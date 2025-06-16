Summery, Cool and Effortlessly Chic? Yep, the "Linen Bob" Ticks All the Boxes

Another day, another bob hair trend that I just can't get enough of. Seriously, there are so many good short hair trends this season that I am practically itching to call up my hairdresser and go for the chop. What trend has me this excited, I hear you ask? None other than the linen bob hair trend.

In my opinion, this is going to be the bob hairstyle of the summer. It's giving me all of the beachy vibes and manages to look laidback yet elegant all at the same time. If you want to know more about this hairstyle, then keep on scrolling...

What Is the Linen Bob Hair Trend?

So, what is a linen bob? As the name suggests, this hairstyle combines two of the biggest summer hair trends, a bob hairstyle and the linen blonde hair colour. "Linen blonde is a beautifully soft, neutral-toned blonde that sits between cool and warm," explains Charley Henery, British colour technician of the year and international artistic director at TONI&GUY. "Think creamy, sandy tones with a slightly muted finish. What makes it so wearable is its versatility; it’s neither too golden nor too ashy, which means it flatters all skin tones. It’s the perfect, understated blonde for summer."

The great thing about this hair colour trend is that it works perfectly with a bob hairstyle. "The neutral tones in linen blonde help enhance the structure of a bob, adding depth and dimension without overpowering the cut," Henery tells me.

Check out some of my favourite linen bob hairstyles below.

Linen Bob Hair Inspiration

Gigi Hadid standing outside in a grey jumper with a linen blonde bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @gigihadid)

Gigi Hadid out here proving that the linen bob is the chicest style of the summer.

Ciara wearing a face mask with a glass in her hand and a linen blonde bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @ciara)

This creamy blonde shade looks so expensive.

@alexisforeman standing outside with a slicked-back, blonde bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @alexisforeman)

Slick back your linen bob hairstyle for an effortlessly cool vibe this summer.

Zendaya in a white dress with a blonde bob hairstyle

(Image credit: Getty Images Stefania D'Alessandro / Contributor)

Yep, even Zendaya is a fan.

Elsa Hosk outside in a check jacket with a wavy blonde bob

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Embrace your waves and curls this summer and let your linen bob hairstyle do all the talking.

Florence Pugh in a taxi having a drink with a blonde bob hairstyle and sunglasses on her head

(Image credit: @florencepugh)

If you don't want a high-maintenance look, blend your hair colour in with your natural roots like Florence Pugh.

A woman standing outside in a bright blue outfit with a long, curly blonde bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @celmatique)

Ok, I know this is technically a lob rather than a bob, but how amazing do these linen blonde highlights look?

A woman standing outside in shorts and a t-shirt with a blonde bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @lindseyholland_)

Told you it gives off beachy vibes.

Kelly Rowland dancing with a blonde bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @kellyrowland)

I'd definitely be this happy if my hair looked like that!

Products You Need for a Linen Bob

Toni & Guy Purple Shampoo 250ml
Toni & Guy
Purple Shampoo

While this hair colour sits between warm and ashy, if you do feel it getting a little too brassy, a good purple shampoo will do the trick.

Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray 125ml
Bumble and Bumble
Surf Spray

Add a little bit of this sea salt spray to your bob hairstyle for a laidback, beachy finish.

Toni & Guy Hair Mask Damage Repair 200ml
Toni & Guy
Hair Mask Damage Repair

Bleaching your hair can leave your ends feeling a little dry, so make sure to use a nourishing hair mask once a week to help bring your bob back to life.

Maria Nila Colour Refresh, Sand
Maria Nila
Colour Refresh, Sand

This hair mask features creamy blonde semi-permanent colour pigments to refresh your look in between salon appointments.

Bondiboost Blowout Brush Pro
Bondiboost
Blowout Brush Pro

The perfect tool for styling your bob hairstyle this summer.

Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino and Avocado Leave–in Defining Crème 177ml
Briogeo
Curl Charisma Rice Amino and Avocado Leave–in Defining Crème

Embrace your curls with Briogeo's leave-in cream.

Ouai Wave Spray 145ml
Ouai
Wave Spray

A must-have in my summer haircare kit, this will give your bob some beautiful, loose waves.

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

