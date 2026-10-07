Few celebrities hold quite as much power in defining hair trends as Zendaya. All it takes is for her to step onto a red carpet with a new hair look, and it's almost guaranteed that demand for that haircut in salons will skyrocket. It's lucky for all of us then that she likes to experiment with her styles, never leaving us without inspiration for long.
And once again, she has delivered. At the Louis Vuittonspring/summer 2027 show, she closed Paris Fashion Week out with what is arguably her coolest hairstyle yet. The choppy pixie cut gave her ruffled lace look a tough edge, but maintained a softness that keeps things wearable and undone.
To learn how she achieved such an incredible short hairstyle, I got the details from Zendaya's hairstylist, Coree Moreno. "The intention was to keep the pixie soft, dimensional and beautifully undone—a quiet contrast to all of the romance and exaggerated volume in the wardrobe," he says.
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How to Style Zendaya's Pixie Cut
Moreno achieved the look with three seemingly simple steps:
1. Prep
"I began by misting No.98 The Glass // Anti-Frizz Hydration (£30) throughout the hair. I wanted a smooth, humidity-resistant foundation without taking away the hair’s natural movement or softness."
2. Shape and Movement
"Once the hair was dry, I used the Calista 0.75” Perfecter Pro Heated Round Brush Gen 4 to shape the pixie. The smaller barrel was perfect for the short length—it allowed me to work in tiny sections, creating subtle bends, lift and direction, rather than a traditional curl."
"I alternated the direction of individual pieces through the crown and around the hairline, letting some turn up, some fall forwards and others simply live where they wanted. The goal was never uniformity; it was controlled imperfection."
3. Finish
"I emulsified a small amount of No.98 The Gloss // Miracle Oil (£30) between my fingertips and lightly worked it through the ends, giving the hair separation and a subtle sheen whilst keeping the finish airy and touchable. The result was a pixie that felt polished without being precious: soft, mischievous and perfectly imperfect."
Shannon Lawlor is the beauty director at Who What Wear UK. With over a decade of experience working for some of the beauty industry’s most esteemed titles, including Marie Claire, Glamour UK, Stylist and Refinery29, Shannon’s aim is to make the conversation around beauty as open, relatable and honest as possible. As a self-confessed lazy girl, Shannon has an affinity for hard-working perfumes, fool-proof makeup products and does-it-all skincare.