Trust Me, Molten Brunette Will Be Next Season's Most Expensive-Looking Hair Colour

Molten brunette hair is starting to crop up everywhere, and this deep, shiny hue is perfect for winter.

Three women with super shiny, dark brunette hair styles
(Image credit: @mv.tiangue, @brycescarlett, @brycescarlett)
My new season mood board is currently filled with dark, glossy hair colour trends. In particular, molten brunette shades. Recently, I've found myself Googling the best autumn hair colours for brunettes, and this rich, shiny hue keeps cropping up. Not only that, but I've seen it on so many celebrities, from Mia Goth to Bella Hadid. This colour is defined by its liquid-like shine (hence the name), making the hair look beautifully sleek yet fluid. It has a warm, chocolately base, with darker, cooler tones running throughout. The result is a multi-dimensional autumn/winter hair colour that looks seriously chic.

I went a little lighter in the summer months, but I'm keen to give the molten brunette hair trend a go now that the cold weather has started to settle in. I've been busy compiling lots of inspo pictures before my trip to the salon next week, and have shared some of my favourites below. While the colour is important, a trend like this also relies on hard-working styling products to help maintain the glass-like shine between salon visits. Therefore, I've also rounded up the best products for molten brunette hair, from nourishing hair oils to at-home gloss treatments and more. You can thank me later.

Molten Brunette Hair Inspiration

Lily James with shiny brunette hair styled in waves

(Image credit: @brycescarlett)

As soon as I saw this picture of Lily James, I knew I had to give the trend a go.

Lily Collins with a short, shiny brunette bob

(Image credit: @lilyjcollins)

This glossy brunette hue looks amazing with bob hairstyles.

A woman wearing a leopard print jacket with a shiny brunette bun hairstyle

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Pair the trend with an updo hairstyle for a sophisticated look.

A woman with glossy brunette hair in a braided hairstyle

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

I have no words for how good this hairstyle looks.

Mia Goth with long, wavy, shiny brunette hair

(Image credit: @brycescarlett)

Molten brunette hair + liquid waves = a match made in heaven.

Bella Hadid crouching next to a white horse wearing a cowboy hat with shiny brunette hair

(Image credit: @bellahadid)

Bella Hadid is a big fan of this hair colour.

A woman brushing her hair in the mirror with shiny brunette hair

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Just look at that shine!

A woman standing on the pavement in Paris wearing a suede jacket with shiny brunette hair

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Pair with a sleek lob hairstyle for a stylish finish.

The Best Products for Molten Brunette Hair

