Summery, Cool and Effortlessly Chic? Yep, the "Linen Bob" Ticks All the Boxes

Another day, another bob hair trend that I just can't get enough of. Seriously, there are so many good short hair trends this season that I am practically itching to call up my hairdresser and go for the chop. What trend has me this excited, I hear you ask? None other than the linen bob hair trend.

In my opinion, this is going to be the bob hairstyle of the summer. It's giving me all of the beachy vibes and manages to look laidback yet elegant all at the same time. If you want to know more about this hairstyle, then keep on scrolling...

What Is the Linen Bob Hair Trend?

So, what is a linen bob? As the name suggests, this hairstyle combines two of the biggest summer hair trends, a bob hairstyle and the linen blonde hair colour. "Linen blonde is a beautifully soft, neutral-toned blonde that sits between cool and warm," explains Charley Henery, British colour technician of the year and international artistic director at TONI&GUY. "Think creamy, sandy tones with a slightly muted finish. What makes it so wearable is its versatility; it’s neither too golden nor too ashy, which means it flatters all skin tones. It’s the perfect, understated blonde for summer."

The great thing about this hair colour trend is that it works perfectly with a bob hairstyle. "The neutral tones in linen blonde help enhance the structure of a bob, adding depth and dimension without overpowering the cut," Henery tells me.

Check out some of my favourite linen bob hairstyles below.

Linen Bob Hair Inspiration

Gigi Hadid out here proving that the linen bob is the chicest style of the summer.

This creamy blonde shade looks so expensive.

Slick back your linen bob hairstyle for an effortlessly cool vibe this summer.

(Image credit: Getty Images Stefania D'Alessandro / Contributor)

Yep, even Zendaya is a fan.

Embrace your waves and curls this summer and let your linen bob hairstyle do all the talking.

If you don't want a high-maintenance look, blend your hair colour in with your natural roots like Florence Pugh.

Ok, I know this is technically a lob rather than a bob, but how amazing do these linen blonde highlights look?

Told you it gives off beachy vibes.

I'd definitely be this happy if my hair looked like that!

Products You Need for a Linen Bob

Toni & Guy Purple Shampoo £7 SHOP NOW While this hair colour sits between warm and ashy, if you do feel it getting a little too brassy, a good purple shampoo will do the trick. Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray £29 SHOP NOW Add a little bit of this sea salt spray to your bob hairstyle for a laidback, beachy finish. Toni & Guy Hair Mask Damage Repair £7 SHOP NOW Bleaching your hair can leave your ends feeling a little dry, so make sure to use a nourishing hair mask once a week to help bring your bob back to life. Maria Nila Colour Refresh, Sand £25 SHOP NOW This hair mask features creamy blonde semi-permanent colour pigments to refresh your look in between salon appointments. Bondiboost Blowout Brush Pro £68 SHOP NOW The perfect tool for styling your bob hairstyle this summer. Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino and Avocado Leave–in Defining Crème £21 SHOP NOW Embrace your curls with Briogeo's leave-in cream. Ouai Wave Spray £26 SHOP NOW A must-have in my summer haircare kit, this will give your bob some beautiful, loose waves.