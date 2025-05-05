The Met Gala red carpet is a breeding ground for beauty trends, and this year proves to be no different. (Just take a look at our favorite glam moments!) Given that bobs are piping hot right now, we of course expected to see some short styles crop up (pun intended), but still, we were left slack-jawed by Zoe Saldaña's and Pamela Anderson's new 'dos. Keep scrolling for all the inspo.

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Anderson actually soft-launched her micro bob days ago at the Tory Burch Foundation Founders Breakfast, but her style was somewhat concealed by a bucket hat. We knew she went short—a departure from the long, tousled strands the Baywatch star is known for—but the entire look remained a bit of a mystery. Now, we can see that she has embraced the bob game in full force with a set of baby bangs, exuding elegance in her crystal-embellished Tory Burch gown.

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Okay, how chic is Saldaña's micro bob? The blunt cut stops right at her jawline, which frames her bone structure beautifully and enhances the structured tailoring of her Thom Browne ensemble. The Emilia Pérez star also paired her bob with a set of baby bangs, which draws the attention right to her eyes and cheekbones. Celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak is the master behind Saldaña's stunning style, so we can assume plenty of Rōz haircare staples were used to perfect the shape. Shop them all below, along with more editor-loved products for short, sleek looks.

Shop the Best Bob Styling Products

RŌZ Evergreen Hair Styling Cream $32 SHOP NOW

RŌZ Santa Lucia Heat Protectant Styling Hair Oil $22 SHOP NOW

COLOR WOW Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray $28 SHOP NOW

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna The Gelly Type Strong Hold Gel $26 SHOP NOW

Tresemmé A-List Collection Instant Fix Styling Stick $12 SHOP NOW

Oribe Supershine Moisturizing Hair Cream $24 SHOP NOW