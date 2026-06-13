Gen Z has a reputation for being adventurous in style and an even bigger one for being outspoken about their beliefs. Whether it's sports, politics, or fashion, you can count on a Gen Zer to be brutally honest about any subject. We're in an era of fashion where trends cycle in and out so quickly thanks to social media. When scrolling through Instagram and TikTok or seeing trends IRL, Gen Z is religiously following them, even for a short period of time. However, Gen Z seems to be a generation that both follows trends and rejects them vehemently at times.
I reached out to some of the coolest Gen Zers to find out which trends they deem worth wearing and which ones they are completely against. Keep scrolling to learn how they all feel about trends like culottes, jelly shoes, carpenter belts, skinny jeans, and more.
Lucy Rae McFadin, Influencer + DJ
Yea: Neons + Minidresses
"I've been super into neons at the moment. They are always fun for summer and make [me] look extra tan!! I also just live in any thin minidress during the NYC summers because of how hot it gets. Cou Cou Intimates makes some of my favorites!"
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Nay: Jorts + Logos
"I'm not really into the whole jorts vibe anymore or anything with big logos, but I guess that's a more year-round preference."
Shop McFadin's Yeas
Gap
Organic Cotton VintageSoft T-Shirt
Chanel
Classic Jumbo Double Flap Bag
Cou Cou
The Cami Slip Dress
Kayla Curtis-Evans, Highsnobiety Senior Editor
Yea: Excessive Layering + Optical Glasses
"I've been really into excessive layering lately. I just got this dress from Verconiik, an NYC-based label, and I love that it's designed to look like multiple pieces in one. I've spent a lot of time in Copenhagen, so I feel like I've absorbed some fun style cues from the cute Danish girls. I also have really been loving neon tones and glasses galore lately. I have always worn contacts, so it's pretty cool that glasses are extremely en vogue at the moment."
Nay: Skinny Jeans
"Current trends I'm not behind are skinny jeans (sorry, guys, I'm still not on the bandwagon!) and minimalism à la Love Story. Maybe that's controversial. I'm all for a '90s vibe, but I think maximalism is fun, and I'd rather encourage the masses to dress playfully than to water their style down—unless simplicity is your thing. To each their own!"
Shop Curtis-Evans's Yeas
Verconiik
Ringer Mini in Creamsicle
Miu Miu
Miu Regard Sunglasses
Jazmine Brown, Sustainable-Fashion Influencer
Yea: Aqua/Teal
"The 2010s are calling, and I'm happily answering. I've always loved wearing blue, but aqua/teal specifically brings the exact whimsical, nostalgic vibe we need this summer. (It's been a hard year.) And since it's a color trend that's come around again, it'll be easy to cop a secondhand piece instead of having to buy new."
Nay: Capris
"I do like the look of capris, but I wish mini shorts would be more popular instead. I personally get too hot and have to hike up my capris to get more airflow. Additionally, my legs are so pale right now, and I need every opportunity I can to get tan whenever I step out of the house. So catch me wearing Daisy Dukes and singing 'California Gurls' this summer."
"Now this is a trend I've only seen in IG's niche and chic styling. Over a skirt or a pair of baggy cargo pants, this toolbelt-esque waist cincher does two jobs at once. It's a signal to other stylish dressers that you are in the know, and you have a chic place to hold your phone and lip liner. Who doesn't love a pocket? Yes, you can stop in at your local hardware store for an authentic option, but Zara and Free People also have plenty to choose from."
Nay: Disc Belts
"While I was talking about trends with a fellow fashion editor, we discovered a shared distaste for a certain Y2K-inspired accessory: the disc belt. There's a good chance you've spotted it at music festivals, from Coachella to Lollapalooza, styled with a pair of micro shorts and Western boots. But lately, it's lost its charm—at least, that's this editor's opinion."