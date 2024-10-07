Glossy, Timeless and Rich-Looking—This Short Haircut Will Dominate This Winter

As a beauty editor who often writes about the latest hair trends, I spend a lot of my time looking at different bob haircuts. This short hairstyle has been in style for what feels like forever, and I'm not mad about it. In fact, I think it's the perfect haircut to wear this autumn and winter, as it will pair perfectly with chunky knitwear and coats. However, choosing what bob haircut to go for can be tricky, as there are so many options out there.

After having a look on Instagram and doing a quick search on Google Trends, it seems that this season there is one bob haircut that is proving particularly popular, and that's the sleek bob.

Now, as the name suggests, this hairstyle is super glossy and chic. It usually consists of a blunt bob haircut, but it also works beautifully with layers. The trick is to use a hair tool of your choice to get that sleek, polished finish. I would also suggest adding a little bit of hair oil or shine spray for a silky smooth look. What I love about this style is that it's totally timeless and will easily elevate any outfit.

Don't believe me? Keep on scrolling for some of the chicest sleek bob haircuts to try this autumn and winter...

Sleek Bob Haircut Inspiration

Hailey Bieber's blunt, sleek bob looks so elegant.

I love how the ends of this bob have been curled inwards for a polished finish.

A side parting and a sleek bob are a match made in heaven.

So cool.

This picture is a whole mood.

A layered sleek bob? Yes please.

A micro sleek bob is also super chic for autumn and winter.

Lily Collins proves that a sleek bob can easily be dressed up or down.

So stylish.

Look at that shine!

Products You Need for a Sleek Bob

GHD Hair Mini Hair Straightener £159 SHOP NOW This mini hair straightener is great for styling bobs and other short hairstyles.

Color Wow Extra Mist-Ical Shine Spray £28 SHOP NOW Add some shine spray to your sleek bob for a healthy, glossy-looking finish.

Slip Silk Pillowcase - Queen £89 SHOP NOW A silk pillowcase will help to keep your bob hairstyle nice and smooth. Slip is my go-to brand for silk hair products, and seeing as the brand is celebrating its 20th anniversary, I might have to treat myself to a new one!

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil £35 SHOP NOW This hair oil always makes my hair so soft and shiny.