Zoe Saldaña and Pamela Anderson Debuted Drastic Bob Transformations on the Met Gala Red Carpet
See them in action.
The Met Gala red carpet is a breeding ground for beauty trends, and this year proves to be no different. (Just take a look at our favorite glam moments!) Given that bobs are piping hot right now, we of course expected to see some short styles crop up (pun intended), but still, we were left slack-jawed by Zoe Saldaña's and Pamela Anderson's new 'dos. Keep scrolling for all the inspo.
Anderson actually soft-launched her micro bob days ago at the Tory Burch Foundation Founders Breakfast, but her style was somewhat concealed by a bucket hat. We knew she went short—a departure from the long, tousled strands the Baywatch star is known for—but the entire look remained a bit of a mystery. Now, we can see that she has embraced the bob game in full force with a set of baby bangs, exuding elegance in her crystal-embellished Tory Burch gown.
Okay, how chic is Saldaña's micro bob? The blunt cut stops right at her jawline, which frames her bone structure beautifully and enhances the structured tailoring of her Thom Browne ensemble. The Emilia Pérez star also paired her bob with a set of baby bangs, which draws the attention right to her eyes and cheekbones. Celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak is the master behind Saldaña's stunning style, so we can assume plenty of Rōz haircare staples were used to perfect the shape. Shop them all below, along with more editor-loved products for short, sleek looks.
Shop the Best Bob Styling Products
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.
