite in our makeup bags), this cream blusher glides on with a glossy sheerness that leaves your cheeks with a healthy flush of colour. The domed-shaped applicator makes it easy to scribble on and blend, and it comes in a whole range of natural and bright shades to suit everyone. I often reach for Bespoke (which I'm wearing above) at this time of year, as it's the perfect pink-brown neutral for my complexion.
The Black Friday sale is the perfect excuse to try New Wave, Merit's newest fragrance launch. This warming amber fragrance has a smoky sultriness and enveloping vanilla that radiates like a golden glow from your skin. It manages to simultaneously make you feel both cosy yet powerful. And because it's an extrait, the scent lingers for hours on the skin, and it becomes even more cosy and resinous as the day goes on. It's the type of scent that lingers elegantly on your knitwear for days on end.
3. Signature Lip Blush
MERIT Beauty
Signature Lip Blush
I'm never without the Signature Lip Blush in my handbag, and it's not your typical lipstick. This sheer, blurring lipstick creates a "bouche mordue" (French for "bitten lip") finish that looks effortless and never too "done", as some lipsticks can. In fact, it feels more like a lip balm on the lips, and even though the finish is matte, it never feels drying and has a moisturising slip to it. It comes in an array of shades, from daily neutrals to wearable brights, many of which match up to the Flush Balm shades if you're going for a monochromatic look.
4. The Minimalist
Merit Beauty
The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick
Merit describes this as neither a concealer nor a foundation. Instead, it straddles both products. I've gone through multiples of these, as it's a real hard worker for your makeup bag. The ballpoint pen-esque nib allows you to scribble on in the exact places you need it, delivering a natural finish with medium coverage that blurs, smooths and blends beautifully into the skin, so it looks like you're not wearing anything on your skin. If you don't like regular foundations, then try this.
5. Clean Lash Mascara
Merit Beauty
Clean Lash Lengthening Mascara
This is, by far, one of my favourite mascara formulas in existence. If you want a naturally-looking flutter, this is the mascara for you. It lengthens, defines, adds natural-looking volume and lifts the lashes without ever clumping or flaking. It's a tubing mascara, which means it doesn't smudge, and it washes away with just warm water at the end of the day. It's the perfect day-to-day mascara. If you prefer a more volumising formula, scroll on for Clean Volume, which you may favour over this one.
6. Brow 1980
Merit Beauty
Brow 1980
I'm a total snob when it comes to brow gels. My brows are thick, coarse and very dark, so whenever I'm presented with a teeny-tiny spoolie on the end of my brow wand, I feel like giving up. This one, however, has a brush thick enough to get to the root of unruly brow hairs, but small enough to work for finer brows, too. It sets them in place without turning them crispy and crunchy; another winning point. In fact, this is probably my most-used brow gel ever.
Merit Retrospect, the first of Merit's fragrances, is one of the most elegant perfumes around. It opens with a burst of juicy pear before creamy florals and skin-like ambrette settle into the skin, drying down into an earthy, mossy base that makes this scent so addictive. If a white shirt is the staple of your wardrobe, then this is the fragrance equivalent that can be dressed up or down and worn anywhere.
8. Signature Lip Liner
MERIT Beauty
Signature Lip Liner
Merit really excels at lip products, and the Signature Lip Liner is unlike anything else out there. These aren't your traditional lip liners; instead, they're more creamy and sheer, which gives a soft-focus, contoured look to your lips. They're the liners for the low-maintenance amongst us, as you can easily scribble these on even without a mirror. They're also retractable, so you don't need to worry about sharpening.
9. Bronze Balm
Merit Beauty
Bronze Balm
What I love about this bronzer is just how sheer the formula is. So many bronzers can look heavy or muddy, but this just melts into the skin with a second-skin finish, and leaves you with a naturally sun-kissed glow that looks beautiful worn alone or over base makeup.looking muddy, either. The ultimate bronzer for "no-makeup" makeup.
10. Brow 1990
MERIT Beauty
Brow 1990
I recommend this brow pencil to everyone, as it has a micro-fine brow pencil nib that allows you to draw realistic brow strokes with ease. The magic lies in the formula, which is neither too rigid nor too soft, allowing you to create feathery strokes to tactically fill in sparse areas without your eyebrows looking heavy. The shades are amongst some of the most natural I've seen. I find it hard to find brow pencils that match my dark brown eyebrow colour (I find that most of them are too warm-toned), but the Dark Brown shade is a perfect match.
