5 Short Hair Trends I Keep Seeing on Stylish Women in Paris, Copenhagen and Stockholm

There's no denying that Europe has some of the best fashion brands and beauty brands in the world, which is why we are often writing about the biggest European nail trends or fashion trends to follow. Although there's plenty of inspiration in London, I often find myself looking to Paris, Copenhagen, Italy and beyond when I'm keen to try a new clothing style, makeup look or haircut. Speaking of haircuts, I've noticed more and more of my favourite European influencers opting for short hairstyles this summer, and they have definitely got me thinking about getting the chop.

If you've also been considering going shorter for the season ahead, then you're in luck, as I've spent the past week scrolling through Instagram and taking note of the biggest short hair trends I'm seeing on stylish women across Europe. It's no surprise that bobs are some of the most popular styles, but there are plenty of different ways to wear this haircut this summer. It's not all bobs either, so if you're thinking about going even shorter, then the pixie haircut might be for you. Whatever your preference, you'll find plenty of inspiration below...

5 European Short Hair Trends to Try This Summer

1. Italian Bob

First up is the Italian bob. This is a stylish take on your usual bob hairstyle, which often involves more movement for a bouncy, voluminous finish. I don't know about you, but this short hair trend gives me old Hollywood vibes.

If you want to have fun with your short hair this summer, this is definitely the trend to go for.

2. Blunt Micro Bob

If you want something a little shorter, then say hello to the blunt micro bob. I've been spotting this style all over the Instagram accounts of my favourite European influencers, and there's no denying how chic it is.

Pair your bob with some oversized sunglasses for the ultimate summer look.

3. Pixie

If a bob hairstyle isn't your thing, why not try a pixie haircut? This versatile style is perfect for those of you who want to go really short this summer.

We're all about embracing your natural texture when it comes to these trends.

4. French Bob

One of my favourite European short hair trends has to be the French bob. This timeless style is often characterised by sharp ends and a relaxed wave.

A wavy fringe also looks super chic with this hairstyle.

5. Layered Bob

Last but by no means least, say hello to the layered bob. This is another trending short hairstyle that will add beautiful movement to the hair.

Opt for face-framing layers for a chic finish.

