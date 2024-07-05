5 Short Hair Trends I Keep Seeing on Stylish Women in Paris, Copenhagen and Stockholm

Grace Lindsay
By
published

There's no denying that Europe has some of the best fashion brands and beauty brands in the world, which is why we are often writing about the biggest European nail trends or fashion trends to follow. Although there's plenty of inspiration in London, I often find myself looking to Paris, Copenhagen, Italy and beyond when I'm keen to try a new clothing style, makeup look or haircut. Speaking of haircuts, I've noticed more and more of my favourite European influencers opting for short hairstyles this summer, and they have definitely got me thinking about getting the chop.

@erinoffduty with a blunt micro bob

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

If you've also been considering going shorter for the season ahead, then you're in luck, as I've spent the past week scrolling through Instagram and taking note of the biggest short hair trends I'm seeing on stylish women across Europe. It's no surprise that bobs are some of the most popular styles, but there are plenty of different ways to wear this haircut this summer. It's not all bobs either, so if you're thinking about going even shorter, then the pixie haircut might be for you. Whatever your preference, you'll find plenty of inspiration below...

@mv.tiangue with a blunt micro bob

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

1. Italian Bob

@melodiebance with a voluminous, curly bob

(Image credit: @melodiebance)

First up is the Italian bob. This is a stylish take on your usual bob hairstyle, which often involves more movement for a bouncy, voluminous finish. I don't know about you, but this short hair trend gives me old Hollywood vibes.

@raissatch with a voluminous bob

(Image credit: @raissatch)

If you want to have fun with your short hair this summer, this is definitely the trend to go for.

Shop the Trend

Living Proof Full Texturising Foam
Living Proof
Full Texturising Foam

A texturising foam will help add volume to your hair.

BaByliss Thermo-Ceramic Rollers
BaByliss
Thermo-Ceramic Rollers

For old Hollywood-style curls, try these BaByliss rollers.

2. Blunt Micro Bob

@monamali_ with a short, sleek bob

(Image credit: @monamali_)

If you want something a little shorter, then say hello to the blunt micro bob. I've been spotting this style all over the Instagram accounts of my favourite European influencers, and there's no denying how chic it is.

@amalienielsenn with a blunt micro bob

(Image credit: @amalienielsenn)

Pair your bob with some oversized sunglasses for the ultimate summer look.

Shop the Trend

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil
Gisou
Honey Infused Hair Oil

A hair oil will add a sleek finish to your micro bob.

Color Wow Extra Mist-Ical Shine Spray
Color Wow
Extra Mist-Ical Shine Spray

Don't forget a shine spray!

3. Pixie

@thevisuelofgrace with a voluminous pixie haircut

(Image credit: @thevisuelofgrace)

If a bob hairstyle isn't your thing, why not try a pixie haircut? This versatile style is perfect for those of you who want to go really short this summer.

@lenafarl with naturally curly hair

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

We're all about embracing your natural texture when it comes to these trends.

Shop the Trend

Fenty Hair The Homecurl Curl Defining Cream
Fenty Hair
The Homecurl Curl Defining Cream

This curl cream from Fenty Hair will help define and hydrate natural curls.

OUAI Matte Pomade
Ouai
Matte Pomade

A great pomade for styling your pixie.

4. French Bob

@juliesfi with a wavy bob and fringe

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

One of my favourite European short hair trends has to be the French bob. This timeless style is often characterised by sharp ends and a relaxed wave.

@frannfyne with a wavy bob and fringe

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

A wavy fringe also looks super chic with this hairstyle.

Shop the Trend

Amika High Tide Deep Waver
Amika
High Tide Deep Waver

Add some waves to your hair with this tool from Amika.

Hair by Sam McKnight Barely There Texture Mist
Hair by Sam McKnight
Barely There Texture Mist

A texture mist will help give that tousled finish.

5. Layered Bob

@slipintostyle with a layered bob

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Last but by no means least, say hello to the layered bob. This is another trending short hairstyle that will add beautiful movement to the hair.

@pia_mbd with a layered bob

(Image credit: @pia_mbd)

Opt for face-framing layers for a chic finish.

Shop the Trend

Drybar The Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush
Drybar
The Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush

I love using this blow dry brush to style my layers.

Pattern Styling Cream
Pattern
Styling Cream

This styling cream is great for adding bounce to curly hair types.

Explore More:
Short Hairstyles
Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