11. Clean Volume Mascara
MERIT Beauty
Clean Volume
If you favour a volumising mascara that still looks natural and never clumps, then allow me to introduce Clean Volume. This mascara wand has a bendy brush, which scoops lashes up from the root to deliver volume, length and definition in just a few strokes. Both of Merit's mascaras come in black and brown, too, so you can find both the formula and the shade that best suits you.
Shop Merit Sets
The Bestsellers Set
MERIT Beauty
The Bestsellers Set
Merit has some incredible sets that already come with generous savings, but are even better value during its annual sale. The Bestsellers Set is a great way to try all of the hero products, and includes the Great Skin Serum, Clean Volume Mascara, a travel-sized Retrospect perfume, The Minimalist and Flush Balm, which you can also choose the shade of.
Five Minute Morning Set
Merit Beauty
Five Minute Morning
Merit's whole ethos is about effortless makeup that streamlines your getting-ready routine, and this set features the hardest-working products for your makeup bag that deliver a full face of natural-looking makeup in five minutes flat.
The Intro Set
MERIT Beauty
The Intro Set
Featuring everything you need for your base makeup, this set includes the Flush Balm, The Minimalist, Bronze Balm and a makeup brush.
The Colour Trio
Merit Beauty
The Colour Trio
This set features a curation of shades that co-ordinate across the Flush Balm, Signature Lip Blush and Signature Lip Liner, giving you a cohesive look.
What Is Black Friday?
Black Friday is an annual shopping event when brands and retailers offer discounts across fashion, beauty, homeware, technology and more. Originating in the United States, it takes place the day after Thanksgiving and has become one of the biggest shopping events of the year in the UK. Today, Black Friday sales often begin weeks before the official date, giving shoppers the opportunity to find deals on everything from wardrobe staples to Christmas gifts.
When Is Black Friday 2026?
Black Friday 2026 falls on Friday 27 November. However, many brands launch their Black Friday sales in the weeks leading up to the date, with some offers available throughout November. The Black Friday shopping period typically continues over the weekend and into Cyber Monday on Monday 30 November.
When Do Black Friday Sales Start in 2026?
Black Friday sales in 2026 are expected to begin at different times depending on the brand or retailer. While Black Friday itself takes place on Friday 27 November, many brands launch early offers in the weeks beforehand. Check back regularly for the latest Black Friday deals from your favourite fashion and beauty retailers.
When Do Black Friday Sales End in 2026?
There is no official end date for Black Friday sales. Many retailers extend their offers throughout the Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday on Monday 30 November 2026, while others may end their promotions earlier or continue discounting into December. Always check individual retailers for confirmed sale dates and terms.
Which Brands Are Taking Part in Black Friday 2026?
A number of fashion and beauty brands are expected to take part in Black Friday 2026, with discounts on everything from wardrobe basics to jewellery and skincare. In previous years, we've seen brands including DeMellier, Missoma, Dyson and Elemis offer Black Friday deals, so we're keeping an eye out for their return this year. We might even have a few exclusive discounts up our sleeves for you, too! We'll be rounding up the brands to know and the offers worth shopping as more sales are announced.
What Should I Buy During the Black Friday Sales?
Black Friday is a good opportunity to invest in fashion and beauty pieces you've had your eye on, replenish everyday essentials or get ahead with Christmas shopping. Look out for discounts on winter coats, boots, cashmere, bags, skincare, make-up and fragrance. Before buying, compare prices and check the terms of each offer to make sure you're getting a worthwhile deal.
Are Black Friday Deals Worth It?
Black Friday can be a useful time to shop for fashion and beauty at reduced prices, but not every offer represents the best value. If there's a particular item you've been considering, check its price before the sale begins and compare offers across retailers. Shopping with a wish list in mind can also help you prioritise pieces you'll genuinely wear or use. Our recommendations are selected by our editors who weigh up all the options for you, so you can trust their selections are, in their opinion, worth it.
Where Can I Find the Best Black Friday Fashion and Beauty Deals?
For the best Black Friday fashion and beauty deals, start with the brands and retailers you already love, then compare prices across different stockists. Who What Wear UK will be rounding up standout discounts, editor-approved buys and the fashion and beauty pieces worth shopping. Check our latest Black Friday coverage for updates on the best deals.
When Is Black Friday 2027?
Black Friday 2027 falls on Friday 26 November. The annual shopping event takes place on the Friday after US Thanksgiving, so its date changes each year. Many retailers are likely to launch deals ahead of the official date, with Cyber Monday following on Monday 29 November 2027.
Why Trust Us
At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products, including some skincare, makeup, hair and nails, over the years and work closely with trusted experts—dermatologists, make-up artists and leading industry insiders—to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.
We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.