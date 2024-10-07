Glossy, Timeless and Rich-Looking—This Short Haircut Will Dominate This Winter
As a beauty editor who often writes about the latest hair trends, I spend a lot of my time looking at different bob haircuts. This short hairstyle has been in style for what feels like forever, and I'm not mad about it. In fact, I think it's the perfect haircut to wear this autumn and winter, as it will pair perfectly with chunky knitwear and coats. However, choosing what bob haircut to go for can be tricky, as there are so many options out there.
After having a look on Instagram and doing a quick search on Google Trends, it seems that this season there is one bob haircut that is proving particularly popular, and that's the sleek bob.
Now, as the name suggests, this hairstyle is super glossy and chic. It usually consists of a blunt bob haircut, but it also works beautifully with layers. The trick is to use a hair tool of your choice to get that sleek, polished finish. I would also suggest adding a little bit of hair oil or shine spray for a silky smooth look. What I love about this style is that it's totally timeless and will easily elevate any outfit.
Don't believe me? Keep on scrolling for some of the chicest sleek bob haircuts to try this autumn and winter...
Sleek Bob Haircut Inspiration
Hailey Bieber's blunt, sleek bob looks so elegant.
I love how the ends of this bob have been curled inwards for a polished finish.
A side parting and a sleek bob are a match made in heaven.
So cool.
This picture is a whole mood.
A layered sleek bob? Yes please.
A micro sleek bob is also super chic for autumn and winter.
Lily Collins proves that a sleek bob can easily be dressed up or down.
So stylish.
Look at that shine!
Products You Need for a Sleek Bob
This mini hair straightener is great for styling bobs and other short hairstyles.
Add some shine spray to your sleek bob for a healthy, glossy-looking finish.
A silk pillowcase will help to keep your bob hairstyle nice and smooth. Slip is my go-to brand for silk hair products, and seeing as the brand is celebrating its 20th anniversary, I might have to treat myself to a new one!
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
-
I've Tried Hundreds of Amazon Beauty Items—Here Are My 3 Unequivocal Favorites
From a French lash serum to a TikTok-viral collagen mask.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
I'm Already Thinking About Holiday Hair Trends, so I Asked a Fashion Designer to Give Me Inspo
The result is swoon-worthy.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Hairstylists Agree: These 14 Bob Trends Will Be Huge This Season
To the salon!
By Eleanor Vousden
-
Brooke Shields Just Taught Me Her Genius Tip for Reviving a 4-Day Blowout
The secret to supermodel hair.
By Jamie Schneider
-
There's No Magical Elixir for Hair Growth, But This Underrated Oil Comes Pretty Close
You'll definitely want to try this.
By Maya Thomas
-
Experts Say This Unexpected Kitchen Staple Unlocks Strong, Shiny Italian-Girl Hair
It's probably in your pantry right now.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
The Biggest Beauty Trend on the Emmys Red Carpet? Old Hollywood Glamour
Timeless.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
From Paris to Oslo, Stylish Europeans Are Choosing These 5 Chic Hair Colors This Fall
Salon inspo aplenty.
By Eleanor Vousden