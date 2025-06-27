Bellisima! Kris Jenner's Skims Ad Just Made '80s Nonnacore My New Summer Beauty Blueprint
Recreating this look ASAP.
“Poolside skin” this, “guava girl summer” that—Kris Jenner has just ushered in the only beauty trend I care about this summer: Nonnacore. An amalgamation of all of my favorite things (‘80s style! Italian luxury! Nadia Lee Cohen’s photography!), I audibly gasped when I stumbled upon the new Skims x Roberto Cavalli collaboration campaign. (Which is now available to shop, BTW.)
Closer to an art exhibit than an ad, Kim Kardashian and Jenner are captured lounging on sprawling sofas in matching palm frond prints and getting ready in vintage floral bathrooms. But the shots that put Jenner’s look on fine display were behind-the-scenes photos posted to Kim Kardashian’s Instagram, where the matriarch’s Italian summer glam stole the show—her eyes rimmed in heavy eyeliner, lips glazed in a punchy coral hue, and cheeks dusted with a dimensional mauve blush.
Her look is the stuff of 1960s Sophia Loren, and achieving something similar is officially all I’m after this summer. Below, 10 beauty products to help you achieve the Italian summer look that dreams are made of (plus mature skin-friendly picks for the glamorous nonnas out there). Bellisima, mi amore!
Shop Nonnacore Beauty Products
One of the most striking aspects of Jenner’s look is her flawless, glowy skin—the kind we want after a day spent lazily sipping wine under the Mediterranean sun. One of the best foundations tested by Who What Wear editors (and the very best for mature skin) is the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation, an oil-free formula that offers a natural, hydrated glow while making your skin look virtually poreless. It effectively covers dark spots and blurs texture without settling into fine lines, making it a stellar choice for those with mature skin. Plus, Armani happens to be an Italian brand—how much more synergistic can it get?
The marker of any glamorous Italian nonna is a swipe of rich, colorful lipstick, and this hydrating satin lip balm is the perfect summer alternative. This bright coral shade looks like a solid match to Jenner’s summer-stained lips, and its oil-infused formula offers comfortable, feather-free wear that makes your pout feel as great as it looks.
I’ll admit that I seize just about any opportunity to wax poetic about this beautifully sheer, skin-loving blush from Merit. But not only is it an undeniable necessity when it comes to Italian summer beauty (anything easy to apply and multi-use is key for a busy Euro summer), but this cool mauve shade is a dead ringer for Jenner’s flushed cheeks. Plus, it’s nonna-approved—the balm is easy to dab and blend with your fingertips without settling into fine lines.
To get Jenner’s smoky Italian cinema eyes, opt for a blendable eyeliner that won’t smudge or run in the summer heat. Experts recommend this drugstore eyeliner for older eyes because of its ideal wear experience—meaning it blends like a dream, doesn’t skip or catch on the skin, and lasts all day (all while being ophthalmologist-approved).
If that peekaboo Sophia Loren eyeliner is what you’re after, try a liquid liner during your next summer glam sesh. This carbon black eyeliner from Clinique is equipped with an ultra-fine, tapered felt tip pen that makes it easy to sketch on a solid eyeliner wing. Each swipe is smudge-resistant for up to 24 hours, making this a mainstay on too-warm summer days.
A hallmark of Italian-inspired beauty is a wash of warm-toned eye shadow, and what better to use for a Kardashian-Jenner inspired look than from Mario Dedivanovic’s own palette? A longtime makeup artist to the famous family, Makeup by Mario’s (ahem, Dedivanovic’s) Master Mattes palette has every color you’d need to recreate toasty summer glam.
If you look closely, you’ll notice Jenner’s milky, ultra-light pink manicure. Short nails are more popular than ever, and what looks better on well-trimmed nails than an elegant polish shade? This pearly shade has the lightest touch of pink, making it a timeless choice for your chic Italian summer.
It doesn’t get much more Italian than this. To finish off your nonnacore beauty routine, spritz this citrusy scent on your pulse points to embody the spirit of a loud, sensational, and effortlessly stylish Italian grandma. Top notes of lemon and Calabrian bergamot twist with lavender, rosemary, and sandalwood, cooking up a scent that’s as fresh and delectable as a most-meal limoncello shot.
Last but not least, no summer weather should be enjoyed without a healthy dose of SPF. This lightweight facial sunscreen is oil-free and hydrating, offering UVA/UVB sun protection and calming benefits to those with sensitive and acne-prone skin.
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has nearly three years of industry experience, with rivers of content spanning from multigenerational lipstick reviews to celebrity fashion roundups. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University and went on to serve as a staff shopping writer at People.com for more than 2.5 years. Her earlier work can be found at InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape, and more. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products, so if she’s not swatching a new eye shadow palette, she’s busy styling a chic outfit for a menial errand (because anywhere can be a runway if you believe hard enough).
