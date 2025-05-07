Elsa Hosk Is My Hair Muse—I Just Discovered the Secret Weapon for Her Shiny, Old Money Bob
I know I'm not alone when I say that Elsa Hosk is my ultimate hair muse. Her "old money" bob, after all, is the crown jewel of countless mood boards—including many of our own! I've never gone short, but if there's one person who could convince me to toss my Rapunzel-esque hair goals out the window, it's the model and founder of Helsa Studio. Her mane somehow manages to look extra polished yet effortlessly tousled, soft yet voluminous with a shine that's unmatched.
Nailing that soft, airy bounce is a delicate dance I thought only existed on the crowded set of hair commercials—complete with a team of stylists to strategically place every "effortless" strand—so Hosk must be some sort of hair wizard to make hers look so elegantly undone day after day. I haven't been able to pin down her exact sorcery (I'll do some more digging, don't you worry), but I do know she's been leaning on a secret product to coif her bob as of late, and after testing the formula myself, I can confirm that it's magic in a bottle. Introducing Hosk's glossy styler of choice: Emi Jay's Heavenly Hair Milk.
What Does Emi Jay's Heavenly Hair Milk Do?
Heavenly Hair Milk is a multi-use pre-styling serum, meaning it effectively preps your strands for whatever look you're gunning for—a bouncy blowout, effortless air-dry, conditioned slick-back, et al. The 3-in-1 formula protects up to 450 degrees, cuts down on drying time, and smooths frizz, so it really is like the Swiss army knife of hair serums. (I find it also detangles like a dream—but more on my personal review later.) Julianne Goldmark, the founder of Emi Jay, says you can even use it to re-hydrate and soften salty, post-beach strands, making it a fabulous summer styler. Essentially: It's the only one-and-done hair serum you'll ever need—and I wouldn't expect anything less from Emi Jay, a brand well-known for its streamlined, aesthetically pleasing hair kit staples.
Like its name suggests, Heavenly Hair Milk has a lightweight, milky consistency that instantly sinks into strands—but don't confuse its airy texture with a meek ingredient list. No, this elixir is brimming with hair-healthy MVPs, such as hyaluronic acid to plump strands with hydration; hydrolyzed quinoa to strengthen hair fibers; linseed extract to nourish the follicles and coat the lengths in healthy fatty acids; marshmallow root to enhance smoothness and shine; and panthenol to attract water to the hair strand, resulting in bouncy, supple hair.
A bonus? It smells incredible. The elevated vanilla-almond fragrance clings onto strands without overpowering the senses—think light whiffs on your pillow and every time your hair catches the breeze. Honestly, the scent rivals my favorite milk perfume (again, a nod to its name) with soft, creamy notes of rice milk, oat, and Thai coconut.
My Honest Review
As I alluded to up top, anything Elsa Hosk uses has instant "add to cart" potential, so I was champing at the bit to give this hair milk a try. I first used it as a pre-blowout serum given Goldmark's praise: "It heat-protects, detangles, and cuts down the drying time—I honestly can do the perfect blowout in 10 minutes," she shares. I echo the adoration; no lie, I've never had a smoother result. Somehow, I was able to nail that coveted '90s bounce without experiencing any sort of frizz (a feat given my thick, coarse wavy-curly hair).
However, the formula is brimming with so many nourishing players that Goldmark says you could use it as a standard leave-in if you please. "On damp or wet hair, I’ll do 3 to 4 pumps of Heavenly Hair Milk, scrunch my hair, and let it do its thing," she explains. Note, I've never been one to "let my hair do its thing." I use no less than four styling products every wash day to soften and define my curls (leave-in, serum, oil, and gel), so a minimal one-product regimen sounded like a pipe dream—especially during the summer, when even the mention of humidity makes my hair fall victim to frizz.
Let me tell you, Heavenly Hair Milk delivered. It somehow made my hair dry faster without drawing out precious moisture (which is what often leads to frizz). I didn't even need a ton of product to saturate and soften my whole mane, which is rather rare for lightweight, milky serums. (I usually douse my strands in serum to achieve the same effect.) In short: Achieving fluffy, supermodel hair has never felt so easy. All I need now is a Hosk-approved bob...
