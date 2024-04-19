From Gwyneth to Halle, These Are the '90s Updos I'm Desperate to Re-Create
When it comes to beauty, no era is better than the '90s. The hair, the makeup, the nails...everything was executed to perfection, and nothing was ever too much. These days we've adopted a much more pared-back aesthetic, but this summer I'm ready to throw caution to the wind and give my favourite '90s hairstyles a go. If there's one hairstyle that this era did better than any other, it's an updo.
All of our favourite '90s stars from Cameron Diaz to Jennifer Anniston and Halle Berry could be seen rocking some seriously cool updos back in the day, and much like many '90s fashion trends, these hairstyles are having a serious revival. From this season's runways to celebrity red carpets, I've been seeing everyone opt for these chic, old-Hollywood inspired looks. Below, I've rounded up some of my favourite '90s updos that I am desperate to recreate this spring, along with some tips and tricks on how to get the look. Just keep on scrolling...
1. '90s Tendrils
First up is '90s tendrils. Jennifer Aniston could often be seen sporting this chic updo back in the day, and the elegant style has remained a classic over the years. Simply secure your hair into a bun and then using your fingers or a comb, pull out one or two strands to fall loosely around your face. The trick is to make this look as effortless and natural as possible.
Get the look:
This mini hair straightener is great for styling those face-framing pieces.
2. Chignon Bun
If you want something really elegant, you can't go wrong with a chignon bun. J-Lo looked so chic with this hairstyle back in the '90s, and it's perfect for any special occasions you may have this summer. To keep that classic chignon style, you want to secure your bun slightly lower than your usual top knot. Start with a low ponytail and then wrap the hair round before securing in place with a hair tie or pin.
Get the look:
3. Wispy Fringe
Fringes are back this year, and they look great with an updo. Halle Berry sported this style back in the '90s, and I just know everyone will be recreating this look come spring and summer. To get that wispy finish, try using some small rollers in your fringe and setting in place with some texture spray.
Get the look:
As the name suggests, this texture spray is perfect for updos.
4. Loose Curls
How stunning is Gwyneth's curly updo from back in the '90s? I am desperate to recreate this look, especially when I figured out how easy it was. Simply throw your hair up into a messy bun and pull out some longer strands to style. A small curling tong will help achieve these loose waves.
Get the look:
5. Low Bun
Similar to a chignon, the '90s was all about low-maintenance, low bun hairstyles. Not only do these styles look super chic, but they are a lot easier to achieve and don't feel as tight to wear compared to a slicked-back top knot.
Get the look:
I love using a silk scrunchie to secure my bun in place as it's a lot kinder to the hair.
6. Side Fringe
If you haven't heard, the side part is back with a vengeance, and it looks great with an updo. Alicia Silverstone's curly bun hairstyle looks so cool with her sharp side fringe and it's definitely giving Y2K, cool-girl vibes.
Get the look:
This comb is great for sectioning your side part and getting that sharp finish.
7. High Pony
Is there anything more '90s than a high ponytail and a big scrunchie? I'm a big fan of this updo, and if this year's runways were anything to go by, ponytails are back in a big way this season.
Get the look:
Add this scrunchie to your ponytail for the ultimate '90s feel.
8. Voluminous Top Knot
When it comes to '90s updos, the more volume the better. Janet Jackson's voluminous, effortlessly undone bun looks incredible with her wispy fringe, and I'm taking this photo straight to my hairdresser.
Get the look:
Apply this mousse from the roots to the ends of your hair for some serious volume.
9. Curly Tendrils
Cindy Crawford is always my inspo when it comes to '90s hair, and this look is no exception. Her tight curls perfectly frame her face and help give her updo a more relaxed feel.
Get the look:
If you have naturally curly hair, help define your style with this leave-in cream.
10. Braided Bun
Brandy always had the coolest braids in the '90s, and I am obsessed with her chic braided bun. The trick here is not to part your hair in the middle, but instead gather it all into a bun for voluminous-looking roots.
Get the look:
Keep your braided bun feeling fresh with this hydrating serum. It will also help to add a little bit of shine too.
