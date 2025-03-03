These Oscars After-Party Outfits Have Our Jaws on the Floor

Sierra Mayhew
By
last updated
in Features

The 97th Academy Awards took over Los Angeles today, bringing a red carpet brimming with unforgettable fashion moments. Hollywood’s biggest stars, from Ariana Grande to Timothée Chalamet, arrived in looks that honor the grace and power of their characters. While the Oscars ceremony may mark the end of award season, the fashion spectacle is far from over. My favorite part of the night happens during the outfit changes that lead guests to Vanity Fair's coveted after-party.

Once the trophies are handed out, the real fashion risks begin. Known as one of Hollywood’s most iconic soirées, the Vanity Fair party serves as the ultimate stage for bold, statement-making ensembles. Designers push boundaries, celebrities embrace their most daring style instincts, and new trends are born overnight. These are the break-the-internet moments. Ahead, the standout after-party looks that stole the spotlight.

Kim Kardashian's white dress at the 2025 Oscars after-party is by Balenciaga

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Kim Kardashian

WEAR: Balenciaga dress; Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

Gabrielle Union at the 2025 Oscars after-party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Gabrielle Union

WEAR: Carolina Herrera dress; Tiffany & Co. jewelry

STYLED BY: Thomas Christos Kikis

red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Olivia Wilde

WEAR: Chloé dress

STYLED BY: Karla Welch

sarah paulson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Sarah Paulson

WEAR: Marc Jacobs dress

STYLED BY: Karla Welch

Anna Sawai at the 2025 Oscar after-party wearing a black dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Anna Sawai

WEAR: Vivienne Westwood dress; Cartier jewelry

STYLED BY: Karla Welch

jessica williams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Jessica Williams

WEAR: Richard Quinn dress

STYLED BY: Sarah Slutsky

red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Kaitlyn Dever

WEAR: Swarovski jewelry

vanity fair after party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Selma Blair

WEAR: Monique Lhuillier dress

vanity fair after party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Hari Nef

WEAR: Valentino dress

catherine o'hara

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Catherine O'Hara

WEAR: Gabriela Hearst dress

red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Maude Apatow

woman on red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Leslie Bibb

woman on red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Chelsea Handler

Sierra Mayhew
Fashion Editor

