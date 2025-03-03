Congrats, Kendall Jenner—Your A-Line Bob Was the Chicest Hairstyle at the Oscars Afterparty
Bob haircuts have dominated the last few years and Kendall Jenner just proved that they're not going anywhere for spring either at last night's Oscars 2025 after party hosted by Vanity Fair. The model is considered a trailblazer when it comes to all-things style, so when she had her longer lengths chopped into a chic, chin-grazing hairstyle, you better believe the internet took note. And while you'll still see her sporting longer styles by way of wigs and extensions for photo shoots and runway appearances, when she's off the clock, she's remained very loyal to her crop.
While Jenner can usually be found with a her bob styled in loose waves, for her Oscars red carpet appearance, she showcased a whole new 2025 short hair trend—one I think has the potential to be spring's biggest.
Forgoing texture for a sleeker take, Jenner's bob was styled smooth at the roots, the centre part further cementing the clean silhouette. Then, from the point her hair reaches her ears, her ends begin to flick, creating a sleek, kicked-out shape, which we're coining the A-line bob.
Given Jenner's latest look, I have a feeling that the A-line bobs are going to take off in a meaningful way in the next few months, especially as so many of us are looking for ways to make our style feel fresh ahead of spring 2025. This trend can easily be re-created on any short hair length—simply smooth the hair then, when you reach the mid-lengths of your hair, begin to curve your the tool in a 45-degree motion to get that A-line shape at the ends.
Scroll on for everything you need to re-create Kendall Jenner's Oscars A-line bob below.
Products for Creating an A-Line Bob
The Dyson Corrale's patented technology groups and smooths the hair together, which is especially handy when it comes to creating sleek styles such as this.
Run this through your lengths for added shine and dimension.
For any sort of smooth hair styling, this hot brush cannot be bettered. Owing to its size, it works better on bobs that are chin-length or longer.
A hairspray is essential to hold this style—this lightweight formula will give you the reinforcement you want without any crunch.
For all of your bob styling needs, this Shark multi-styler will prove a gamechanger.
For an extra slicked look, apply this lightly to the lengths of your hair.
If you have fine hair, this texture spray will help you to create more volume and hold.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.
-
Hairstylists Agree: These 14 Bob Trends Will Be Huge This Season
To the salon!
By Eleanor Vousden
-
Sophie Turner's Cool-Girl "Clavicut" Is My New Summer Hair Inspo
It gives South of France energy.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Cowgirl, Italian, Princess, and More: A Hairstylist Says These 5 Bob Cuts Are About to Be Everywhere
Celebs and fashion people agree.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
The Prada Bob Has Entered the Chat, and Now, Everyone I Know Wants to Chop Off Their Hair
It's so sleek.
By Shawna Hudson
-
PSA for Curlies: Stylists Say This Particular Haircut Is Going to Be Huge This Summer
It's so perfect for the season.
By Shawna Hudson
-
I Asked a Top Hairstylist Which Bob Would Suit My Round Face Shape Best
This is what they recommended.
By Grace Lindsay
-
Your Hairdresser Is Over Bobs—3 Haircuts They Want You to Ask for Instead
The next trends to try.
By Eleanor Vousden
-
The Baroque Bob Just Entered the Chat—Hairstylists Say It'll Dominate in 2024
It's giving 17th-century chic.
By Eleanor Vousden