So You Think Your Shoulder-Length Hair Can’t Create Chic Updos? Allow Me to Prove You Wrong
As anyone who has grown out their hair would know, the shoulder-length stage can sometimes feel like that awkward or in-between phase that doesn’t lend itself to cute styling options. Needless to say, we’ve taken this cut for granted over the years, neglecting the countless chic updos suited for shoulder-length hair.
When I consider how I wore my collarbone-grazing mane the last time I had it short, I remember feeling so envious when I saw my friends twist their long locks into braided hairstyles, plaits and high ponytails. I could only toss mine into a low bun or simply leave it out, looking like some sort of frizzy Hermione Granger in the process.
That just points to my total lack of ignorance towards the amount of sophisticated updos for shoulder-length hair. I’ve since landed on a layered look that falls just above my waist. But, ever since I’ve swapped big chops for regular trims, I can’t help but notice how elegant updos for shoulder-length hair have become. From Kendall Jenner wearing a messy bun with a metallic bronze Jean Paul Gaultier dress to Zendaya’s honey blonde soft French twist, there’s no shortage of coiffures, chignons and knots particularly flattering for shoulder-length hair.
“Shoulder-length hair is key for versatility,” explains celebrity hairstylist Pete Burkill. Based in London but the creator of some of Hollywood’s most memorable hair looks, Burkill agrees with me that classy updos are on the rise—especially for mid-range lengths. “You have got enough length to play with, but it’s not so long that styles become heavy or unmanageable,” he says.
So, what updos work best for shoulder-length hair? From the stars parading more glamorous takes on the style to the expert-approved looks to try, keep scrolling ahead for everything you need to know about the hair trend, including inspiration to take your next salon appointment and the tools you need to replicate it at home.
What Updos Suit Shoulder-Length Hair?
"The updo that suits shoulder-length hair best is a mid bun," says celebrity hairstylist and owner of his self-titled haircare brand Jay Birmingham. "Your look should not be too high as you will get hairs falling down from the nape of your neck," he explains.
This is something that Burkill has observed throughout time with his A-lister clientele, which includes Kim Kardashian, Millie Bobby Brown and Anna Kendrick.
"For an effortlessly chic look, a textured chignon or low, undone bun works beautifully, especially when paired with face-framing pieces for a soft, romantic feel," Burkill notes. "If you’re after something more structured, a sleek twisted bun or French twist feels more red-carpet-ready," he adds. "We also never forget about a half-up do—perfect for the cool, effortless aesthetic."
Why Does Hair Length Impact the Kind of Updo You Can Create?
Ultimately, your hair length will impact how far you can bring the updo up your head, as those with shorter cuts will only be able to wear it closer to the bottom of their neck.
"If you desire a high pony or high updo, you may struggle with shoulder-length hair due to your strands at the nape of the neck falling down" explains Birmingham.
On the flip side, if you have hair that sits around the middle of your back, you'll also struggle to style it into an updo due to the sheer amount of hair you have to work with. "Extremely long hair is hard to put up into a bun as you have so much hair to hide," the Jay B Haircare owner adds. "Getting the right updo for your length is very important for the final look."
What Specific Events Do Updos for Shoulder-Length Hair Look Best At?
While celebrities have gravitated towards updos for shoulder-length hair of late, it doesn't exclude wearing this style on more mundane occasions. Still, the expensive-looking nature of the updo does lend itself to specific special moments.
"Updos on shoulder-length hair are a go-to for anything from weddings and black-tie events," notes Burkill.
"A polished, more sculpted bun is a perfect fit for something elegant, like an awards night, and for a more boho occasion, a messy bun or soft waves pinned up is perfect. Even a power ponytail, sleek or tousled, works wonders for a night out."
What Is the Best Way to Style Shoulder-Length Hair?
There are numerous sleek updos that benefit shoulder-length hair, but it all comes down to the desired texture when deciding what updo looks best, as Burkill explains.
"If you want a sleek, glossy finish, prep the hair with a lightweight smoothing serum, blow-dry with a round brush, and finish with straighteners for a glass-like shine," he recommends.
"For a more tousled look, work with your natural texture—use a sea salt mist or a dry texturizing spray and give your hair a quick shakeout with your fingers. Creating loose waves with a curling wand and then brushing out gives an effortless effect. "
While you might not feel compelled to cut your hair to get this look, those of us with shoulder-length hair can revel in the range of glamorous updos available. Ahead of your next event, date night or significant milestone, take note of these sophisticated updos for shoulder-length hair below.
17 Sophisticated Updos That Suit Shoulder-Length Hair
1. Slicked Back Bun
Style Notes: Rochelle Hume's updo is the definition of a slicked-back bun, and the addition of the one glossy tendril makes it feel all the more expensive.
The Hero Product:
The Dyson AirWrap is heaven-sent for achieving multiple hairstyles with one tool.
