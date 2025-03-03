Bob haircuts have dominated the last few years and Kendall Jenner just proved that they're not going anywhere for spring either at last night's Oscars 2025 after party hosted by Vanity Fair. The model is considered a trailblazer when it comes to all-things style, so when she had her longer lengths chopped into a chic, chin-grazing hairstyle, you better believe the internet took note. And while you'll still see her sporting longer styles by way of wigs and extensions for photo shoots and runway appearances, when she's off the clock, she's remained very loyal to her crop.

While Jenner can usually be found with a her bob styled in loose waves, for her Oscars red carpet appearance, she showcased a whole new 2025 short hair trend—one I think has the potential to be spring's biggest.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Forgoing texture for a sleeker take, Jenner's bob was styled smooth at the roots, the centre part further cementing the clean silhouette. Then, from the point her hair reaches her ears, her ends begin to flick, creating a sleek, kicked-out shape, which we're coining the A-line bob.

Given Jenner's latest look, I have a feeling that the A-line bobs are going to take off in a meaningful way in the next few months, especially as so many of us are looking for ways to make our style feel fresh ahead of spring 2025. This trend can easily be re-created on any short hair length—simply smooth the hair then, when you reach the mid-lengths of your hair, begin to curve your the tool in a 45-degree motion to get that A-line shape at the ends.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Scroll on for everything you need to re-create Kendall Jenner's Oscars A-line bob below.

Products for Creating an A-Line Bob

Dyson Corrale Straightener in Bright Copper £400 SHOP NOW The Dyson Corrale's patented technology groups and smooths the hair together, which is especially handy when it comes to creating sleek styles such as this.

GISOU Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil 20ml £19 SHOP NOW Run this through your lengths for added shine and dimension.

GHD Hair Glide Hot Brush £179 SHOP NOW For any sort of smooth hair styling, this hot brush cannot be bettered. Owing to its size, it works better on bobs that are chin-length or longer.

Arkive The Veil Hairspray £13 SHOP NOW A hairspray is essential to hold this style—this lightweight formula will give you the reinforcement you want without any crunch.

Shark Flexstyle 4-In-1 Air Styler & Hair Dryer for Straight & Wavy Hair £200 SHOP NOW For all of your bob styling needs, this Shark multi-styler will prove a gamechanger.

Hair by Sam Mcknight Self Control Gel £22 SHOP NOW For an extra slicked look, apply this lightly to the lengths of your hair.

Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray £31 SHOP NOW If you have fine hair, this texture spray will help you to create more volume and hold.