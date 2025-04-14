Confirmed: These Forgotten Hair Trends Are Set for an Imminent Comeback

While certain hair trends disappear just as fast as they emerged, there’s no denying that most are somewhat cyclical in nature. Of course, every now and then a truly original haircut or hair colour trend will capture the zeitgeist, but the most wonderful thing, for me as a beauty editor, about dissecting a red-carpet hairstyle is spotting which throwback references and iconic hairstyles the artist behind it might have been inspired by. And right now, the past is proving to be an abundant source of inspiration when it comes to the biggest hair trends in particular.

Whether it’s resurrecting cult ‘90s hairstyles or paying homage to some of the more subcultural noughties haircuts, these comeback hair trends might feel nostalgic at first glance, but look again and you’ll see that they’ve been entirely reimagined for a new era. From supermodel-inspired bouncy blowouts to high-contrast Y2K chunky highlights, these hair trends are ready and waiting to reclaim their place in the spotlight—but with a modern-day twist.

Ahead, we caught up with some of the industry’s biggest hair experts to find out exactly which retro looks are about to take off (again) and how they’ve been updated to feel fresh and wearable in 2025.

1. Ombré

If you stepped foot inside a hair salon for a colour appointment circa 2010, then chances are you’ll be more than familiar with ombré —and hair stylist and trend forecaster Tom Smith predicts that it will be making quite the resurgence this year. “Really, it’s a response to the financial climate,” explains Smith. “Ombré offers a solution for those who wish to reduce the need for salon visits, but also acts as an interesting and creative hair colour design.” However, if you have visions of dip-dyed tips and a harsh colour contrast between your roots and ends, then worry not—2025’s take on ombré is a lot more pared-back. “The contrast is definitely less—just one or two shades difference between the darkest to the lightest parts of the hair,” explains Smith.

Get the Look:

Moroccanoil Color Care Shampoo £22 SHOP NOW The key to expensive-looking colour is caring for it, and this argan oil-infused shampoo boosts gloss and prolongs the life of your ombré.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day High-Shine Gloss £24 SHOP NOW Add luminosity that lasts for up to three washes with this in-shower treatment.

2. Super Straight

While hair straighteners were starting to become popular at-home hair tools in the ‘90s, it was the launch of GHD in 2001 that really changed the game for heat styling and contributed to the undeniable rise in poker-straight styles at the turn of the millennium. And Smith predicts that the continued innovation in heat styling technology means we’re going to see a resurgence in super-straight looks. “Getting hair of any texture silky-straight is easier than ever thanks to innovation from brands like Dyson and Cloud Nine, with innovation in styling products meaning that hair can be regularly straightened and repaired easier than before,” explains Smith. He suggests looking to Demi Moore’s iconic “long, fluid, unstructured hair” both then and now to take inspiration for this look.

Get the Look:

GHD Chronos Max Wide Plate Hair Straightener Black £299 SHOP NOW Transform all hair textures, including thick and curly, with these new wide plate styling innovations from GHD.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray £27 £21 SHOP NOW This cult heat-activated styling spray is the secret to smooth, glossy hair that lasts in all weathers.

3. Big Blowouts

At the other end of the hair volume spectrum, hair stylist and owner of Hare & Bone salon, Sam Burnett predicts a return to big, glamorous blowouts made famous by the supermodel set on the ‘90s catwalks. “Inspired by the supers like Cindy Crawford and Claudia Schiffer, this style is all about polished glamour but with a modern twist,” says Burnett. “Social media has played a huge role in its resurgence as people are leaning into the high-impact, healthy hair aesthetic, and tools like heated rollers and big-barrel blow-dry brushes are making it more achievable at home.”

Get the Look:

Drybar The Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush £125 SHOP NOW Struggle to blow-dry your own hair? This hot brush speeds up drying time and adds volume with no skill required.

Amika Rising Star Volumizing Finishing Spray £14 SHOP NOW This root-lifting spray delivers an abundance of volume without drying out hair thanks to an infusion of nourishing ingredients.

4. Chunky Highlights

I think it’s natural to feel a little nervous when the trends that were popular when you were a teenager make a comeback, and I’m as surprised as anyone to learn that we’re about to see Y2K-inspired highlights rising in popularity. “These early 2000s highlights are enjoying a revival thanks to Gen-Z’s obsession with Y2K, but today it’s with a softer, more blended approach,” explains Burnett. “The key update is the placement—instead of harsh blocks, it’s diffused and melted for a more sophisticated take.”

Get the Look:

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil £35 SHOP NOW Those highlights will be shining with just a couple of drops of this hydrating and smoothing hair oil.

Kérastase Genesis Defense Thermique Treatment £34 £31 SHOP NOW Coloured hair can be fragile, but this protective shield keeps it safe from heat and leaves hair looking healthy.

5. Micro Fringe

Known for their high-maintenance nature, fringes aren’t for the faint-hearted, but if you’re going for the chop, then why not consider a micro fringe? “Its return is influenced by the resurgence of indie sleaze and retro punk styling, so it’s a nice nod to the ‘60s along with 2010s hipster culture,” says Burnett. This time around, though, it’s not just worn on poker-straight hair. “We’re seeing it work across a variety of textures, and there’s something undeniably cool about adding an editorial edge to your look with a strong, graphic fringe.”

Get the Look:

Cloud Nine The New Slim Iron £159 SHOP NOW A micro fringe needs a micro straightener, and this tool from Cloud Nine makes it easy to style the shortest of strands.

Klorane Eco-Friendly Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk for All Hair Types £12 SHOP NOW Fringes can get a little greasy, but this aerosol-free dry shampoo makes it easy to refresh if you're in between wash days.

6. Olsen Blonde

In terms of colour, blonde is really dominating when it comes to popular shades in 2025, and it’s “eco-blonde” in particular that colour specialist Christel Barron-Hough , Founder of STIL Salon, sees as making a colour comeback this year.

“The ‘90s is having a really big cultural influence at the moment, and we’re definitely seeing a return to hair colours that feel more lived-in, says Barron-Hough. “Eco blonde has a really ‘90s boho-esque feel to it with its low-maintenance feel and exposed roots, and it’s very reminiscent of the young Olsen Twins when that grown-out look was at the height of fashion.” To keep it current, Barron-Hough suggests asking for warmer, more natural tones.

Get the Look:

Bleach London Super Natural Kit in Dark Blonde £12 SHOP NOW Take bright, bleached blondes into a more natural, expensive-looking colour with this two-step kit.