I'm Done With Looking Scruffy—The "Monaco Bob" Is My Polished New Hairstyle From Now on

For the most part, summer hair trends tend to gravitate towards low-maintenance and effortless—think undone bobs , casual plaits and stress-free, slicked-back styles—mainly because they work for well during heatwaves. That said, this is Britain, and days like that are scarce to say the least; as such, it affords us the ability to choose something a little more polished. For outings like sipping cocktails on a rooftop bar or attending black-tie weddings, as far as I'm concerned, only an equally show-stopping hairstyle will do. Thankfully, I’ve found the perfect trend for just such summer occasions: the "Monaco bob".

What Is a "Monaco Bob"?

A bob trend that’s rooted in old-Hollywood glamour and luxury, I'm calling it—the "Monaco bob" is this summer's most expensive-looking hairstyle, and I'm not the only one who sees its potential.

“In a world where we're craving both simplicity and impact, the Monaco bob strikes the perfect balance,” says Anna Ayers, co-founder of haircare brand, Rahua, “It’s low-maintenance in length, yet high-impact in look offering a modern twist on bygone glamour.

“It starts with a refined, shoulder-grazing cut; think iconic actress Grace Kelly [who later became Princess of Monaco] vacationing on the Riviera,” says Ayers. This is then styled into a soft uniform wave with plenty of volume. “It’s soft yet sculpted, polished yet playful and, what truly defines it, is its luminous shine and timeless sophistication,” Ayers continues. “When hair moves and bounces, it gives a youthful and fresh look—this is a style that celebrates healthy, radiant hair."

Actress Grace Kelly was known for her signature bob hair, which is the central inspiration for the Monaco bob hair trend.

What to Ask for at the Salon to Achieve a Monaco Bob

“If you're wanting to opt for the Monaco bob, ask your stylist for a sleek, chin-to-shoulder-length bob with soft internal layers to build natural volume and movement,” says Ayers. “[Then, when styling,] the ends should be slightly rounded under for that polished, elegant finish. It’s all about creating a silhouette that feels structured yet fluid, with just enough shape to frame the face beautifully.”

Of course, when it comes to a bob as iconic as this, words don’t always do it justice. Below I’ve also rounded up some inspiration imagery for you to save for your next salon visit.

Keep scrolling to see my favourite Monaco bob looks as seen on some of the chicest celebrities and influencers, then shop the products you need to achieve that iconic volume and bounce at home.

Monaco Bob Hair Inspiration for Your Next Salon Visit

1. Big and Bouncy

Style Notes: Sasha Burns's long bob delivers on both volume and movement.

2. Caramel Tones

Style Notes: Soft highlights are perfect for adding dimension to your Monaco bob.

3. Subtle Bounce

Style Notes: Subtly turn your hot brush as you style to create a gentle bounce—look to Ama Godson for inspiration.

4. A-list Approved

Style Notes: Actress Zoey Deutch recently opted for a luxe Monaco bob for her red carpet glam and what an excellent choice it was.

5. Lived-in Waves

Style Notes: This is a great example of a more relaxed Monaco bob, which features a face-frame with more waves.

6. Side Lift

Style Notes: A side parting is great for adding even more volume to this bob cut.

7. Cool Curls

Style Notes: Natural curls give the Monaco bob even more oomph, as demonstrated by Frann Fyne.

8. Roll It

Style Notes: Unlike the flicked bob, which features turned out ends, the Monaco bob is rolled inwards for a vintage look. Create a lasting finish by leaving your ends to cool in velcro rollers for five minutes.

9. Add Volume

Style Notes: While sleek Monaco bobs offer a luxe feel, don’t be afraid to add body for a little more movement. A volumising spray will do this for you.

10. Centre Line

Style Notes: This is a great example of a centre-parted Monaco bob, which looks incredibly sleek.

11. Chin-Length Chop

Style Notes: Monaco bob’s can finish anywhere from the chin to shoulder length—I especially like this style.

