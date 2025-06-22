When it comes to summer hair trends, nothing excites me more than a fresh new hair colour. In fact, I always try and book an appointment for the end of June so that I can refresh my look ahead of the warmer months.

While there are plenty of different options out there, one look I come back to time and time again is a classic blonde balayage. I love adding some lighter blonde highlights into my brunette ends to give my hair that sun-kissed effect. However, this year I'm a little bored of going for the same thing again and again, and I think I'm ready to go blonde all over.

It's time for a hair transformation, so I've been doing my research into the best summer hair colours for blondes. I reached out to Charley Henery, British colour technician of the year and international artistic director at TONI&GUY, who shared all of her top recommendations with me. From "buttercream blonde" to "iced champagne" and more, keep on scrolling for some of the coolest hair colours of the season...

5 Trending Summer Hair Colours for Blondes, as Recommended by an Expert

1. Buttercream Blonde

First up is "buttercream blonde". As described by Henery, this colour is rich, warm and luxe, and is perfect for those blondes who want a more golden, glossy look this summer.

What I love about this trend is that it looks super natural and chic, and while the warm, golden hue is perfect for summer, it will also work for every single season.

2. Rooted Baby Blonde

Another slightly more natural and low-maintenance option for the warmer months is this rooted baby blonde look. "[This look has] ultra-light ends with a softly shadowed root for depth," explains Henery.

No need to worry about going to the salon every few weeks, as this trend allows you to embrace your natural hair colour. Simply ask your hairdresser to blend the blonde highlights naturally into your roots for this shadowed effect.

Now, if you want something a bit brighter, I'm obsessed with "iced champagne" hair. Henery tells me that this look features a delicate blend of warm and cool tones, and has a hint of pearl for a high-shine finish.

To keep your "iced champagne" hair looking as shiny as possible this summer, I recommend investing in an at-home hair gloss treatment or one of the best hair oils to get that salon-worthy look.

4. Luxe Lights

If you don't want to go for an all-over colour, but you do want to incorporate hints of blonde into your look this summer, then the "luxe lights" trend might be the one for you. "A shade taken from our latest campaign, House of TONI&GUY, luxe lights combines natural tones with bold highlights for a radiant, dimensional finish," says Henery.

Whether you want to go all out or just want a couple of bold highlights at the front of your hair, there are lots of different ways to wear the trend this summer.

5. Linen Blonde

Last but by no means least, say hello to the linen blonde hair trend. "A go-to neutral blonde, [this trend is] soft, creamy, and universally flattering," Henery tells me. My summer wardrobe is packed with linen skirts and dresses, so I might as well match my hair to my outfit, right?

This is easily one of the most expensive-looking hair colours I have come across, and I have no doubt that the timeless, creamy shade will be in style for years to come.

