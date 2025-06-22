From "Buttercream" to "Iced Champagne"—These Are the Blonde Hair Colours to Know This Summer

If you want to update your blonde hair this season, we've rounded up some of the best hair colour trends to try.

Three women with different shades of blonde in their hair
(Image credit: @chasemarieee, @meganadelaide, @celmatique)
Jump to category:
Grace Lindsay's avatar
By
published
in Features

When it comes to summer hair trends, nothing excites me more than a fresh new hair colour. In fact, I always try and book an appointment for the end of June so that I can refresh my look ahead of the warmer months.

While there are plenty of different options out there, one look I come back to time and time again is a classic blonde balayage. I love adding some lighter blonde highlights into my brunette ends to give my hair that sun-kissed effect. However, this year I'm a little bored of going for the same thing again and again, and I think I'm ready to go blonde all over.

It's time for a hair transformation, so I've been doing my research into the best summer hair colours for blondes. I reached out to Charley Henery, British colour technician of the year and international artistic director at TONI&GUY, who shared all of her top recommendations with me. From "buttercream blonde" to "iced champagne" and more, keep on scrolling for some of the coolest hair colours of the season...

1. Buttercream Blonde

Suki Waterhouse taking a selfie with warm golden blonde hair and a shag haircut

(Image credit: @sukiwaterhouse)

First up is "buttercream blonde". As described by Henery, this colour is rich, warm and luxe, and is perfect for those blondes who want a more golden, glossy look this summer.

Ciara with warm, golden blonde hair styled in bouncy waves

(Image credit: @ciara)

What I love about this trend is that it looks super natural and chic, and while the warm, golden hue is perfect for summer, it will also work for every single season.

Shop the Look:

dpHUE Gloss+ Golden Blonde
Dphue
Gloss+ Golden Blonde

This golden blonde hair gloss will add beautiful shine to your new hair colour.

Bumble and Bumble Brilliantine 50ml
Bumble and Bumble
Brilliantine

Add a glossy, tousled finish to your new look with Bumble and Bumble's Brilliantine cream.

2. Rooted Baby Blonde

A woman with curly hair styled in an updo, with natural roots and bright blonde ends

(Image credit: @celmatique)

Another slightly more natural and low-maintenance option for the warmer months is this rooted baby blonde look. "[This look has] ultra-light ends with a softly shadowed root for depth," explains Henery.

A woman wearing sunglasses with blonde highlights and natural roots

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

No need to worry about going to the salon every few weeks, as this trend allows you to embrace your natural hair colour. Simply ask your hairdresser to blend the blonde highlights naturally into your roots for this shadowed effect.

Shop the Look:

K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Peptide Prep Detox Shampoo 250ml
K18 Biomimetic Hairscience
Peptide Prep Detox Shampoo

Keep your roots looking fresh with K18's clarifying shampoo.

Gisou Honey Gloss Ceramide Therapy Hair Mask 230ml
Gisou
Honey Gloss Ceramide Therapy Hair Mask

Don't forget to nourish your ends with a hydrating hair mask, like the Gisou Honey Gloss Ceramide Therapy Mask.

3. Iced Champagne

A woman posing on a bed wearing a white lace top, jeans and boots with icy blonde hair

(Image credit: @meganadelaide)

Now, if you want something a bit brighter, I'm obsessed with "iced champagne" hair. Henery tells me that this look features a delicate blend of warm and cool tones, and has a hint of pearl for a high-shine finish.

Kelly Rowland dancing in front of a piano with icy blonde hair

(Image credit: @kellyrowland)

To keep your "iced champagne" hair looking as shiny as possible this summer, I recommend investing in an at-home hair gloss treatment or one of the best hair oils to get that salon-worthy look.

Shop the Look:

Kérastase Blond Absolu Bain Ultra Violet Shampoo 250ml
Kérastase
Blond Absolu Bain Ultra Violet Shampoo

Keep your blonde hair looking bright with an effective purple shampoo.

Ouai Hair Oil 45ml
Ouai
Hair Oil

Enhance the pearlescent finish and nourish your ends with Ouai's hair oil.

4. Luxe Lights

Sofia Grainge taking a mirror selfie with blonde highlights

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

If you don't want to go for an all-over colour, but you do want to incorporate hints of blonde into your look this summer, then the "luxe lights" trend might be the one for you. "A shade taken from our latest campaign, House of TONI&GUY, luxe lights combines natural tones with bold highlights for a radiant, dimensional finish," says Henery.

A woman posing in New York in a little black dress with blonde highlights

(Image credit: @kitkeenan)

Whether you want to go all out or just want a couple of bold highlights at the front of your hair, there are lots of different ways to wear the trend this summer.

Shop the Look:

Shark Beauty Smoothstyle Hot Brush and Smoothing Comb
Shark Beauty
Smoothstyle Hot Brush and Smoothing Comb

If you want a salon-worthy blow-dry to show off your new highlights, I recommend this hot brush from Shark.

Amika Top Gloss Shine Spray
Amika
Top Gloss Shine Spray

Finish things off with a little bit of shine spray and watch the compliments roll in.

5. Linen Blonde

A woman in New York wearing a white two piece set with creamy blonde hair

(Image credit: @chasemarieee)

Last but by no means least, say hello to the linen blonde hair trend. "A go-to neutral blonde, [this trend is] soft, creamy, and universally flattering," Henery tells me. My summer wardrobe is packed with linen skirts and dresses, so I might as well match my hair to my outfit, right?

A woman sat outside a cafe with linen blonde hair

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

This is easily one of the most expensive-looking hair colours I have come across, and I have no doubt that the timeless, creamy shade will be in style for years to come.

Shop the Trend:

Toni & Guy Colour Radiance Pro Shampoo
Toni & Guy
Colour Radiance Pro Shampoo

Care for your linen blonde hair colour this summer with Toni & Guy's protective shampoo.

Curlsmith Effortless Waves 237ml
Curlsmith
Effortless Waves

This shade looks so beautiful with waves and curls, and this spray from Curlsmith will help to define your natural wavy texture.

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

Latest