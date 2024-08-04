OMG—Urban Decay's Legendary Naked Palette Is Back (at Least for Now)

(Image credit: Urban Decay Cosmetics)

Most beauty lovers can recall an early memory that has forever shaped their relationship with makeup, skincare, fragrance, etc. For some, it's stealing their mother's red lipstick off her vanity. Others remember saving up allowance dollars for their first designer perfume. Me? I distinctly remember bringing home my first Urban Decay Naked Palette. It was 2010, beauty YouTubers were all the rage, and almost all of them had the 12-pan palette in their rotation. Once I convinced my mom that, yes, I did in fact need to don a brown smoky eye to homeroom, I snagged the velvet compact and became deeply obsessed. There was nothing that could set my heart aflutter like a glimmer of Half Baked or Sidecar shadow.

Fast-forward nearly 15 years, and my makeup routine has evolved past shimmery lids and (thankfully) raccoon-like eyeliner—but Naked will always have a special place in my heart. So when an email popped in my inbox that announced the relaunch of the brand's iconic Original Naked Palette for a limited time, I audibly gasped, dropped everything, and begged to know more. Here's everything I uncovered.

When the OG Naked Palette launched, it garnered over $1 billion in sales, and one palette was sold every six seconds. Why would the brand discontinue such a stalwart?

Arnaud Kerviche, Urban Decay's VP of marketing, tells me that, ultimately, they wanted to evolve the classic palette based on shifting consumer trends. Makeup habits evolve as we do, so the brand decided to launch similar iterations—such as Naked2 Basics and Naked3 Soft Pinks—while the original set was phased out.

"We did underestimate the love for it from our fans and community," Kerviche admits. He recalls the countless memes and videos of Naked devotees preserving their old OG palettes and the constant stream of social comments begging the brand to bring it back. "We knew it was time to revive it and also share it with the new generations that haven't had the opportunity to experience it yet," he shares. Considering how I went absolutely feral for the palette as a makeup-loving middle schooler (yep, "Sephora tweens" existed long before 2024), I expect this crop of young beauty lovers to feel the same.

You can expect the exact shades from the OG palette (Smog! Sin! Toasted!), but the formula itself has received some light updates. The shadows are now creamier, making them easier to blend, and they have much longer wear (read: less creasing or fallout). The formula is also 100% vegan. In terms of the packaging, the shadows are still housed in that iconic, brown velvet case. The mirror, however, is slightly longer, and the new, dual-sided brush is vegan and cruelty-free.

You can snag the iconic palette starting today at Ulta, but act fast—I don't expect it to stick around for long. The brand only created a limited number of OG Naked Palettes, and I expect them to be gone in a flash. They're relics, after all! The brand is clearly open to bringing back classic products consumers are begging for, but Urban Decay doesn't have plans to restock Naked at the moment. "For now, once the Naked Palette sells out, it will be gone!" says Kerviche. Suffice it to say, I'll be making a mad dash to Ulta, just as I did back in 2010.

