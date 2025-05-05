Zoe Saldaña and Pamela Anderson Debuted Drastic Bob Transformations on the Met Gala Red Carpet

See them in action.

Jamie Schneider's avatar
By
published
in News

The Met Gala red carpet is a breeding ground for beauty trends, and this year proves to be no different. (Just take a look at our favorite glam moments!) Given that bobs are piping hot right now, we of course expected to see some short styles crop up (pun intended), but still, we were left slack-jawed by Zoe Saldaña's and Pamela Anderson's new 'dos. Keep scrolling for all the inspo.

Pamela Anderson at the 2025 Met Gala

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Anderson actually soft-launched her micro bob days ago at the Tory Burch Foundation Founders Breakfast, but her style was somewhat concealed by a bucket hat. We knew she went short—a departure from the long, tousled strands the Baywatch star is known for—but the entire look remained a bit of a mystery. Now, we can see that she has embraced the bob game in full force with a set of baby bangs, exuding elegance in her crystal-embellished Tory Burch gown.

Pamela Anderson at the 2025 Met Gala

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Okay, how chic is Saldaña's micro bob? The blunt cut stops right at her jawline, which frames her bone structure beautifully and enhances the structured tailoring of her Thom Browne ensemble. The Emilia Pérez star also paired her bob with a set of baby bangs, which draws the attention right to her eyes and cheekbones. Celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak is the master behind Saldaña's stunning style, so we can assume plenty of Rōz haircare staples were used to perfect the shape. Shop them all below, along with more editor-loved products for short, sleek looks.

Shop the Best Bob Styling Products

Evergreen Hair Styling Cream
RŌZ
Evergreen Hair Styling Cream

Santa Lucia Heat Protectant Styling Hair Oil
RŌZ
Santa Lucia Heat Protectant Styling Hair Oil

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, 6.7 Fl Oz – Keep Your Hair Frizz-Free and Shiny No Matter the Weather With Award-Winning Anti-Humidity Treatment
COLOR WOW
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

The Gelly Type Strong Hold Gel
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
The Gelly Type Strong Hold Gel

Tresemme A-List Collection Instant Fix Styling Stick, Hair Wax, Golden Vanilla & Sandalwood Scent - 1.05oz
Tresemmé
A-List Collection Instant Fix Styling Stick

Supershine Moisturizing Hair Cream
Oribe
Supershine Moisturizing Hair Cream

Liquid Glass High-Gloss Finishing Serum
Drybar
Liquid Glass High-Gloss Finishing Serum

Explore More:
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty Editor

Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn. 

Latest
  • Sabrina carpenter wears a blazer and no pants to the met gala.
    Sabrina Carpenter Just Went Entirely Pantsless on the Met Gala Red Carpet

    Whoa.

  • Rihanna at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2025 Met Gala: "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York, New York.
    Yep, Rihanna Just Revealed Her Pregnancy Minutes Before the Met Gala

    In F/W 25 Miu Miu, no less.

You might also like
View More ▸