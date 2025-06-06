I Just Got Back From Miami Swim Week—These Are the 8 Swimwear Trends That Dominated

Styles from Leslie Amon, Monday Swimwear, Oséree, and more.

Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2025.
(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week)
I just got back from Paraiso's Miami Swim Week, and naturally, the first thing I started doing was observing the themes emerging across the runways. I couldn't help but immediately notice all of the trends unfolding in real time as the models walked—from polka dots to beads.

Aside from a little bit of laying out in the sun by the ocean, sneaking in a hydrafacial at the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach (highly recommend), and having dinner at Sunny's (one of my favorite restaurants), I spent five days immersed in swimwear—watching back-to-back shows and jotting down notes the whole way through.

With brands such as Leslie Amon, Monday Swimwear, Montce, Oséree, Shan, and so many more on the schedule, there was no shortage of collections to analyze. Some trends felt inevitable—like all the sea references—while others were more surprising, like how much burgundy showed up.

These are the standouts I spotted again and again this season.

Swim Shorts & Skirts

Montce model on the runway during Paraiso Miami Swim Week.

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Montce)

Montce model on the runway during Paraiso Miami Swim Week.

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Montce)

Monday Swimwear model on the runway during Paraiso Miami Swim Week.

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Monday Swimwear)

Monday Swimwear model on the runway during Paraiso Miami Swim Week.

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Monday Swimwear)

I've been wearing swim shorts and skirts for years now, so it was cool to see them on the runway. Monday Swimwear and Montce both featured them in ways that felt more minimalist—not overly retro. As someone who usually gravitates toward a bit more coverage on swim bottoms, I'm always happy when designers branch out from the standard cheeky and thong cuts. I actually like to wear my swim skirts out and about, so I love when pieces feel multipurpose.

More and more, brands seem to be thinking about that type of versatility too. Maria Isabel Falla, Maaji's chief creative officer, told me, "We're most excited about the way swimwear is moving beyond the water and into the streets. The beach-to-street trend is transforming how people wear summer pieces."

fruitybooty,

fruity booty
Marina Knickerbockers

Swim Bikini Shorts
Organic Basics
Swim Bikini Shorts

Blake Swim Shorts | Pink Stripe
With Jéan
Blake Swim Shorts

Monday Swimwear, Cali Short
Monday Swimwear
Cali Short

Cream Raspberry Binded Ballet Skirt
Montce
Cream Raspberry Binded Ballet Skirt

Freya Reversible Skirt
Bond-Eye
Freya Reversible Skirt

Maryam Nassir Zadeh, Bisou Skirt
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Bisou Skirt

Old Navy, High-Waisted Matte Swim Skirt
Old Navy
High-Waisted Matte Swim Skirt

Polka Dots

Cupshe model on the runway during Paraiso Miami Swim Week.

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Week Week/Cupshe)

Montce model on the runway during Paraiso Miami Swim Week.

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Week Week/Montce)

Straight after she walked the Cupshe runway, I asked Kelsey Anderson from season 28 of The Bachelor what swim trend she's into right now, and she shared she's really liking polka dots. While it's already been a major pattern for spring and summer in fashion, it's fun to see it having a resurgence in swimwear as well.

Frankies Bikinis, X Réalisation Par Amore Reversible Bikini Top - Aura
Frankies Bikinis
X Réalisation Par Amore Reversible Bikini Top

Paloma Bikini Top
Leslie Amon
Paloma Bikini Top

Jezebel Shirred Bow Bikini Top
Damson Madder
Jezebel Shirred Bow Bikini Top

No 2456 / Brake Top - Xs
Paloma Wool
Brake Top

Bali Bikini Top - Mint Blurred Dot - Mint Blurred Dot / Xxs
Miaou
Bali Bikini Top

X Kelsey Anderson Poolside Polaroid One-Piece Swimsuit
Cupshe
Poolside Polaroid One-Piece Swimsuit

belle the label,

belle the label
Deniz Top

Hoops

Leslie Amon model on the runway during Paraiso Miami Swim Week.

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Leslie Amon)

Monday Swimwear model on the runway during Paraiso Miami Swim Week.

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Monday Swimwear)

Oséree model on the runway during Paraiso Miami Swim Week.

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Oséree)

Perhaps the biggest trend—and one of the first ones I clocked—was decorative hoops. I saw it at Cupshe, Leslie Amon, Luli Fama, Monday Swimwear, Oh Polly, and Oséree.

fruitybooty,

fruity booty
Elettra Bikini Bottom

Ring Scout Crop Top
Bond-Eye
Ring Scout Crop Top

Monday Swimwear, Honolulu Top - Black
Monday Swimwear
Honolulu Top

Spiral Bandeau Top (faux Suede Cream)
SAME LOS ANGELES
Spiral Bandeau Top

Brazilian Bikini Bottoms
H&M
Brazilian Bikini Bottoms

Embellished Stretch Recycled Bikini Briefs
MATTEAU
Embellished Stretch Recycled Bikini Briefs

Cutouts

Azulu model on the runway during Paraiso Miami Swim Week.

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Azulu)

Leslie Amon model on the runway during Paraiso Miami Swim Week.

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Leslie Amon)

Cutouts were huge this season—with full-on statement shapes. Leslie Amon said that bold cutouts are one of her favorite trends this season, and clearly, other designers agree. They were all over at Azulu, Luli Fama, Oh Polly, and Oséree.

