Bellisima! Kris Jenner's Skims Ad Just Made '80s Nonnacore My New Summer Beauty Blueprint

“Poolside skin” this, “guava girl summer” that— Kris Jenner has just ushered in the only beauty trend I care about this summer: Nonnacore. An amalgamation of all of my favorite things (‘80s style! Italian luxury! Nadia Lee Cohen ’s photography!), I audibly gasped when I stumbled upon the new Skims x Roberto Cavalli collaboration campaign. (Which is now available to shop , BTW.)

Closer to an art exhibit than an ad, Kim Kardashian and Jenner are captured lounging on sprawling sofas in matching palm frond prints and getting ready in vintage floral bathrooms. But the shots that put Jenner’s look on fine display were behind-the-scenes photos posted to Kim Kardashian’s Instagram , where the matriarch’s Italian summer glam stole the show—her eyes rimmed in heavy eyeliner, lips glazed in a punchy coral hue, and cheeks dusted with a dimensional mauve blush.

Her look is the stuff of 1960s Sophia Loren, and achieving something similar is officially all I’m after this summer. Below, 10 beauty products to help you achieve the Italian summer look that dreams are made of (plus mature skin-friendly picks for the glamorous nonnas out there). Bellisima, mi amore!

Shop Nonnacore Beauty Products