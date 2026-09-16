My hair routine has become significantly less complicated since I cut my hair into a bob. Gone are the days of spending ages blow-drying and styling my hair or reaching for my curling wand to add some shape and movement. The beauty of a shorter style is that I can apply a couple of products and leave it to air-dry. However, there is one thing I do still need to do: add texture.
My hair is naturally very straight, and while I love the sleek, blunt look of a freshly cut bob on others, I personally prefer mine to have a little more movement. I don't necessarily want big, bouncy waves or an overly styled finish—I just want that slightly undone texture that stops my hair from looking too flat and, dare I say it, a bit boring.
As a beauty editor, I've tried my fair share of texturising sprays, mousses, and styling creams over the years, but finding something that gives my hair body without making it feel stiff, sticky, or greasy is harder than you might think. This is especially true now that I'm not regularly using heat tools. A lot of volumising products are designed to work alongside a blow-dry, which is great if you have the time and patience, but not so helpful when your entire styling routine consists of roughly two minutes spent in front of the bathroom mirror.
Those with shorter or thinner hair may need to adjust the amount use
Strong scent may not suit everyone
My Experience
More than just a styling cream, the hybrid formula is designed to plump and fortify each strand for fuller, thicker-looking hair with lasting volume and lift. It also helps to strengthen and protect the hair fibre, whilst offering heat and humidity protection to help keep frizz at bay, so it's a real multitasker. Plus, although it's suitable for all hair types, the formula is particularly beneficial for fine, fragile, colour-treated, or damaged hair.
For me, though, the biggest selling point is just how easy it is to use. After washing my hair, I simply run a small amount through my towel-dried lengths and leave my hair to dry naturally. That's it. There's no blow-drying required, no complicated styling technique and absolutely no need for heat tools.
The cream itself is incredibly lightweight and almost gel-textured, which is important for my hair as anything too rich can quickly make it look flat. Instead of coating my hair or weighing it down, it gives my naturally straight lengths a little more grip and movement. Once dry, my bob looks fuller and more textured, but still feels silky-soft and touchable.
I've also found that it's a great option if, like me, you don't want that obvious feeling of product in your hair. There's no crispiness, stickiness or greasiness, and it doesn't leave my hair looking overly styled. Instead, it gives me the kind of effortless, slightly undone texture that I would usually rely on heat styling (or the skilled hands of a hairstylist) to achieve.
Shop Now:
Hair by Sam McKnight
Cool Girl Body Volumising & Plumping Cream
Shop More Hair Styling Creams:
Hershesons
Almost Everything Cream The Best Styling Cream
Designed to be used on wet or dry hair, this one does everything from taming frizz and defining curls to adding shine, smoothing flyaways and enhancing natural texture.
Living Proof
No Frizz Smooth Styling Cream
For those who want to focus on smoothing frizz, flyaways and fluffy ends, look no further.
JVN Hair
Complete Air Dry Cream
Ideal for those who are often on the go or short on time, this cream helps hair to dry without turning frizzy or losing shape.
Bumble and bumble
Brilliantine
A cult classic which adds sleekness and shine to strands.
Color Wow
One Minute Transformation
This hydrating styling cream is perfect for those with dry, damaged, or colour-treated hair.
Why Trust Us
At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products, including skincare, makeup, hair and nails, over the years and work closely with trusted experts—dermatologists, make-up artists and leading industry insiders—to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.
We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.
Grace Day is a beauty editor and content creator. She has over 10 years of beauty-industry experience, spanning editorial, retail, and e-commerce, which gives her a unique understanding into how people shop for their beauty routines.
While studying for a history degree (specialising in the history of beauty) and working as a beauty adviser in department stores, Grace started writing her own beauty blog in order to share the products she discovered while dealing with acne. After graduating, she moved to Beauty Bay as beauty editor and content manager. Grace is currently a beauty contributor to Who What Wear. She has also written for Hypebae and PopSugar and works as a brand consultant and copywriter.