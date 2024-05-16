I Thought the French Bob Was the Chicest I’d Seen—Then I Saw This Fresh Cut
Earlier this year I kept toying with the idea of getting a bob. However, after many months of going back and forth, I decided to grow my hair out for summer instead. Truth be told, I was getting a bit tired of all the bob hairstyles out there and wanted to opt for something different. That was until I came across the Scandi bob haircut.
Yep, this super cool hairstyle might have just convinced me to get the chop, as in my opinion, it's the perfect bob for the summer months. Intrigued? I thought so. Keep on scrolling for everything you need to know about this chic hair trend, and don't forget to save this article so that you've got lots of inspo pictures to take to the salon.
What Is the Scandi Bob Haircut?
So, what is this hair trend? "The scandi bob is a sharp, blunt cut bob that usually sits just below the chin," says hairdresser and founder of Sta Studios, Samantha Cusick. "It gets its name as it's inspired by Scandinavian aesthetics." Think simple, minimalist hairstyles with clean lines. "[It gives] major cool girl hair vibes, adds celebrity hair stylist, James Lear. "This hair cut is functional, yet beautifully elegant."
According to both experts, the Scandi bob will be a big trend for summer. "So many of our clients at Samantha Cusick London are opting for the chop thanks to it being low-maintenance whilst having a chic, effortless look," says Cusick. According to Lear, last year was all about the French bob and the Italian bob, but now it's about the "simple, muted, 'less is more,' Scandi style."
How To Style The Scandi Bob:
You know when you get your hair done at the salon, then you wash it for the first time and have no idea how to style it? Well, in order to stop that from happening, I asked the experts how to style your new, cool Scandi bob. "The Scandi bob is really versatile," says Cusick." [You can] wear in a centre parting for balance, or flip your parting over to one side to create volume and create a more laid back (but still chic) look."
If you have natural waves, Cusick recommends air drying your hair and adding a bit of texture spray or salt spray for extra movement. You can also add some soft waves with hair straightener or waver.
As someone with naturally wavy hair, I always wonder how a cut like this might suit my texture, but seeing how great the Scandi bob looks on natural and curled hair, I am even more tempted to try it. The key is to work with a stylist who knows how to best cut your hair type, so definitely do your research and ask to see their portfolio if you're looking to try someone new.
Scandi Bob Inspiration:
This blunt finish looks so chic.
I love everything about this look.
Gigi has styled her Scandi bob with subtle waves.
This bob looks so good with braids.
This picture has me ready to call my hairdresser.
Look at that shine!
Complete your look with a Scandi-style Ganni blouse.
The perfect bob for summer.
So cool.
This blunt style doesn't have to look harsh. Instead, add some movement for a softer finish.
This bob looks so good with a middle parting.
Perfection.
This haircut works for every occasion.
A Scandi-style bob at its finest.
A blunt fringe compliments this style perfectly.
Products You Need For a Scandi Bob Haircut:
If you want to flip your parting to one side, add some of this volumising mousse for a salon-worthy finish.
If you have natural curls, embrace your texture with this defining cream.
Keep your blunt bob looking shiny and healthy thanks to this shimmering mist from Davines.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
