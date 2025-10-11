Trust Me, Molten Brunette Will Be Next Season's Most Expensive-Looking Hair Colour

My new season mood board is currently filled with dark, glossy hair colour trends. In particular, molten brunette shades. Recently, I've found myself Googling the best autumn hair colours for brunettes, and this rich, shiny hue keeps cropping up. Not only that, but I've seen it on so many celebrities, from Mia Goth to Bella Hadid. This colour is defined by its liquid-like shine (hence the name), making the hair look beautifully sleek yet fluid. It has a warm, chocolately base, with darker, cooler tones running throughout. The result is a multi-dimensional autumn/winter hair colour that looks seriously chic.
I went a little lighter in the summer months, but I'm keen to give the molten brunette hair trend a go now that the cold weather has started to settle in. I've been busy compiling lots of inspo pictures before my trip to the salon next week, and have shared some of my favourites below. While the colour is important, a trend like this also relies on hard-working styling products to help maintain the glass-like shine between salon visits. Therefore, I've also rounded up the best products for molten brunette hair, from nourishing hair oils to at-home gloss treatments and more. You can thank me later.
Molten Brunette Hair Inspiration
As soon as I saw this picture of Lily James, I knew I had to give the trend a go.
This lightweight hair oil adds a beautifully glossy finish to the hair.
dpHhue
Gloss Medium Brown
When my colour needs redoing but I don't have time to get to the salon, I always opt for a hair gloss like this one from dpHUE. The semi-permanent hair colour and deep conditioner enhance your shade while also adding shine.
Color Wow
Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Use this before blow-drying for your smoothest, sleekest strands.
GHD
Curve Creative Curl Wand
My go-to tool for creating liquid waves in the hair.
Oribe
Supershine Mirror Rinse Glass Treatment
Oribe's conditioning essence works to smooth the hair cuticle, hydrating and illuminating your stands for a glass-like finish.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.