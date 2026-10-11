The Autumn/Winter 2026 runways have spoken—the cashmere makeup trend spotted on the catwalks of all the most popular luxury fashion houses is about to dominate autumn and winter 2026. And a number of professional makeup artists have already hopped on the trend, showcasing the most beautiful cashmere looks on the chicest celebs.
Personally, after a long summer where the constant heatwaves reduced me to a lightweight, stripped-back routine, I cannot wait to experiment with a heavier makeup look, and this trend feels like the perfect one to try.
Featuring beige and brown hues, a blurred, soft-focus finish, and flushes of colour as opposed to overly-pigmented tones, there’s just something about the cashmere makeup trend that feels particularly well-suited for the cold-weather seasons. So, of course, as someone who works in beauty, I decided to give this look a try for myself. And after many attempts, I think I’ve found the perfect nine-step routine to achieve the ultimate cashmere makeup look.
Keep scrolling to see and shop the nine makeup products I’d recommend so that you too can recreate the cashmere makeup look at home.
What Is "Cashmere" Makeup?
The cashmere makeup trend focuses on creating a soft-focus, velvety base featuring the neutral hues that mimic the cosy but weightless look and feel of a cashmere knit. Sitting somewhere between a matte and dewy finish, but without any of the glow or shine found in a typical makeup routine, the cashmere makeup aesthetic stays away from harsh lines and shimmery bases and instead focuses on a natural-looking, diffused look that’s perfectly suited to the current autumn and upcoming winter season.
A blurring primer is key to creating the cashmere makeup look, and Iconic London’s Velvet Smooth Pore Refining Primer is one of the best on the market. This whipped formula blurs and smooths the skin without feeling too heavy or flaking off, and it genuinely keeps my makeup on from morning until night without the need for reapplication. Not to mention that a little goes a very long way, so you won’t be running out of it anytime soon. My only note is that if you have extremely dehydrated skin, this product will be more effective with targeted use rather than over the entire face, as it can be rather drying if overdone.
Pros
Effective blurring and pore-reducing primer
Feels weightless on the skin
Cons
Those with dry skin may have to use this sparingly as it can be too matte
Dior’s Forever Skin Wear Foundation is a soft-matte formula that comes infused with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and peptides, which help to plump the skin, repair the barrier and boost hydration, all whilst evening out skin tone, mattifying shine and blurring imperfections at the same time. I have eczema and dry skin, so I didn’t expect to love this formula as much as I did; but as someone who runs naturally warm, I love that this foundation is heat- and humidity-resistant. My only suggestion to my fellow dry-skin sufferers is that it will require more skin prep than other foundations you typically opt for.
Pros
Skincare-infused formula that features hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and peptides to hydrate the skin over time
Cons
More expensive than other foundations on the market
3. Chanel Ultra Le Teint Le Correcteur Flawless Finish Concealer
Ultra Le Teint Le Correcteur Flawless Finish Concealer
When it comes to giving my under-eye area a smooth, airbrushed appearance without making the rest of my makeup look overly done, Chanel’s Ultra Le Teint Le Correcteur Flawless Finish Concealer has been a favourite of mine for years. It’s a creamy but thicker formula that blends into the skin easily to conceal dark spots and brighten the under-eye. As a dry-skin sufferer, it does require slightly more skin prep than the more hydrating concealers in my collection; however, it’s well worth it for the blurred and brightening effect it gives me.
Pros
Long-lasting
Water-resistant formula
Cons
Product dries down fast so needs to be blended quickly
If you want a setting powder that will blur pores and smooth skin texture without drying your skin out, look no further than Refy’s Skin Finish Setting Powder. It has a cooling, almost water-like feel when you apply it, but it's one of the most effective loose powders I’ve ever tried. I also like that the powder is completely translucent, working on even the deepest skin tones. Just make sure to opt for the yellow powder if you have a warm undertone, and pink if you have a cool undertone like me.
Pros
Effectively blurs pores and smooths skin texture without drying out skin
A champion of the "anti-blush" trend that's perfectly suited to the neutral hues found in the cashmere makeup aesthetic, MAC’s Skinfinish Colurstruck blush has become a firm favourite of mine. Available in 29 shades, I’m obsessed with its blurring effect and soft-focus finish. The shade ‘Film Noir Buff’ is a rich, warm chocolate, the perfect “cashmere” brown shade for deeper skin tones, but there are also plenty of other hues for those with a paler complexion. My only recommendation would be to prep your skin properly if you have dry or mature skin.
Pros
Has of large number nude shades suited to a wide range of skin tones
Cons
Requires more skin prep for those with dry or mature skin
Designed to give a blurred, second-skin finish, Marc Jacobs Beauty's Legally Bronze Bronzer is one of the most natural-looking bronzers I've ever tried. It blends into the cheeks effortlessly, giving a muted warmth and adding a sun-kissed effect rather than an overly muddy streak. It’s very subtle, so if you prefer a more dramatic look, you’ll need to add multiple layers, but for a cashmere makeup look, one swipe and blend is the perfect amount.
Pros
Has a natural, second-skin finish
Cons
Chrome packaging collects fingerprints and stains easily
Filled with 10 easy-to-use beige and brown shades, each available in both pomade and powder formulas, Danessa Myricks’ Groundwork eyeshadow palette in Defining Neutrals is perfect for creating a cashmere-coded eye look. With the dreamiest velvet finish that doesn’t budge throughout the day, this multi-use formula can also be used on the lips and cheeks to create a cohesive neutral look. Finish off with a dark brown mascara to keep everything tonal, and the result will be a plush eye look that feels so effortless but still very polished and intentional.
Pros
Versatile product that can be used on the eyes, lips, cheeks and brows for a cohesive look
Cons
Powder formula can fallout into the pomade side of the palette easily which can get messy
When it comes to the cashmere aesthetic, a nude, contoured lip plays a key role in creating the look. Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat Contour Duo is a creamy, dual-ended pencil that allows you to sculpt and fill in your lips in one. The creamy yet soft matte pencil glides onto lips easily without tugging and creates the voluminous pout that I’m always after. The shade ‘Deep’ is perfect for my dark skin tone; however, there are also three lighter nude shades for those with paler complexions.
Pros
Effortless contouring formula that gives the illusion of plumper lips
Described as “an ultra-matte finish with a hydrating, cashmere-soft feel”, Bobbi Brown’s Luxe Cashmere Matte Lipstick is the perfect finishing touch to your cashmere lip combo. With eight different nude shades to choose from, this product is perfect for that diffused, “just bitten” lip look that defines the cashmere makeup aesthetic. If you have dry lips or a cut, you do need to be careful, as this product can cling to patches if overdone. However, it’s an extremely comfortable formula that feels way less heavy than a traditional lipstick.
Pros
Long-wearing and waterproof formula
Cons
Can cling to dry patches and fine lines if over-applied
Why Trust Us
At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products over the years—spanning skincare, makeup, hair and nails—and work closely with trusted experts including dermatologists, makeup artists and leading industry insiders to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.
We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.