2. Undone Top Knot
Style Notes: Don't be afraid to pile on strands and pin back haphazardly for that classic '90s updo pioneered by the likes of Pamela Anderson.
Smooth out strands with this hot brush.
The Hero Product:
3. Messy Twist Up
Style Notes: Case in point: Kendall Jenner's hairstyle from the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party.
The Hero Product:
"A high-performance hairdryer like the Shark SpeedStyle is a game-changer for creating the perfect base," explains Burkill on how to achieve the ultimate canvas for creating an updo on shoulder-length hair. "It is quick, smooth drying and with minimal heat damage.
4. Parisienne Low Pony
Style Notes: For shoulder-length hair or shorter, don't be afraid of styling in a pony. Just place slightly above the nape of your neck or risk looking like you stepped out of the 1800s.
This is one of the best-rated hairbrushes for a reason. The soft bristles maintain the integrity and health of your strands while taming fly aways and smoothing locks.
The Hero Product:
5. Bantu Knots
Style Notes: You don't need a lot of hair to wear bantu knots, making it a great updo option for shoulder-length hair.
The Hero Product:
To protect and strengthen hair, Burkill always recommends Olaplex's No.7 hair oil. "It adds shine and tames flyaways without weighing hair down," he says.
6. Slick Middle Part
Style Notes: Sofia Richie Grainge is the queen of nonchalant luxury and this centre part is the hair equivalent.
The Hero Product:
As the final finishing touch to your updo, gently press the Split Seal Serum from Jay B Haircare into your crown. "This will treat flyaways and leave a high shine on a sleek updo," Birmingham says.
7. Eclectic Wrap Arounds
Style Notes: You can always rely on London Fashion Week street style for inspiration. We love these industrial hair clips pinning a twisted updo that we spotted on Day 2.
The Hero Product:
8. Soft Side Bangs
Style Notes: An updo can also be defined by the way you're styling the front section of your hair. Such is the case with this fuss-free bun and soft face-framing side fringe.
The Hero Product:
I love this travel-sized hairspray for on-the-go styling.
9. Effortless Low Bun
Style Notes: Other times, the best updos for shoulder-length hair are the most simple, like this effortless low bun.
The Hero Product:
Always reach for a silk hair elastic when tying up your hair. The fabric is much softer than other materials, meaning you won't get that hard kink that sometimes appears after you take it out and you'll always prevent breakage.
10. Sweeping Pull-Back
Style Notes: This look proves exactly why updos for shoulder-length hair look as classy for everyday errands as they do for evenings out.
The Hero Product:
The slender tapered end has a fine tip which is ideal for sectioning hair.
11. Divided Updo
Style Notes: Take a more sculptural route to your updo with a look featuring multiple parts and divided sections.
The Hero Product:
According to both Burkill and Birmingham, Living Proof's Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray is the ultimate styling tool for adding a long-lasting lift and dimension to any updos for shoulder-length hair.
12. No Part Bun
Style Notes: Or, just sweep everything back for that throw-on-and-go finish.
The Hero Product:
Use a large brush with soft bristles to lightly style your hair back into a low bun.
13. Voluminous Chignon
Style Notes: A chignon is a look that's fallen out of fashion recently, but who better than Eva Longoria to bring it back?
The Hero Product:
14. Gentle Coils
Style Notes: For those of us with textured hair, a bun placed around the crown of your hair will be substantial enough to make an impact without need for further volume.
The Hero Product:
This nourishing hair oil is perfect to run through the ends of your hands on days when you're not using hot tools. This one is made with three softening oils: Argan, Camelia and sunflower seed.
15. Romantic Hair Clips
Style Notes: Swap out your hair elastics and bands for some organic-shaped and gilded claw clips.
The Hero Product:
Made from 14ct gold, no less.
16. Choppy Layers
Style Notes: Bring some dimension to your cut with choppy layers à la Millie Bobbie Brown.
The Hero Product:
Add some texture to the roots with this protein-rich dry shampoo.
17. Elegant Twist
Style Notes: Take note of Rochelle Hume's swooping updo for your next wedding guest look.
The Hero Product:
For the ultimate hold and set-and-forget result, trust this pharmacy favourite.
Ava Gilchrist is the SEO Writer at Who What Wear UK. Born in Sydney but now based in London, Ava has worked at some of the most prestigious women’s luxury and lifestyle publications including ELLE, Marie Claire and most recently GRAZIA where she held the title of Senior Fashion Features Writer. Ava has five years of industry experience, beginning her writing career after graduating with a Bachelor of Communication from the University of Technology, Sydney. Her words fuse style with substance, bringing readers insightful commentary on the latest fashion trends, runway shows, celebrity red carpet offerings, must-have shopping pieces, beauty hacks and pop cultural moments. As an editor, Ava has interviewed everyone from Kendall Jenner, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Emma Corrin and Stella McCartney.
-