Cipria Cutout Appliquéd Ruched Swimsuit
MAYGEL CORONEL
Cipria Cutout Appliquéd Ruched Swimsuit

Cut-Out Detail Swimsuit | Pp
Gloria Coelho
Cut-Out Detail Swimsuit

Black Chilla One-Piece Swimsuit
J.Kim
Black Chilla One-Piece Swimsuit

Lumière Ring Lurex Swimsuit | Xl
Oséree
Lumière Ring Lurex Swimsuit

Deep-V Plunges

Monday Swimwear model on the runway during Paraiso Miami Swim Week.

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Monday Swimwear)

Shan model on the runway during Paraiso Miami Swim Week.

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Shan)

Sigal model during Paraiso Miami Swim Week.

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Sigal)

Leslie Amon, Monday Swimwear, Shan, and Sigal all offered their own versions of deep-plunge one-pieces.

Monday Swimwear, Florence One Piece - Chili Pepper
Monday Swimwear
Florence One Piece - Chili Pepper

Iconic Swim Deep Plunge One Piece | Obsidian | Xxs
Skims
Iconic Swim Deep Plunge One Piece in Obsidian

V-Neck Swimsuit | One Size
Paramidonna
V-Neck Swimsuit

Echo One Piece
Riot Swim
Echo One Piece

Beads

Bee Surreal model on the runway during Paraiso Miami Swim Week.

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Vogue Mexico)

Leslie Amon model on the runway during Paraiso Miami Swim Week.

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Leslie Amon)

A smaller detail I kept noticing was beading. With so many accents on bikini strings, beads were sprinkled throughout several shows. Taking it to a new level, Leslie Amon and Oceanus went all out with fully hand-beaded swimsuits.

Bead-Embellished Bikini Top
MAGDA BUTRYM
Bead-Embellished Bikini Top

Fruit Triangle Bikini Set
Oceanus
Fruit Triangle Bikini Set

Indi Reversible Triangle Top
Bond-Eye
Indi Reversible Triangle Top

Embellished Plunge-Neck Swimsuit
COS
Embellished Plunge-Neck Swimsuit

X Revolve Sandry Dashi Bikini Top
Agua Bendita
Sandry Dashi Bikini Top

Ocean References

Azulu model on the runway during Paraiso Miami Swim Week.

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Azulu)

Leslie Amon model on the runway during Paraiso Miami Swim Week.

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Leslie Amon)

Oceanus x Sojos model on the runway during Paraiso Miami Swim Week.

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Oceanus x Sojos)

Oséree model on the runway during Paraiso Miami Swim Week.

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Oséree)

Ocean references always show up at Miami Swim Week. Starfish were a personal favorite this year, seen in embroidery, prints, and centerpieces. Another consistent theme was scalloped seashell edges at Azulu, Cupshe, Luli Fama, and Oséree.

Mia Marina Bikini Set
Oceanus
Mia Marina Bikini Set

farfetch,

Oséree
Shell-Embellished Swimsuit

Lumière Bikini | S
Oséree
Lumière Bikini

Shell Bandeau Bikini
Leslie Amon
Shell Bandeau Bikini

Noteworthy Colors

Montce model on the runway during Paraiso Miami Swim Week.

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Montce)

Oséree model on the runway during Paraiso Miami Swim Week.

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Oséree)

Sigal model on the runway during Paraiso Miami Swim Week.

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Sigal)

Oséree model on the runway during Paraiso Miami Swim Week.

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Oséree)

Monday Swimwear model on the runway during Paraiso Miami Swim Week.

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Monday Swimwear)

Castañer model on the runway during Paraiso Miami Swim Week.

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Vogue Mexico)

Monday Swimwear model on the runway during Paraiso Miami Swim Week.

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Monday Swimwear)

Montce model on the runway during Paraiso Miami Swim Week.

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Montce)

Shan model on the runway during Paraiso Miami Swim Week.

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Shan)

When it came to noteworthy colors this season, the most unexpected was rich burgundy. I saw the shade at Montce, Oh Polly, Oséree, and Shan. While it's not a color I'd usually associate with swimwear (or summer in general), it looked incredibly chic.

Baby blue was no surprise. I've already written about my obsession with it, so I like that Castañer, Cupshe, Monday Swimwear, and Oséree are continuing the trend.

Another shade I kept taking note of—and loved—was chic cream. It was in collections from Leslie Amon, Monday Swimwear, Montce, Oh Polly, and Shan, and it felt really refined and elegant.

Dova One Piece
Tularosa
Dova One Piece

Lumière Bikini | S
Oséree
Lumière Bikini

Monday Swimwear, Malibu Top - Ibiza Blue
Monday Swimwear
Malibu Top

Glitter-Detailing Bikini | M
Oséree
Glitter-Detailing Bikini

Asymmetric Plain Swimsuit
Zara
Asymmetric Plain Swimsuit

Monday Swimwear, Capri Top - Champagne Shiny Jersey
Monday Swimwear
Capri Top

Tropez Rib Tie Waist One-Piece Swimsuit
MONTCE
Tropez Rib Tie Waist One-Piece Swimsuit

Audry Hiaoui
Associate Shopping Editor
