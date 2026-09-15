I'm Anti–12-Step Skincare Routine—This Is the Simple Approach That Keeps My Skin Clear Year-Round

Allow me to deinfluence you.

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(Image credit: @alyssabrascia; @fridacashflow; La Roche-Posay, Ulta; EltaMD; Dermstore)
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Not to toot my own horn, but I've long been on the receiving end of "You have such good skin!" compliments. That's not to say that I have an unproblematic complexion. With rosacea and eczema, I have my fair share of tribulations, but despite small setbacks, I've maintained a somewhat healthy glow year-round. You could, in theory, shake your head and chalk it up to my medicine cabinet stocked with luxury creams and easy access to celeb-loved derms. The perks of having a job in beauty, right? In your mind, it might be customary for me to have good skin. What else would you read my skincare articles for, if not?

Alyssa Brascia.

(Image credit: @alyssabrascia)

While I do occasionally test a handful of new glowy serums and buzzy skincare devices, these products are not what have kept my skin clear for the better part of my teen and adult years. On the contrary, my clear skin—which could withstand body lotion as face cream in high school because I didn't know any better—had never been more congested, dull, and prone to both breakouts and barrier damage than it was just a few years into my career. In this time, my face became a testing lab for every new potion on the market, and this year, I had enough. After an aesthetician confirmed that my skin barrier was broken, I went back to the basics.

"I emphasize to patients that a healthy skincare routine does not have to be complicated," says board-certified dermatologist Debbie Palmer, MD. In fact, Palmer says that most skincare routines can be simplified to four pillars: "gentle cleansing, moisturizer, sunscreen, and targeted treatment." This means that the 12-step nighttime routines you absorb on TikTok—the ones that promise the glowiest glass skin of your life if you buy into their exact, often expensive, routine—are outdated and unnecessary. Today, I once again receive compliments on my skin, and it's not because I try everything under the sun. It's because I rely on very few trustworthy products to keep my sensitive skin happy.

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Why *not* a 12-step routine?

"The benefit of a simple routine is that it is easier to stick with and do consistently," says board-certified dermatologist Marisa Garshick, MD, FAAD. "Additionally, using too many products may increase the risk of irritation, particularly when multiple active ingredients are layered together. A simple routine may help to more easily identify what is working and what may be causing a reaction."

The Basic Skincare Routine for Your Best Skin

1. Start With a Gentle Cleanser

WWW associate beauty editor Alyssa Brascia with glowy skin.

WWW associate beauty editor Alyssa Brascia with glowy skin

(Image credit: @alyssabrascia)

"The basic requirements for a healthy skincare routine include a cleanser, a moisturizer, and sunscreen," says Garshick. Whether you wash your face with a cleanser once or twice a day (if once, it should always be at night), this step is necessary to remove makeup, oil, and buildup from the day. Palmer recommends a gentle, fragrance-free cleanser, which is exactly why I ditched other options in favor of no-frills winners. These formulas are budget-friendly, never strip the skin, and have not created or exacerbated irritation or dryness. Just make sure to avoid hot water and overcleansing, as this can dry out the skin, says Palmer. Shop my favorite dermatologist-recommended picks below.

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2. Moisturize Your Skin

A woman with moisturizer on her skin.

(Image credit: @fridacashflow)

While some would argue for the importance of a serum or face oil after cleanser, the next step in a simple routine would be moisturizer. (You can certainly slot a serum or oil before moisturizer if your skin requires it. I recommend either Sofie Pavitt Face's Mandelic Clearing Serum for breakouts or Clarins's Double Serum for hydration and radiance.) Garshick explains that using moisturizer after cleanser is essential not only for barrier support but also for moisture replenishment. "It also reduces transepidermal water loss," says Palmer. "I advise patients to look for products that contain ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin." Below, shop a few favorites.

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3. Use SPF

Alyssa Brascia wearing SPF.

(Image credit: @alyssabrascia)

To finish off a very basic daytime skincare routine, you'll want to apply a layer of sunscreen to your face, neck, and any exposed parts of the body before heading out for the day. "Using a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or greater sunscreen is important for anti-aging and skin-cancer prevention," says Palmer. You can also opt for a tinted sunscreen for more of a makeup effect—evening out your skin tone with a wash of sheer pigment in the process. "Tinted sunscreens and antioxidants provide additional protection from visible light," Palmer adds. The derm only asks that you don't forget to reapply every two hours, especially after sweating or swimming. Derms agree with my all-time favorite tinted and non-tinted SPFs below.

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4. Use a Targeted Treatment

While a basic, no-frills skincare routine is best for someone with sensitive skin, your best routine may require an extra step or two. (But by no means does it require an extra eight.) "TikTok can make it seem like everyone needs a 10-step routine or the latest device when, in reality, skincare should be individualized," says Garshick. However, derms agree that some skin types need a little extra love when targeting certain concerns. "Patients may ask for help with fine lines, wrinkles, firmness, texture, hyperpigmentation, erythema (redness), oily skin, or dry skin," Palmer adds, which is where add-ons like vitamin C serums, retinols, and eye creams come into the picture.

"A more involved routine can be beneficial when trying to treat or address specific skincare concerns, including skin aging," says Garshick. "For example, a more advanced routine that is still relatively simple may include an antioxidant in the morning and a retinoid at night." It's also, understandably, a soothing wind-down experience for some. But if your skin is smothered under too many products, it may begin to suffer for it. "Layering multiple acids, retinoids, exfoliants, and other active ingredients can compromise the skin barrier and lead to dryness and irritation," she explains. "If incorporating multiple products, it may be best to start with just one new product at a time to minimize any potential dryness or irritation."

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Alyssa Brascia
Alyssa Brascia
Associate Beauty Editor

Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Her earlier work can be found at InStyleTravel + LeisureShape, and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.