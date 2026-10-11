Cashmere Makeup Is About to Dominate Winter 2026—And These 9 Products Deliver

The cashmere makeup trend that was spotted all over the A/W 2026 runways is now loved by celebrity MUAs. Here are the best products to recreate the look at home.

Brittany Davy&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
close-up shots showing cashmere makeup
(Image credit: Akris AW 26, @tobimakeup, Ottolinger AW 26, @ninapark)
Jump to category:

The Autumn/Winter 2026 runways have spoken—the cashmere makeup trend spotted on the catwalks of all the most popular luxury fashion houses is about to dominate autumn and winter 2026. And a number of professional makeup artists have already hopped on the trend, showcasing the most beautiful cashmere looks on the chicest celebs.

Personally, after a long summer where the constant heatwaves reduced me to a lightweight, stripped-back routine, I cannot wait to experiment with a heavier makeup look, and this trend feels like the perfect one to try.

Cashmere makeup on the Ottolinger, Akris, Shiatzy Chen and Situationist AW 2026 runways

Cashmere makeup on the Ottolinger, Akris, Shiatzy Chen and Situationist AW 2026 runways.

(Image credit: Ottolinger, Akris, Shiatzy Chen, Situationist AW 2026 - Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Featuring beige and brown hues, a blurred, soft-focus finish, and flushes of colour as opposed to overly-pigmented tones, there’s just something about the cashmere makeup trend that feels particularly well-suited for the cold-weather seasons. So, of course, as someone who works in beauty, I decided to give this look a try for myself. And after many attempts, I think I’ve found the perfect nine-step routine to achieve the ultimate cashmere makeup look.

Keep scrolling to see and shop the nine makeup products I’d recommend so that you too can recreate the cashmere makeup look at home.

What Is "Cashmere" Makeup?

Cashmere makeup on Laura Harrier, Sadie Sink, Barbara Palvin and Mia Goth

Cashmere makeup on Laura Harrier, Sadie Sink, Barbara Palvin and Mia Goth.

(Image credit: @lauraharrier, @ninapark, @tobimakeup, @ninapark)

The cashmere makeup trend focuses on creating a soft-focus, velvety base featuring the neutral hues that mimic the cosy but weightless look and feel of a cashmere knit. Sitting somewhere between a matte and dewy finish, but without any of the glow or shine found in a typical makeup routine, the cashmere makeup aesthetic stays away from harsh lines and shimmery bases and instead focuses on a natural-looking, diffused look that’s perfectly suited to the current autumn and upcoming winter season.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

The Best Cashmere Makeup Products

1. Iconic London Velvet Smooth Pore Refining Primer

2. Dior Forever Skin Wear Foundation

3. Chanel Ultra Le Teint Le Correcteur Flawless Finish Concealer

4. Refy Skin Finish Setting Powder

5. MAC Skinfinish Colourstruck Blush

6. Marc Jacobs Beauty Legally Bronze Bronzer

7. Danessa Myricks Beauty Groundwork Palette

8. Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Contour Duo

9. Bobbi Brown Luxe Cashmere Matte Lipstick

Why Trust Us

At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products over the years—spanning skincare, makeup, hair and nails—and work closely with trusted experts including dermatologists, makeup artists and leading industry insiders to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.

We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.

Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Junior Writer

As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!

Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.