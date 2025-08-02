Sorry, But I'm Already Forecasting Fall Hair Color Trends—These Expert Ideas Will Look Rich Now *and* Later

As I'm sure many of us are, I'm a big fan of saving money whenever and wherever I can. All the same, I don't want to give up those small beauty luxuries, like a flattering seasonal hair color. Don't worry, though. Coloring your hair isn't always the cheapest thing in the world, but according to experts, there are plenty of transitional colors out there that can take you from summer to fall without delivering a major blow to your wallet.
Maybe it's a bit too early to be thinking about this, but IMHO, it's never too soon. Fall will be here like that, and making sure our color stays *that girl* is very important. While it's important to choose the right transitional shade for you and your skin tone, at-home care is equally as important so your color stays looking its best—even if you haven't set foot in a salon in a few months. Kasper Heemskerk, Balmain Hair Couture international education director and colorist, confirms it. "For this season's transition, we're embracing tones that soften summer brightness without requiring high upkeep," he says.
For a few colorist-backed ideas on the best summer-to-fall hair colors and the products to keep your color fresh, keep scrolling. Their genius ideas and favorites are ahead.
Honey Glacé
Heemskerk loves this particular transitional shade for when you're trying to take your summer blonde seamlessly into fall. It perfectly mixes softer brunette and blonde tones without needing too much upkeep. "[This color] balances out faded summer blondes with added richness and depth. Low-commitment glossing also offers high shine with minimal root contrast," he says.
Smoked Caramel
According to Heemskerk, a soft balayage is a great way to transition your summer color into fall. One way he loves to do this is choosing a dimensional brunette shade and pairing it with a soft golden-caramel balayage to give it some extra warmth. "It grows out effortlessly and flatters natural brunettes seeking a subtle seasonal lift," he shares.
Golden Blonde
For natural blondes or anyone looking to keep their blonde looking a little fresher into fall without breaking the bank, celebrity colorist Naomi Knights says booking a golden gloss or doing one yourself at home can be a great option. This will add a bit more dimension and depth to an otherwise solid blonde.
Golden Copper Veil
Copper may not be the most low-maintenance color for everyone, but if your hair is naturally this color or close, golden copper could be a great option for your transitional shade. Heemskerk loves this particular color because it's a soft introduction to warmer tones. "[It's] flattering in autumn light without the commitment of going full red," he explains.
Amber Bronze
For textured hair types, Heemskerk loves shades like amber bronze, which is a rich, warm brunette with golden undertones. "Tone and technique go hand in hand to enhance natural patterns and avoid harsh regrowth lines," he says.
Rich Tobacco
Another shade Knights loves for anyone with naturally dark hair is rich tobacco. While it may not be ideal for those who are naturally blonde, this color is perfect to add richness and warmth to your color and can be achieved with an at-home gloss. "You can also experiment with [color] at home commitment-free using Davines's Alchemic shampoos and conditioners," she adds.
Deep Chocolate
This is another perfect shade Knights recommends for those with darker hair. Heemskerk also loves a similar shade he calls iced espresso, a cool brunette with mushroom-colored undertones. "[It's] sophisticated, wearably cool, and resists warmth. [It] works beautifully on both straight and textured hair," he says.
Transitional Hair Color Products Colorists Love
Balmain Hair Couture
Standard Overnight Repair Serum
Heemskerk always keeps this Balmain serum handy for any hair type, but it adds a little something extra to color-treated hair. He says, "[It's] lightweight, deeply nourishing, and adds a luminous finish. Bonus: It smells divine."
Balmain Hair Couture
Couleurs Couture Illuminating Mask
A good color-boosting mask is just what you need to prolong your summer color. Heemskerk says, "[This] keeps tone rich and hair soft, especially between color appointments."
Rōz
Milk Hair Serum
This Rōz leave-in serum is a favorite of Knights because it's hydrating and color-safe while also being helpful at detangling and fighting frizz.
K18 Biomimetic Hairscience
Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask
Knights also swears by this cult-loved repair treatment from K18. It's great for bleach damage and other color services and helps keep the hair extra healthy.
La Tierra Sagrada
Repair Masque
Knights says this rich, hydrating repair mask is perfect for damaged and color-treated hair. She even went as far as to call it a lifesaver. It's designed to reconstruct and replenish medium to coarse hair textures, so it's also great for type 3 and 4 curls.
Cult and King
Superwater Spray
Knights says this super-hydrating spray from Cult and King is always in her kit for extra hydration. It's especially great for color-treated hair to keep it from becoming damaged and brittle.
