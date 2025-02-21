A Hair Trend Forecaster Just Told Me These 9 Hair Trends Will Totally Dominate This Spring

As someone who writes about beauty trends for a living, I'm always on the look out for the next big thing. Especially when it comes to hair trends. And with a new season here, I've been deep-diving into the spring hair trends for 2025. From the trending haircuts and expensive-looking hair colours to the latest hairstyles on my social feeds, the new spring season is ushering in plenty of fresh energy and hair inspo that you'll want to take to straight to the salon this month.



So, what hair trends lie in store for spring 2025? To find out, I spoke to the industry's top hairstylists and hair trend forecasters to find out the hair colour and haircuts that we can expect to see everywhere this season. From short hair trends to copper hair and pixie haircuts to blonde hair colours, there's so much inspiration ahead, whether you're looking for a seasonal tweak to your hair or a full-blown hair transformation. Ready to shake up your look? Keep reading for your ultimate guide to the hair trends that will be everywhere this spring.

Spring Hair Trends 2025

1. Raffia Blonde

Can't decide between blonde and brunette? Raffia blonde is a major spring hair colour trend that combines the best of both with blended ribbons of expensive-looking, dimensional bronde. "Unlike the monochromatic looks we had last year, or the super high contrast of 2023, this time bronde is a melted and subtly multi-tonal offering that has a woven texture and an intricate nature," says Tom Smith, hair trend forecaster and artist-in-residence at Billi Currie.



The great news with this hair colour? It's easy to tweak throughout the seasons should you want to go more brunette or lean towards a brighter blonde. "This is a shade which has longevity," says Smith. As with all blonde hair colours, keeping it in good condition is key. "Keep hair strong and healthy if oscillating between various levels of bronde," says Smith, "and be sure to keep heat use minimal and use nourishing hair masks and good quality shampoos to keep the delicate nuances clear and toned."

2. Ghost Waves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ghost waves channel the effortless boho trend, but instead of sprial curls, these are soft waves that bend in a 'S' shape. "This is an unexpectedly relaxed style for spring that can also be achieved with your natural texture if it falls into waves rather than coils," says Smith. "This is a style that can be ideal for daytime and casual events, but can also add an edge of cool to a glamorous outfit or event."



If you're blessed with natural waves, then Smith recommends air-drying with cream-based product to add structure. "Or, you can generate these waves using a mermaid waver (one of those tongs with three barrels)," he says. "Be sure to use heat protection and brush through using a very wide tooth comb—not a hairbrush."

3. Starlet Brunette

For brunettes, spring is welcoming in more cool-toned, monotone browns. "Monotone colour takes it cue from the Hollywood starlet beauty principles," says L'Oréal Professionnel UK editorial colour ambassador, Zoë Irwin. We've seen both Selena Gomez and Ariana Greenblatt embrace this chic, rich hair colour in recent months. "Ultra-deep monotones give a luminous glow to the skin and draws you in to the eye colour and gives strength to short blunt haircuts regardless of texture," she says. It looks particularly chic and striking on bob hairstyles.



If you're brunette already, you can try a colour depositing mask to add a temporary cool-toned brunette to your lengths, or ask you hair colourist to use a tinted hair gloss in the salon for a tint that will gradually fade after a couple of weeks. Look for hair masks and hair gloss treatments that will an an expensive-looking mirror shine to your lengths.

4. Micro Braids

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Worn by Cynthia Erivo during her role as Elphaba for the Wicked movie, micro braids have steadily been taken on by more and more," says Smith. "Similar to box braids but tinier, this can be regarded as a protective style and they behave in a similar way to straight hair with an added depth of texture," he says.

Recently worn by both Zoe Kravitz and Doechii, micro braids can be really versatile braided hairstyle. "Worn with a middle parting micro braids can be a very easy to wear look that can be tied up, secured in a bun or twisted further into various ornate styles," says Smith. "While the initial installation and take down process can be long, it's worth it!"

Smith advises wearing a silk bonnet to bed to protect the braids from friction and using a scalp oil to add hydration at the roots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

5. Tinkerbell Pixie

From Emma Chamberlain to Simone Ashley and Julia Fox to Gabrielle Union, so many celebrities are embracing the pixie cut as the short hair trend for spring 2025. "We saw a running theme throughout last year of people cutting their hair shorter—mostly from very long to bob length," says Smith. "That combined with Emma Stones’s statement pixie crop in January and it was only a matter of time before this theme for shorter hair continued."

