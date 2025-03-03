The 97th Academy Awards took over Los Angeles today, bringing a red carpet brimming with unforgettable fashion moments. Hollywood’s biggest stars, from Ariana Grande to Timothée Chalamet, arrived in looks that honor the grace and power of their characters. While the Oscars ceremony may mark the end of award season, the fashion spectacle is far from over. My favorite part of the night happens during the outfit changes that lead guests to Vanity Fair's coveted after-party.

Once the trophies are handed out, the real fashion risks begin. Known as one of Hollywood’s most iconic soirées, the Vanity Fair party serves as the ultimate stage for bold, statement-making ensembles. Designers push boundaries, celebrities embrace their most daring style instincts, and new trends are born overnight. These are the break-the-internet moments. Ahead, the standout after-party looks that stole the spotlight.

WHO: Kim Kardashian

WEAR: Balenciaga dress; Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

WHO: Gabrielle Union

WEAR: Carolina Herrera dress; Tiffany & Co. jewelry

STYLED BY: Thomas Christos Kikis

WHO: Olivia Wilde

WEAR: Chloé dress

STYLED BY: Karla Welch

WHO: Sarah Paulson

WEAR: Marc Jacobs dress

STYLED BY: Karla Welch

WHO: Anna Sawai

WEAR: Vivienne Westwood dress; Cartier jewelry

STYLED BY: Karla Welch

WHO: Jessica Williams

WEAR: Richard Quinn dress

STYLED BY: Sarah Slutsky

WHO: Kaitlyn Dever

WEAR: Swarovski jewelry

WHO: Selma Blair

WEAR: Monique Lhuillier dress

WHO: Hari Nef

WEAR: Valentino dress

WHO: Catherine O'Hara

WEAR: Gabriela Hearst dress

WHO: Maude Apatow

WHO: Leslie Bibb

WHO: Chelsea Handler