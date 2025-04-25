If I Were to Cut My Hair Short, I'd 1000% Go for the Boyfriend Bob

Look, I'm pretty attached to my long hair. Despite hearing whispers of a brand-new bob trend every single day (no exaggeration), I have yet to succumb to a shorter chop. It's not that I don't find them adorable. I do! I swear! It's just that cropped strands often require more maintenance than weighty, Rapunzel-esque lengths—I've had bangs, so I know this—and my wavy-curly hair is already pretty fussy to begin with. The last thing I want to do is tack on minutes to my styling routine.

That said, there are some bob styles that don't require so much upkeep—dare I say they're effortless? One in particular has me intrigued, as it suits pretty much every face shape and looks even better with an undone, tousled texture (win, win!). Behold, the boyfriend bob.

What Is the Boyfriend Bob?

"The boyfriend bob is a slightly boxier, more relaxed take on the classic bob," explains pro hairstylist Franck Izquierdo, co-founder of IGK Hair Care. "It has a masculine edge to it but still feels super modern and wearable." Hence the "boyfriend" moniker. Imagine a '60s square bob with a little less emphasis on the geometric shape; that imperfect nature is what helps it topple over into "boyfriend" territory. "Think less polished, more effortless, and a little cool-girl undone," Izquierdo adds. "It’s usually cut just around the chin or a bit longer with a blunt edge and minimal layering."

The best part? It suits every face shape and hair type. "Honestly, it’s pretty versatile. It looks amazing on oval-, round-, and heart-shaped faces, especially since the blunt lines help add structure," shares Izquierdo. "If someone has a longer face shape, they can always tweak the length or add subtle volume to create more balance." A little frizz (gasp!) actually gives the boyfriend bob tons of life, which is particularly why it's speaking to me for summer; my hair typically has no trouble looking fluffy.

Boyfriend-Bob Inspiration

Laura Harrier is arguably the queen of the boyfriend bob.

So is Elsa Hosk, FWIW.

Wavy ends make the look appear so laid-back.

I also love this slightly sleeker version.

A boyfriend bob with bangs just makes sense. Although, one could argue that turns it into a '90s-heartthrob bob. Semantics!

Ready for a boyfriend bob? "Tell your stylist you want a chin-length bob with a blunt cut and very light texture through the ends—nothing too layered or styled," advises Izquierdo. "You want it to feel intentionally relaxed." As for styling, he recommends a center part to really nail that effortless "boyfriend" vibe. "But it also works if you prefer something slightly off-center," he adds.

The Best Products for a Boyfriend Bob

IGK Beach Club Volume Texture Spray $36 SHOP NOW Izquierdo is quick to recommend his texturizing spray "for that effortless, matte wave."

Curlsmith Defrizzion Curl Reviving Wand $189 SHOP NOW This easy-to-use curling wand has four interchangeable barrels to match different curl types. Let me tell you it's a game changer for curly and wavy hair.

Not Your Mother's Beach Babe Texturizing Sea Salt Spray $10 SHOP NOW I also love this sea salt spray for some "undone" texture.

IGK Good Behavior 4-In-1 Prep Spray $34 SHOP NOW "Or if you want it sleeker, go for Good Behavior 4-in-1 Prep Spray to smooth and protect without losing the edge of the cut," Izquierdo adds.

Act + Acre 4% Candelilla Matte Styling Paste $38 SHOP NOW This styling paste will add a perfect amount of "grit" to your blunt ends.

Kérastase Gloss Absolu Glaze Drops Anti-Frizz Hair Oil $36 SHOP NOW Every bob must have impeccable shine!

Crown Affair The Texturizing Air Dry Hair Mousse $38 SHOP NOW One of my favorite mousses for wavy-curly hair.