Smith explains that the Tinkerbell pixie is on the longer side and features subtle asymmetry with a side parting, which makes it an even more flattering haircut as it adds soft structure to the face. "This is a very feminine shorter shape and so is a great choice for those wanting shorter hair but keen to retain softness," says Smith. "Straight to wavy and fine to medium hair textures will find this easy to achieve when leaving the cut in the hands of an experienced hairstylist, while those with curlier or tighter textures or very thick hair will need to blow-dry the hair smooth or have a silk press to retain the head hugging silhouette," he says. "Finer hair is made to appear far thicker with this style and thick hair can be cleverly carved into to manage the bulk."

A styling powder is a must to add texture and volume to this haircut if you have fine or flat hair, while those with textured hair should reach for a smoothing blowdry cream for a sleek result that sits close to the head.

6. Ombré

Nope, it's not the contrasting ombré you know from 2010. This time around, the ombré hair colour trend is softer and more gradual, seamlessly blending your mid-lengths to your root colour.

"It’s been more than 10 years since ombré hair was really a thing and we’re getting more and more references to suggest it’s on its way back," says Smith. "Characterised by a gradual fade from one tone into another, unlike dip dye which has a harsher transition, or balayage which is a technique that gives more of a highlighted look," he says.

This look is surprisingly wearable and versatile, too. "The great thing about this colour is that it makes available any shade to any skin tone because you can keep a flattering tone near your face and fade out into a bolder shade," says Smith. "It’s also great to add blonde into darker hair with a super low maintenance result—no roots at all!"

To avoid it verging into 2010s territory, he recommends keeping the ombré technique subtle with minimal contrast between the shades for a smooth transition between the hues.

7. Dolce Vita Bob

That's right, bob hairstyles aren't going anywhere for spring 2025 either. "A close relation to la dolce vita crop we saw last season, this longer bob length shape shares the same luxurious and glamorous texture with extra volume and a cushioned, weightless finish," says Smith.

"This is for those who like volume and who have thick hair—or who want to create that illusion," he says. "The long, soft and fluid layers help to give movement to finer hair and manage the bulk of thicker hair. Ideal for those with naturally wavy or curly hair if you’re willing to blow-dry it as that foundation will help the volume be long lasting."

To create this full-bodied bounce, you'll want to enlist the help of some key hair tools. You can achieve it with a hot brush, hot rollers or hair mulit-styler such as the Dyson Airwrap, or you can use a round brush with your usual hair dryer to help create the volume and bounce for this chic look.

8. Sunflower Blonde

Sunflower blonde has been trending for a few seasons now, and Smith says this is one popular hair colour that will continue into spring 2025. "Still leading the way into its fourth season, sunflower blonde is a winner thanks to its sunny, glowy and bright energy," he says. "This was used to complement the summertime last year, but clearly keeping it through the cooler months shows a longing for brighter days and getting sun from one’s hair if the weather is not delivering."



This is a very golden blonde hair colour, so the effect with be different depending on your skin's undertone. "Very pink undertones can find this tone challenging to wear harmoniously, and it will read more edgy than bombshell," says Smith. "Ensure you’re resetting the shine and tone with a clarifying shampoo every few washes—this is not one for purple shampoos," he says, which can dull down this warm hair colour.

9. Terracopper

Copper is still reigning for SS25 with terracopper being the red hair colour of the season. "Sustaining for the third season in a row, terracopper is evolving in two ways," says Smith. "We’re seeing a fork in the road where the shade is getting deeper and earthier, truer to it’s earthenware roots, as well as lighter, peachier and more powdery," he says.

"The great thing about a shade that has warmth and an earth base tone combined means that it can be adjusted to suit a variety of skin tones and make a variety of hair colour statements. From soft contrast and expensive looking to higher contrast and bold, terracopper is surprisingly versatile," says Smith.

If you're thinking of going red, then there are a few things to consider. "First determine with your colourist whether you want a high contrast or low contrast result. Consider whether you like to wear colours that are close in depth to your skin tone, or more contrasting (if you’re not sure, select some photos of you in your favourite looks and put a black and white filter on it—if it looks dramatic you like higher contrast while if things blend in together, you may prefer a lower contrast look," says Smith. "Next decide how much of a statement you want to make—the more earthy, the more natural looking, and the more orangey, the more the look will be bold." Lastly, red hair colours can be prone to fading quickly, so using the right hair products is key to keep it looking salon-fresh for longer.

