These Oscars After-Party Outfits Have Our Jaws on the Floor
The 97th Academy Awards took over Los Angeles today, bringing a red carpet brimming with unforgettable fashion moments. Hollywood’s biggest stars, from Ariana Grande to Timothée Chalamet, arrived in looks that honor the grace and power of their characters. While the Oscars ceremony may mark the end of award season, the fashion spectacle is far from over. My favorite part of the night happens during the outfit changes that lead guests to Vanity Fair's coveted after-party.
Once the trophies are handed out, the real fashion risks begin. Known as one of Hollywood’s most iconic soirées, the Vanity Fair party serves as the ultimate stage for bold, statement-making ensembles. Designers push boundaries, celebrities embrace their most daring style instincts, and new trends are born overnight. These are the break-the-internet moments. Ahead, the standout after-party looks that stole the spotlight.
WHO: Kim Kardashian
WEAR: Balenciaga dress; Lorraine Schwartz jewelry
WHO: Gabrielle Union
WEAR: Carolina Herrera dress; Tiffany & Co. jewelry
STYLED BY: Thomas Christos Kikis
WHO: Olivia Wilde
WEAR: Chloé dress
STYLED BY: Karla Welch
WHO: Sarah Paulson
WEAR: Marc Jacobs dress
STYLED BY: Karla Welch
WHO: Anna Sawai
WEAR: Vivienne Westwood dress; Cartier jewelry
STYLED BY: Karla Welch
WHO: Jessica Williams
WEAR: Richard Quinn dress
STYLED BY: Sarah Slutsky
WHO: Kaitlyn Dever
WEAR: Swarovski jewelry
WHO: Selma Blair
WEAR: Monique Lhuillier dress
WHO: Hari Nef
WEAR: Valentino dress
WHO: Catherine O'Hara
WEAR: Gabriela Hearst dress
WHO: Maude Apatow
WHO: Leslie Bibb
WHO: Chelsea Handler
