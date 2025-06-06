I Just Got Back From Miami Swim Week—These Are the 8 Swimwear Trends That Dominated

I just got back from Paraiso's Miami Swim Week, and naturally, the first thing I started doing was observing the themes emerging across the runways. I couldn't help but immediately notice all of the trends unfolding in real time as the models walked—from polka dots to beads.

Aside from a little bit of laying out in the sun by the ocean, sneaking in a hydrafacial at the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach (highly recommend), and having dinner at Sunny's (one of my favorite restaurants), I spent five days immersed in swimwear—watching back-to-back shows and jotting down notes the whole way through.

With brands such as Leslie Amon, Monday Swimwear, Montce, Oséree, Shan, and so many more on the schedule, there was no shortage of collections to analyze. Some trends felt inevitable—like all the sea references—while others were more surprising, like how much burgundy showed up.

These are the standouts I spotted again and again this season.

Swim Shorts & Skirts

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Montce)

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Montce)

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Monday Swimwear)

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Monday Swimwear)

I've been wearing swim shorts and skirts for years now, so it was cool to see them on the runway. Monday Swimwear and Montce both featured them in ways that felt more minimalist—not overly retro. As someone who usually gravitates toward a bit more coverage on swim bottoms, I'm always happy when designers branch out from the standard cheeky and thong cuts. I actually like to wear my swim skirts out and about, so I love when pieces feel multipurpose.

More and more, brands seem to be thinking about that type of versatility too. Maria Isabel Falla, Maaji's chief creative officer, told me, "We're most excited about the way swimwear is moving beyond the water and into the streets. The beach-to-street trend is transforming how people wear summer pieces."

Polka Dots

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Week Week/Cupshe)

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Week Week/Montce)

Straight after she walked the Cupshe runway, I asked Kelsey Anderson from season 28 of The Bachelor what swim trend she's into right now, and she shared she's really liking polka dots. While it's already been a major pattern for spring and summer in fashion, it's fun to see it having a resurgence in swimwear as well.

Hoops

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Leslie Amon)

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Monday Swimwear)

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Oséree)

Perhaps the biggest trend—and one of the first ones I clocked—was decorative hoops. I saw it at Cupshe, Leslie Amon, Luli Fama, Monday Swimwear, Oh Polly, and Oséree.

Cutouts

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Azulu)

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Leslie Amon)

Cutouts were huge this season—with full-on statement shapes. Leslie Amon said that bold cutouts are one of her favorite trends this season, and clearly, other designers agree. They were all over at Azulu, Luli Fama, Oh Polly, and Oséree.

Deep-V Plunges

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Monday Swimwear)

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Shan)

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Sigal)

Leslie Amon, Monday Swimwear, Shan, and Sigal all offered their own versions of deep-plunge one-pieces.

Beads

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Vogue Mexico)

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Leslie Amon)

A smaller detail I kept noticing was beading. With so many accents on bikini strings, beads were sprinkled throughout several shows. Taking it to a new level, Leslie Amon and Oceanus went all out with fully hand-beaded swimsuits.

Ocean References

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Azulu)

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Leslie Amon)

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Oceanus x Sojos)

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Oséree)

Ocean references always show up at Miami Swim Week. Starfish were a personal favorite this year, seen in embroidery, prints, and centerpieces. Another consistent theme was scalloped seashell edges at Azulu, Cupshe, Luli Fama, and Oséree.

Noteworthy Colors

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Montce)

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Oséree)

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Sigal)

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Oséree)

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Monday Swimwear)

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Vogue Mexico)

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Monday Swimwear)

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Montce)

(Image credit: Paraiso Miami Swim Week/Shan)

When it came to noteworthy colors this season, the most unexpected was rich burgundy. I saw the shade at Montce, Oh Polly, Oséree, and Shan. While it's not a color I'd usually associate with swimwear (or summer in general), it looked incredibly chic.

Baby blue was no surprise. I've already written about my obsession with it, so I like that Castañer, Cupshe, Monday Swimwear, and Oséree are continuing the trend.

Another shade I kept taking note of—and loved—was chic cream. It was in collections from Leslie Amon, Monday Swimwear, Montce, Oh Polly, and Shan, and it felt really refined and elegant.